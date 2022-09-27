Division II sectional girls golf was in action on Tuesday and it saw four area teams and several other individuals advance to the district tournament next week at Sycamore Springs in Fremont.
First at Auglaize Hicksville and Napoleon finished second and third in the sectional standings to advance to districts. Van Buren paced the field with a 359 team score.
Kenzie Schoreder outpaced second place finisher Claire Recker from Van Buren by seven shots to win the sectional and lead the Aces. Reese Kleck was third with an 83 to lead the Wildcats.
Antwerp’s McCartney Lucas shot an 88 to qualify as an individual while Miller City’s Chelsea Erford, Wayne Trace’s Riley Daeger and Patrick Henry’s Kasey Nelson all tied at 90 for the final two spots. Erford and Nelson won the playoff to advance to districts.
At Ironwood, Archbold outshot second place Wauseon 372-394 as both teams advanced the district tournament.
Archbold’s Brayton Huffman and Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken each shot an 87, placing third in the field. Delta’s Kalleigh Mingnin and Montpelier’s Kinsey Word each shot a 90 to advance individuals.
At Auglaize
Van Buren (359) - Claire Recker 78, Joslyn Hunt 88, Maggie Wehrle 90, Addyson Adams 103; Hicksville (371) - Kenzie Schroeder 71, Morgan Fogle 94, Julia Garza 103, Alyssa Seitz 103; Napoleon (382) - Reese Kleck 83, Sydney Bechtol 94, Kamryn Chaffee 95, Ayla Cooper 110; Wayne Trace (400) - Riley Daeger 90, Anna Miller 100, Brenna Parker 105, Raegan McGarvey 105, Kristin Wannemacher 105; Miller City (425) - Chelsea Erford 90, Isabella Pittman 107, Steph Berger 110, Anna Keeler 118. Tinora (436) - Adelaida Gill 99, Rylee Joost 103, Marisa Raimonde 116, Maryann Meyer 118. Patrick Henry (444) - Kasey Nelson 90, Alyssa Gerbers 111, Katie Johnson 121, Maya Lirot 122; Antwerp (457) - McCartney Lucas 88, Melanie Mills 113, Isabelle Litzenberg 124, Kahlea Shock 132; McComb (460) - Hannah Smith 102, Chloe Kreinbrink 114, Dakota Shellenberger 118, Molly Like 126; Edgerton (465) - Lola Giesige 103, Jaden Dietsch 114, Charlotte Blalock 117, Grace Herman 131; Ayersville (488) - Autumn Osborne 91, Ava Stork 104, Taylor Sweinhagen 129, Avery Jones 164; Edon (No team score) - Hope Siebenaler 135; Fairview (No team score) - Natalie Timbrook 119, Abri Elson 166; Holgate (No team score) - Aubrey Pennington 124, Allyssa Wagner 128; Pandora-Gilboa (No team score) - Anna Parkins 97; Paulding (No team score) - Delaney Dachenhaus 130.
At Ironwood
Archbold (372) - Brayton Huffman 87, Carly Grime 91, Aniyah Copeland 97, Gabb Rodriguez 97; Wauseon (394) - Calaway Gerken 87, Jaylee Perez 100, Jayde Ramos 102, Ruth Shelt 105; Otsego (412) - Elizabeth Jackson 82, Elizabeth Budge 91, Carley Etchie 118, Summer Lehsten 121; Eastwood (425) - Mariah Hahn 98, Ella Speck 106, Mallory Kramer 109, Evelynn Hall 112; Rossford (426) - Alexandra Spears 105, Sophia Shinavar 105, Haley Hogan 106, Serenity Wertz 110; Lake (426) - Sarah Patrick 84, Abby Loving 100, Addison Schultz 120, Reagan Kunkelman 122; Woodmore (438) - Lilian Myers 104, Sophia Repka 108, Alayna Hahn 113, Paige Helmke 113; Delta (438) - Kalleigh Mingnin 90, Layla Stickley 99, Leigh Morris 122, Trinity Nation 127; Genoa (463) - Rachel Beard 111, Madison Zimmerman 115, Madi Mahler 118, Payton Wiciak 119; Liberty Center (498) - Madison Amstutz 113, Killian Garretson 126, Meredith Bowers 129, Isabell Hill 130; Evergreen (524) - Katie Hoffman 121, Ashlyn Luttrell 125, Brookelyn Gleckler 139, Haley Entenmann 139; Swanton (524) - Alexia Ostrander 106, Ann Urbina 127, Hailey Frosch 134, Kelissa James 157. Emmanuel Christian (No team score) - Emily Momany 98; Fayette (No team score) - Nevaeh Powers 106; Hilltop (No team score) - Ingrid Hoffman 133; Montpelier (No team score) - Kinsey Word 90, Kharleigh Kitchen 124, Taylor Bard 125; Stryker (No team score) - Angela Soellner 94, Kennedy Morr 104.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.