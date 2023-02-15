Division III Sectionals
At Lincolnview
W. Trace 55, Parkway 42
MIDDLE POINT — Thanks to a 34-22 rebounding edge, Wayne Trace ousted third-seeded Parkway from the Division III postseason on Wednesday 55-42.
Gracie Shepherd’s 21 points and seven rebounds led the way for the Raiders (13-10), which held Parkway (20-3) to just four third-quarter points. Caroline Winans and Harper Myers added 11 points apiece for Wayne Trace, which will face fifth-seeded Allen East for a sectional title on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Lincolnview.
WAYNE TRACE (55) — Zartman 0; A. Moore 0; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 11; Miller 0; Shepherd 21; Care. Winans 7; L. Moore 5; Caro. Winans 11; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 14-36 20-25 55.
PARKWAY (42) — Stober 13; Bruns 3; Hughes 6; Nichols 0; Knittle 6; Williamson 14; Miller 0. Totals 15-42 4-5 42.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 7-14 (Myers 3, Shepherd 3, Caro. Winans), Parkway 8-29 (Williamson 4, Knittle 2, Stober, Bruns). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 34 (Shepherd, L. Moore 7), Parkway 22 (Hughes 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 16, Parkway 14.
Wayne Trace 8 13 11 23 — 55
Parkway 10 10 4 18 — 42
Division IV Sectionals
At Bryan
Stryker 57, Edgerton 48
BRYAN — After being held to five points in the first quarter, Stryker stormed back to defeat Edgerton 57-48 in a sectional semifinal at Bryan.
Sage Woolace racked up 29 points in the win for the Panthers (17-6) while Lexi Wickerham rained down five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Stryker will take on No. 5 seed Lincolnview (11-11) in a 6 p.m. sectional final at Bryan.
Taylor Smith countered with four trifectas and a team-high 18 points in the loss for the Bulldogs (6-17).
EDGERTON (48) — Smith 18; Farnham 9; Swank 7; Everetts 6; Ritter 3; Gerschutz 3; Warner 2. Totals 17-8-48.
STRYKER (57) — Woolace 29; Wickerham 18; Oberlin 4; Ramon 3; Myers 3. Totals 15-18-57.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Smith 4, Farnham, Gerschutz. Stryker — Wickerham 5, Woolace 3, Myers.
Edgerton 13 10 12 13 — 48
Stryker 5 11 14 27 — 57
At Paulding
Crestview 57, Fayette 1
Pettisville 36,
Montpelier 27
PAULDING — No. 7 Crestview was dominant in a 57-1 win over Fayette while Pettisville edged out BBC colleague Montpelier 36-27 in doubleheader sectional action at Paulding.
In the opener, the Knights (18-4) held Fayette (2-20) scoreless from the field as the Eagles shot 1-of-14 from the charity stripe. Cali Gregory had 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Crestview, which will meet North Central (3-19) in a sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m. at Paulding.
The nightcap saw Pettisville’s Grace Crawford score nine of the Blackbirds’ 13 fourth-quarter points to keep Montpelier at bay. Crawford finished with 19 points for Pettisville (13-10), which will meet BBC foe Hilltop (16-6) in a 7:30 p.m. sectional final at Paulding on Saturday.
Kelsie Bumb and Jada Uribes each netted eight points for the Locos, who bow out at 10-13.
FAYETTE (1) — K. Storrs 1; Ramay 0; Fetterman 0; Powers 0; Schang 0; Sinks 0; Brown 0; Kovar 0; Mitchell 0; Sliwinski 0; D. Stoors 0. Totals 0-23 1-14 1.
CRESTVIEW (57) — Gregory 23; Crider 8; L. McCoy 8; Kline 6; Owsley 5; Ross 3; J. Kulwicki 2; M. Kulwicki 1; Reinhart 1; H. McCoy 0; Hoffman 0; Best 0. Totals 21-45 11-17 57.
Three-point goals: Fayette 0-8, Crestview 4-9 (Gregory 2, Owsley, Ross). Rebounds: Fayette 18 (Ramay 4), Crestview 31 (Gregory, Crider 9). Turnovers: Fayette 24, Crestview 9.
Fayette 0 0 0 1 — 1
Crestview 17 26 11 3 — 57
MONTPELIER (27) — Bumb 8; Hillard 0; Humbarger 3; McGee 2; Mahan 0; Brigle 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 2; J. Uribes 8. Totals 10-6-27.
PETTISVILLE (36) — Grieser 5; Klopfenstein 0; Bennett 0; Grimm 6; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 1; King 3; Beck 2; Crawford 19; Blosser 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 13-7-36.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Humbarger. Pettisville — Crawford 2, King.
Montpelier 6 8 5 8 — 27
Pettisville 9 5 9 13 — 36
At Van Wert
Ottoville 45, Miller City 39
VAN WERT — Ottoville outscored Putnam County League foe Miller City 17-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-39 sectional victory at Van Wert.
Jordan Schnipke’s 16 points led the way in the loss for the Wildcats (11-12), which had outscored Ottoville 27-11 in the middle two periods.
OTTOVILLE (45) — Burgei 7; Thorbahn 18; Langhals 0; S. Turnwald 5; P. 0; B. Turnwald 6; Furley 9. Totals 16-9-45.
MILLER CITY (39) — C. Erford 4; Wenzinger 0; Ruck 4; Schnipke 16; Inkrott 0; Warnimont 4; Reyna 0; G. Pfau 8; A. Pfau 0; M. Erford 3. Totals 16-5-39.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Thorbahn 3, B. Turnwald. Miller City — M. Erford, G. Pfau.
Ottoville 17 4 7 17 — 45
Miller City 6 17 10 6 — 39
At Bluffton Univ.
Delphos St. John’s 32, Continental 21
BLUFFTON — Delphos St. John’s broke open a tight game with a 13-5 third-quarter edge to defeat Continental 32-21 in sectional action.
Bryn Tegenkamp had eight points for the Pirates (3-20), who trailed just 13-11 at the half.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (32) — Kerner 12; Will 9; Hershey 6; Mueller 3; Altenburger 2. Totals 10-8-32.
CONTINENTAL (21) — Tegenkamp 8; Logan 4; Crossgrove 4; Shock 3; Knowles 2. Totals 8-5-21.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s — Hershey 2, Mueller, Kerner. Continental — none.
Del. St. John’s 7 6 13 6 — 32
Continental 6 5 5 5 — 21
