Division II
Napoleon 49, Elida 31
NAPOLEON — Napoleon pulled away with a 12-2 third-quarter stifling of visiting Elida as the No. 2 Wildcats began their postseason journey with a 49-31 win over the Bulldings in a Division II sectional final at “The Grand Canyon” on Saturday.
Taylor Strock racked up a team-best 19 points for the Wildcats (20-1), which will battle fifth-seeded Toledo Central Catholic in a Division II district semifinal at Paulding at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Caely Ressler netted 13 points.
Addisyn Freeman scored 11 points to lead the ledger for Elida ().
ELIDA (31) - P. Johnson 4; Freeman 11; Reese 9; Lawrence 0; Little 0; Kuhn 0; H. Johnson 0; Mitchell 5; Lopez 2. Totals 13-3-31.
NAPOLEON (49) - Durham 2; Chipps 5; Hopkins 0; Strock 19; Pedroza 4; Helberg 1; Rausch 5; Ressler 13. Totals 21-5-49.
Three-point goals: Elida - Freeman, Reese. Napoleon - Ressler, Chipps.
Elida 6 11 2 12 - 31
Napoleon 10 15 12 12 - 49
Division III
Delphos Jefferson 48, Paulding 47
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson nipped Paulding for the second time this season by three points or fewer, edging the Panthers 48-47 for a D-III sectional title.
Alyvia Lindeman’s 17 points led the way for the 20-4 Wildcats, which will battle Fairview on Thursday at Elida in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal. Sister Alycia Lindeman added 13 points while Lauren French recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Janae Pease’s 14 points paced the Panthers (16-7) while seniors Sadie Estle (13 points) and Leigha Egnor (12) also hit double digits in their final game for the Panthers.
PAULDING (47) - Pease 13; Estle 13; Egnor 12; Parrett 8.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (48) - Alyv. Lindeman 17; Alyc. Lindeman 13; French 10; McGue 6; Buzzard 2.
Paulding 6 18 12 11 - 47
Del. Jefferson 12 10 16 10 - 48
Swanton 39, Archbold 24
SWANTON — Swanton outscored Archbold 11-1 in the final eight minutes to secure a sectional championship and 39-24 win over the league rival Bluestreaks.
Aricka Lutz hit a pair of treys and led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs () while sister Averie Lutz chipped in 11 markers. Swanton will advance to face top-seeded Elmwood in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at Anthony Wayne on Thursday.
Kylie Sauder’s seven points were tops for Archbold, which caps its season with an 11-11 record.
ARCHBOLD (24) - McQuade 3; Sauder 7; Garrow 0; Ziegler 6; Phillips 4; Moyer 4. Totals 8-4-24.
SWANTON (39) - Floyd 4; Ar. Lutz 17; Nelson 5; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 11; Pelland 2. Totals 12-11-39.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 2, Sauder, Moyer. Swanton - Ar. Lutz 2, Av. Lutz 2, Nelson. Rebounds: Archbold 15 (Moyer 6), Swanton 18 (Nelson 5). Turnovers: Archbold 13.
Archbold 13 3 7 1 - 24
Swanton 16 6 6 11 - 39
Delta 49, Montpelier 35
DELTA — Delta seized a 15-5 lead after eight minutes en route to a 49-35 win over Montpelier to earn a D-III sectional crown.
Brooklyn Green put up 16 points for the Panthers (). Brooklyn Wymer scored 12 points while Braelyn Wymer hit three longballs and added 11 markers. Delta will match up with Eastwood in a 7:30 district semifinal at Anthony Wayne on Thursday.
Jessi Bumb canned a trio of trifectas for nine points to lead the Locos (18-4).
MONTPELIER (35) - Bumb 9; Bexten 2; Fritsch 0; Engels 0; McCord 4; Sommer 0; Richmire 7; Taylor 0; Page 8; Repp 5. Totals 15-2-35.
DELTA (49) - Ford 0; Rouleau 8; Bra. Wymer 11; Weber 2; Green 16; Bro. Wymer 12; Haas 0; Munger 0; Burres 0; Smith 0; Demaline 0. Total 15-15-49.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb 3, Richmire, Repp. Delta - Bra. Wymer 3, Green.
Montpelier 5 11 10 9 - 35
Delta 15 10 12 12 - 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Coldwater 22
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf had three players reach double figures as the No. 6 Titans rolled past Coldwater 52-22 in D-III sectional action.
Erin Kaufman’s 14 points led the way for O-G (21-2) while Chloee Glenn and Kelsey Erford tallied 13 and 10 markers, respectively. The Titans will get a district rematch with Liberty-Benton Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Elida.
Jenna Leugers scored seven points to pace the Cavaliers ().
COLDWATER (22) - Wenning 0; Leugers 7; Harlamert 3; May 4; Wendel 2; Dues 0; Bruns 2; P. Siefring 2; Rismiller 2. Totals 8-4-22.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) - Erford 10; An. Siefker 0; Haselman 0; Okuley 2; Fortman 0; Brinkman 3; Aldrich 6; E. Kaufman 14; K. Kaufman 4; Glenn 13; Schroeder 0; As. Siefker 0; Horsmtan 0; Krouse 0. Totals 23-5-52.
Three-point goals: Coldwater - Leugers, May. Ottawa-Glandorf - Brinkman.
Coldwater 8 5 2 7 - 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 17 13 8 - 52
Division IV
North Central 43, Hicksville 36
HICKSVILLE — North Central took advantage of a 39-19 advantage on the glass, pulling away in a competitive matchup with host Hicksville for a 43-36 Division IV sectional championship.
Madison Brown racked up 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Eagles () while Lauren Balser hit three treys and netted 11 markers. North Central will face No. 1 seed Crestview in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at Defiance High School.
Molly Crall netted 12 points and five rebounds for the Aces, which end their season at .
NORTH CENTRAL (43) - Brown 14; Balser 11; Burnett 5; Hickman 0; Westfall 0; Bonney 7; Hollstein 6. Totals 13-11-43.
HICKSVILLE (36) - Slattery 9; Phillips 8; Smith 2; Bergman 3; Crall 12; Monroe 2; Baird 0. Totals 15-4-36.
Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 3, Brown 2, Bonney. Hicksville - Slattery, Crall. Rebounds: North Central 39 (Bonney 10), Hicksville Hicksville 19 (Bergman, Crall 5). Turnovers: North Central 17, Hicksville 10.
North Central 10 12 11 10 - 43
Hicksville 11 10 8 7 - 36
Ottoville 49, Antwerp 28
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville advanced to the Division IV district tournament at Defiance, thanks to a 49-28 triumph over Antwerp.
Nicole Knippen had six buckets and two trifectas for 18 points, scoring her 1,000th career point for the Lady Green () in the process. Elise Kramer also netted 18 points for Ottoville, which will face second-seeded Wayne Trace in a district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Asti Coppes’ seven points were tops for the Archers, which bow out at .
ANTWERP (28) - Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 7; Recker 0; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 5; Copsey 0; McMichael 3; Jewell 5; Townley 0; Brewer 6; Pollock 2; Fulk 0. Totals 9-8-28.
OTTOVILLE (49) - Burgei 0; Thomas 0; Honigford 3; Farley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 2; Kramer 18; Knippen 18; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwals 2; S. German 3; F. Gamble 3; Leis 0. Totals 20-5-49.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Schuette, Jewell. Ottoville - Knippen 2, Kramer, S. German. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Ottoville 0.
Antwerp 7 8 10 3 - 28
Ottoville 15 12 11 11 - 49
Wayne Trace 41, Lincolnview 25
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held Lincolnview scoreless in the fourth quarter to cap off a stellar defensive effort, besting the Lancers, 41-25.
Katrina Stoller tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the 16-6 Raiders while Rachel Stoller racked up 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Kendall Bollenbacher’s nine points were tops for the Lancers (10-14).
LINCOLNVIEW (25) - Jackman 8; Renner 0; Sellers 0; Bollenbacher 9; Stevens 0; Looser 6; King 2; Mendenhall 0. Totals 9-39 6-7 25.
WAYNE TRACE (41) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 4; Miller 0; Shepherd 6; Graham 0; K. Stoller 15; R. Stoller 12; Mead 2; A. Stoller 0. Totals 16-43 6-10 41.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 1-8 (Bollenbacher), Wayne Trace 3-13 (K. Stoller 2, Sinn). Rebounds: Lincolnview 20 (King 6), Wayne Trace 42 (R. Stoller 14). Turnovers: Lincolnview 13, Wayne Trace 20.
Lincolnview 13 6 6 0 - 25
Wayne Trace 18 9 5 9 - 41
Columbus Grove 44, Holgate 31
COLUMBUS GROVE — Top-seeded Columbus Grove led by 10 after one quarter and rolled to a 44-31 win over Holgate to earn a D-IV sectional championship.
Erin Downing hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced the Bulldogs (16-7) with 15 points while Kenzie King scored 10.
??? Meyer’s 11 points led the ledger for Holgate (8-15) while Justine Eis put up 10 points.
HOLGATE (31) - Schuller 7; Altman 1; Meyer 11; Eis 10; Pennington 2. Totals 12-6-31.
COLUMBUS GROVE (44) - Halker 3; Sautter 4; Fortman 4; Downing 15; Schroeder 8; King 10. Totals 15-6-44.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Meyer. Columbus Grove - Downing 2, Schroeder 2, King 2, Halker, Fortman.
Holgate 5 7 8 11 - 31
Columbus Grove 15 8 13 8 - 44
Miller City 60, Leipsic 45
MILLER CITY — Miller City rallied from a 13-7 deficit through one period, outscoring Leipsic 22-6 in the second period en route to a 60-45 sectional championship victory over the Vikings.
Natalie Koenig put up 22 points and 10 assists for the 15-8 Wildcats while Grace Pfau netted 10 points and Abi Lammers added eight points and 11 rebounds. Miller City will get a rematch with PCL rival Columbus Grove on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Van Wert in a D-IV district semifinal.
Whitney Langhals netted 11 points for the Vikings () while Ava Henry added 10 markers.
LEIPSIC (45) - Scheckelhoff 6; Henry 10; J. Hermiller 2; M. Hermiller 6; Langhals 11; Haselman 3; Martinez 7. Totals 15-52 9-17 45.
MILLER CITY (60) - Lammers 8; Kuhlman 8; Koenig 22; L. Otto 5; Reyna 2; Pfau 10; M. Otto 5. Totals 20-54 16-21 60.
Three-point goals: Leipsic 6-16 (Henry 3, Langhals 2, Martinez), Miller City 4-16 (Kuhlman 2, Koenig 2). Rebounds: Leipsic 25, Miller City 29 (Lammers 11). Turnovers: Leipsic 18, Miller City 8.
Leipsic 13 6 11 15 - 45
Miller City 7 22 12 19 - 60
Kalida 53, Continental 30
KALIDA — Kalida blew open a close game with a 37-13 advantage in the second and third quarters to down Continental 53-30 for a sectional crown.
Brooke Vennekotter rained down five 3-pointers, leading the Wildcats (16-6) with 20 points. Brenna Smith added 10 points for Kalida, which will meet Cory-Rawson in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Van Wert on Thursday.
Maddie Burke netted a team-best eight points to lead the Pirates, which bow out at 7-15.
CONTINENTAL (30) - Burke 8; Etter 7; Tegenkamp 7; Potts 5; Armey 3. Totals 11-5-30.
KALIDA (53) - Vennekotter 20; Smith 10; Klausing 8; Erhart 6; Hovest 3; Unverferth 2; Siebeneck 2; Recker 2. Totals 20-5-53.
Three-point goals: Continental - Tegenkamp, Potts, Armey. Kalida - Vennekotter 5, Erhart 2, Klausing.
Continental 9 3 10 8 - 30
Kalida 12 15 22 4 - 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.