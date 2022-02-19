After the Napoleon, Liberty Center and Bryan boys teams advanced to districts on Thursday in Division II sectional play, the three girls teams from the schools also earned the three district spots in the Division II girls tournament after sectional play at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.
The Napoleon girls cruised to the team championship with a total score of 4,049, well clear of second-place Bryan for the title. Wildcat bowlers had three of the top four total scores of all bowlers with Ella Fox’s 674 leading the way, Carlee Hohenbrink in second at 637 and Spencer Schwaiger in fourth with an even 600.
Faith Harding bowled a 621 game to lead Bryan’s team score while LC finished just four pins behind Bryan and 33 ahead of Van Wert for the final qualifying spot. Junior Madison Amstutz bowled a 590 series to pace Liberty Center.
Wauseon junior Jayde Ramos (577 series) and Delta junior Ciarra Flickinger (565) joined Lincolnview sophomore Zoey Tracy as individual qualifiers for the D-II girls district tournament at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Feb. 24.
Division II Girls Sectionals
At River City Bowl-A-Way, Napoleon
(Top three teams advance to districts)
Napoleon 4,049 (Carlee Hohenbrink 637, Ashlynn Highfield 491, Ella Fox 674, Jalin Ruple 565, Spencer Schwaiger 600); Bryan 3,658 (Kyah Davis 510, Haylie Federspiel 570, Ashley Grymonprez 480, Jessica Federspiel 274, Faith Harding 621, Sub 155); Liberty Center 3,564 (Riley Garretson 542, Gwyn Murrey 484, Audrey Bowers 563, Madison Amstutz 590, Hannah Roth 451); Van Wert 3,533; Patrick Henry 3,423 (Rachel Breece 464, Sarah Breece 503, Paige Chio 457, Zayna Kuesel 466, Angeline Parsons 523); Evergreen 3,131 (Delaney Burghardt 462, Kennedy Coolman 396, Carly Kanneman 121, Joleen Warner 442, Keigan Schuster 514, Sub 272); Wauseon 3,109 (Ember Pahl 384, Danielle Carr 487, Jayde Ramos 577, Sehera Roberts 349, Natalie Stevens 398); Delta 3,021 (Maddy Johnston 447, Ciarra Flickinger 565, Lexi Brown 518, Marissa DeSantos 193, Karsyn Gillen 395, Serena Shelhart 98); Lincolnview 2,926; Ottawa-Glandorf 2,831 (Willow Hoorman 251, Jaydyn Johns 420, Katie Fawcett 282, Bekah Compton 496, Carmen Stillings 95, Mo Duling 235, Delanie Leap 258); Tinora no team score (Anya Dunno 366, Hanna Gerschutz 366, Kaylee Shank 393, Taylor Crigger 546).
Individual District Qualifiers
Zoey Tracy (Lincolnview) 200-192-191; Jayde Ramos (Wauseon) 171-216-190; Ciarra Flickinger (Delta) 168-167-230.
