SPENCERVILLE — Too many missed layups and a poor shooting night overall was Defiance's undoing in a 40-26 loss to St. Marys in a sectional title contest at Spencerville on Saturday.
St. Marys advances to the district semifinals at Paulding and will play Lima Bath, a 38-28 winner over Van Wert, on Thursday at 8 p.m.
A cold Defiance team missed at least a half dozen layups. In addition, leading scorer Carlee Smiddy was hampered with a bandaged wrist, finishing with just two points.
"Her getting just two points really hurt us," Manriquez said. "Smiddy got 25 points the first time against St. Marys (a 41-34 Defiance win), so they kept a close eye on her and kept her from getting good shots. But also, we just didn't the ball to her when she was in position. Overall, though, we got a lot of good looks at the basket. But the shots just weren't going down for us today."
Defiance finishes the season at 12-12 overall, an improvement over last season's 6-17 overall record and a 4-5 record in the WBL.
"The girls worked really hard in the off season to improve and they did, finishing in third place in the WBL (at 6-3)," said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. "The girls battled all year and were in a lot of close games. They just ran out of time today."
Defiance did get some shots to fall early and after an Olivia Moats layup, grabbed a 6-2 lead. But the Lady Bulldogs then went cold for the remainder of the half. St. Marys went on a 9-2 run to end the first quarter, to take an 11-8 lead.
Defiance fought back to cut the lead to 13-12, after Raelle Gonzales's layup. But St. Marys' Kendall Dieringer then nailed a three ball to put St. Marys up, 16-12.
Defiance cut the lead to 16-14 after Carlee Smiddy's jump shot. However, St. Marys answered with buckets by Kiley tennant and Dieringer to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
Defiance was able to answer at the start of the third quarter. A basket by Joanna Schlatter, followed by a Moats three-pointer and one of two free throws from Tammy Aguilera tied the game at 20-20.
However, St. Marys responded with a 7-1 run to end the quarter and take a 27-21 lead after three periods. After a layin by Noelle Ruane put St. Marys back up, 22-20, a Gonzales free throw cut the lead to 22-21. But St Marys' Carly Caywood's basket, followed by Caywood's trey, gave St. Marys the 27-21 lead after three quarters.
At the start of the final quarter, an Ally Will steal and layup gave St. Marys a 29-21 lead. Aguilera hit a trey to cut St. Marys' lead to 29-24. But then came a big turning point. Dieringer answered right back with a three ball to put St. Marys up, 32-24 with six minutes left.
"When we were pressing to try to get back into the game, St. Marys made a couple of big shots in transition after breaking the press and then she came right back with that three after Tammy's three, which really hurt us," Manriquez said.
In another big turning point, Defiance's Schlatter picked up a steal and was then fouled, while going in for a layup. She promptly missed both free throws, while St. Mays' Lauren Cisco provided the dagger with another trey, to put St. Marys up, 35-24.
Gonzales made a layin with under two minutes to go to cut St. Marys' lead to 36-26. But Defiance would not score again, while St. Marys hit four straight free throws, to end the contest.
Dieringer led St. Marys with 13 points. Aguilera led Defiance with eight points, while Gonzales and Moats each added seven.
DEFIANCE (26) — Moats 7; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 8; Gonzales 7; Smiddy 2. Totals 11-2-26.
ST. MARYS (40) — Caywood 5; Will 2; Dieringer 13; Cisco 9; Tennant 2; Ruane 9. Totals 14-7-40.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats, Aguilera. St. Marys - Dieringer 2, Caywood, Cisco, Ruane. Rebounds: Defiance 32 (Smiddy 12), St. Marys 28 (Ruane 11). Turnovers: Defiance 13, St. Marys 14.
Defiance 8 6 7 5 - 26
St. Marys 11 9 7 13 - 40
