Archbold, Ottawa-Glandorf and Swanton punched their tickets to Division III district play following sectional final wins on Tuesday in girls soccer tournament action.
The Bluestreaks downed Liberty Center 4-1 to advance to the Evergreen District, lifted by a pair of goals from Sophie Rupp. Archbold will take on either Evergreen or Ottawa Hills after the latter defeated Continental 8-1 on Tuesday. That Evergreen-OH sectional final will be played Thursday in Metamora at 5:30 p.m. with the winner taking on the Bluestreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Evergreen.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf earned hat tricks from both Lily Haselman and Makenna Siefker to put away Delta 8-1. Lily Haselman added a pair of assists in the win for the OSSCA No. 8 Titans, which will face Swanton in a 7:15 p.m. district semifinal on Oct. 26 at Evergreen. Swanton earned its district berth with a 3-0 win at Miller City.
Girls Soccer
Division III Sectionals
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Liberty Center 1
Liberty Center (6-8-2) - Goal: Aubree Hollenbaugh. Shots: 6. Corner kicks: 1.
Archbold (7-7-3) - Goals: Sophie Rupp 2, Joelle Waidelich. Assist: Carlee Meyer. Shots: 14. Corner kicks: 5.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Delta 1
Delta (8-7-1) - Goal: Ella Demaline.
Ottawa-Glandorf (15-1) - Goals: Lily Haselman 3, Makenna Siefker 3, Clara Beach, Myka Aldrich. Assists: Lily Haselman 2, Mackenzie Recker. Saves: Emma Brinkman 2.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 8, Continental 1
Continental (6-8-3) - No statistics.
Ottawa Hills (12-2-2) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Swanton 3, Miller City 0
Swanton (6-9-2) - Goals: Alaina Pelland 2, Jayden Hendricks.
Miller City (10-4-3) - No statistics.
At Ottoville
Ottoville 1, Kalida 0
Kalida (7-9-2) - No statistics.
Ottoville (9-4-2) - Goal: Aly Saxton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.