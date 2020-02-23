MIDDLE POINT -- Saturday’s Division III sectional final results set up history 15 years in the making for Paulding and Fairview.
For the first time since the 2004-05 season, the Panthers and Apaches will compete in the district tournament following double-digit wins over Coldwater and Spencerville, respectively, during Division III sectional championship action at Lincolnview High School.
Both sides employed similar tactics, with a tenacious defensive effort and aggressiveness forcing turnovers against opponents with size advantages in the post.
In the early contest, a steal, bucket, foul and ensuing free throw at the buzzer from sophomore Janae Pease fired up the Panthers (19-4) to cap a 13-4 first quarter. From there it was all Panthers, all the time. Paulding led by 12 at the halftime break, forcing 10 turnovers by Coldwater (10-13) in the first half alone opposed to just one on the Panther ledger.
Undaunted by a Coldwater side featuring 6-2 freshman Riley Rismiler and 6-1 senior Lauren Gilliland in the starting lineup, the Panthers sped up the tempo of the game and stifled a Cavalier team en route to a new program-record 19th win of the season.
“They were definitely a team we were worried about coming in,” said first-year Paulding coach Matt Arellano, whose Panthers will take on Fairview in an 8 p.m. district semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday, following a state-ranked battle between Ottawa-Glandorf (21-1, No. 7 D-III) and Liberty-Benton (No. 11) at 6:15 p.m. “We knew they had a size advantage but we thought our strengths matched up real well with their weaknesses and we looked to exploit it. The girls did a really good job of it.
“I’m just proud of everything we’ve accomplished. These girls set the all-time wins record for a season, which is amazing. At the beginning of the season, these were goals for us, how far we can take this and I think we can go a little bit farther.”
Down 22-10 at the break, Coldwater battled to a 26-17 margin about halfway through the period, but that was when Paulding senior star Chelsi Giesige took over. The Northwest Conference Player of the Year exploded for 14 of the team’s 21 points in the third stanza, all consecutively, finishing with 24 for the game.
“She had a big run for us and that was big for her self esteem to stem the tide and take over for us,” added Arellano. “It was a total team effort, with Janae up top defensively, Katie (Strayer) was absolutely huge tonight inside, just great senior leadership out there all down the line.”
In the nightcap, an unfamiliar face to many stole the show for Fairview. With multiple starters picking up two fouls in the first half, 5-10 freshman Allison Rhodes was turned to off the bench for some minutes after missing much of the last two weeks while battling injury.
The Apache newcomer not only contributed good minutes, but paced the 18-5 squad with 19 points and five rebounds, helping take over the contest in her first varsity postseason
“I was honestly a little bit nervous coming into the game, kinda intimidated but as the game went on, I eased into it,” explained Rhodes, who scored 12 of her team-best total in the final two periods. “I realized once some of the players that we normally rely on (were out), I needed to step up. Once I got those first few baskets, it kinda fired me up and I just kept pushing.”
Lauded Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk: “She’s been off and on with some injuries and we weren’t sure how she’d be able to come in and play but boy she stepped up big for us.”
Spencerville (15-9), which had knocked Paulding off early in the regular season, had hopes of playing through the post and 1,000-point scorer Nelaya Burden but the 6-0 senior picked up her second foul early in the second period and third with 2:27 before halftime.
Burden finished with just eight points in her final game as a Bearcat and was a major focus of the Apaches’ defensive effort.
After trading baskets for much of the first period, a 7-0 run on buckets from Cline and Rhodes pushed the Fairview lead to 13-5 early and every Bearcat run seemed to have an Apache answer. An Emma Leis trey that made it 19-14 was followed with a 9-1 run aided by a trey from Cline and two buckets from senior Riley Mealer to up the lead to 28-15 with 4:20 until half.
Though Spencerville trailed by just seven at half, the Bearcats trailed by nine or more for nearly the rest of the game as Fairview continued its longest tournament trip since a run to the Division III regional tournament in 2004-05.
“I’m real pleased with the girls, they executed the game plan defensively tonight,” added Zeedyk. “Defense turned into offense for us and I thought they really executed.”
Rhodes’ 19 points were aided by 10 markers apiece from Cline and Michelle Marshall while Leis hit three treys and paced Spencerville with 16 points.
COLDWATER (34) - Leichty 5; Smith 0; Leugers 2; Giere 0; Harlamert 4; Gilliland 13; May 2; Bruns 0; Siefring 0; Rismiller 8. Totals 12-37 0-4 34.
PAULDING (56) - Parrett 5; McCullough 4; Pease 11; Egnor 2; C. Giesige 24; Manz 0; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; A. Giesige 4; Strayer 0; Estle 6; Kuckuck 0. Totals 19-55 13-15 56.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 0-4, Paulding 5-20 (C. Giesige 2, Parrett, McCullough, A. Giesige). Rebounds: Coldwater 36 (Rismiller 11), Paulding 33 (C. Giesige 6). Turnovers: Coldwater 21, Paulding 4.
Coldwater 4 6 16 8 - 34
Paulding 12 10 21 13 - 56
SPENCERVILLE (49) - G. Goecke 12; L. Goecke 4; Wurst 4; Shaffer 4; Croft 0; Staup 0; O. Goecke 1; Burden 8; Leis 16. Totals 16-40 9-16 49.
FAIRVIEW (62) - Zeedyk 6; Singer 0; Baker 0; Mavis 0; Smith 4; Rhodes 19; Cline 10; Marshall 10; O. Ricica 7; Mealer 6. Totals 21-51 17-23 62.
Three-point goals: Spencerville 6-14 (G. Goecke 3, Leis 3), Fairview 3-13 (Smith, Cline, O. Ricica). Rebounds: Spencerville 31 (G. Goecke 6), Fairview 26 (Rhodes 5). Turnovers: Spencerville 21, Fairview 9.
Spencerville 11 13 9 16 - 49
Fairview 17 14 17 14 - 62
