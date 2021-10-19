Archbold, Ottawa-Glandorf and Swanton punched their tickets to Division III district play following sectional final wins on Tuesday in girls soccer tournament action.

The Bluestreaks downed Liberty Center 4-1 to advance to the Evergreen District, lifted by a pair of goals from Sophie Rupp. Archbold will take on either Evergreen or Ottawa Hills after the latter defeated Continental 8-1 on Tuesday. That Evergreen-OH sectional final will be played Thursday in Metamora at 5:30 p.m. with the winner taking on the Bluestreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Evergreen.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf earned hat tricks from both Lily Haselman and Makenna Siefker to put away Delta 8-1. Lily Haselman added a pair of assists in the win for the OSSCA No. 8 Titans, which will face Swanton in a 7:15 p.m. district semifinal on Oct. 26 at Evergreen. Swanton earned its district berth with a 3-0 win at Miller City.

Girls Soccer

Division III Sectionals

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Liberty Center 1

Liberty Center (6-8-2) - Goal: Aubree Hollenbaugh. Shots: 6. Corner kicks: 1.

Archbold (7-7-3) - Goals: Sophie Rupp 2, Joelle Waidelich. Assist: Carlee Meyer. Shots: 14. Corner kicks: 5.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Delta 1

Delta (8-7-1) - Goal: Ella Demaline.

Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1) - Goals: Lily Haselman 3, Makenna Siefker 3, Clara Beach, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Lily Haselman 2, Mackenzie Recker. Saves: Emma Brinkman 2.

At Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills 8, Continental 1

Continental (6-8-3) - No statistics.

Ottawa Hills (12-2-2) - No statistics.

At Miller City

Swanton 3, Miller City 0

Swanton (6-9-2) - Goals: Alaina Pelland 2, Jayden Hendricks.

Miller City (10-4-3) - No statistics.

At Ottoville

Ottoville 1, Kalida 0

Kalida (7-9-2) - No statistics.

Ottoville (9-4-2) - Goal: Aly Saxton.

