Area girls golfers began their tournament trek Tuesday at both White Pines Golf Course in Swanton and Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa.
At Moose Landing, Wayne Trace and Fairview finished one-two in the team standings to claim two of the three team spots in next week’s district tournament while Van Buren earned the third spot, just four shots ahead of fourth-place Antwerp.
With Kalida not fielding a full team, a pair of Wildcats still advanced as individuals with Grace Miller earning medalist honors after shooting 79 and Grace Nartker adding an 89. Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville also shot 89 to advance to districts.
Meanwhile, Wauseon snared the third and final team spot in districts after shooting a 385 as a team to join Gibsonburg and Otsego as advancing squads. Lexe McQuillin’s 79 was tops for the Indians. Evergreen’s Madalynn Peluso had the top individual round for a player on a non-qualifying team, shooting 90 for the Vikings to advance to districts. Kimberly Zoltani of Lake won a tie-break with Hilltop’s Avrie Reed to earn the third and final spot in districts.
District action will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. The top four teams and top four players not on qualifying teams will advance to the Division II state tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.
Division II Sectionals
At Moose Landing
(Top three teams advance)
Wayne Trace (378) — Kenadie Daeger 89, Claire Sinn 91, Addie Etzler 98, Marta Lopez 100); Fairview (433) — Emily Singer 101, Eva Wermer 103, Lorelle Hetrick 111, Andrea Macsay 118; Van Buren (438) — Claire Recker 83, Ali Bishop 115, Charlotte Youngpeter 119, Taylor Stewart 121; Antwerp (442) — Kendyl Milller 106, McCartney Lucas 106, Carlie Hanes 109, Kadi Donat 121; Hicksville (476) — Kenzie Schroeder 89, Morgan Fogle 125, MaKeegan Bailey 129, Alyssa Seitz 133; North Baltimore (494); Bluffton (NTS); Kalida (NTS) — Grace Miller 79, Kayla Nartker 89; Leipsic (NTS) — Morgan Kamphaus 128, Maddie Walter 133; Miller City (NTS) — Isabelle Vance 99; Ottoville (NTS) — Allie Honigford 98, Hannah Hoehn 127, Brooke Kortokrax 132; Pandora-Gilboa (NTS) — Hailey Dysert 117; Patrick Henry (NTS) — Sarah Millikan 101, Sydney Rohrs 105, Brandi Arnold 121.
District Qualifying Individuals
Grace Miller (Kalida) 79; Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) 89; Grace Nartker (Kalida) 89.
At White Pines
Gibsonburg (361) — Sydney Leyerle 73, Olivia Paul 86, Morgan Albanese 100, Taylor Sworden 102; Otsego (368) — Olivia Jackson 85, Hope London 88, Maggie Lehsten 90, Summer Berry 105; Wauseon (385) — Lexe McQuillin 79, Calaway Gerken 94, Jordan King 100, Halle Frank 112, Ellie Oyer 112; Archbold (408) — Brayton Huffman 96, Shylo Richardson 99, Josee Grime 104, Ema Heckel 109; Evergreen (410) — Madalynn Peluso 90, Lila Johnson 102, Allie Herr 109, Josa Beatty 109; Rossford (416); Edgerton (427) — Ashlyn Sleesman 102, Briana Walkup 103, Breana Reliford 103, Madison Brown 119; Lake (439); Eastwood (449); Montpelier (479) — Addi Thompson 99, Sarah Higbie 121, Halie Rose 129, Emily Fritsch 130; Tinora (526) — Rylee Joost 117, Savannah Welling 120, Emma Luthi 133, Zoe Gomez 156; Genoa (557); Bryan (NTS) — Sam Doty 150; Hilltop (NTS) — Avrie Reed 93, Ella Calvin 98, Jamie Chester 105; Paulding (NTS) — Hailey Hartzell 105.
District Qualifying Individuals
Madalynn Peluso (Evergreen) 90; Alyssa Haynes (Rossford) 91, Kimberly Zoltani (Lake) 93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.