BLUFFTON — Kalida built on an 18-4 opening quarter to cruise past Pandora-Gilboa 57-36 in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Bluffton University’s Sommer Center on Thursday night.
Brooke Vennekotter paced the Wildcats (17-7) with 13 points while Grace Klausing chipped in with 10 points. Kalida will take on North Baltimore in a sectional championship tilt on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
Lacie Fenstermaker scored 10 points for the Rockets (2-22).
PANDORA-GILBOA (36) — Fenstermaker 10; Russell 8; B. Luttfring 6; Simons 3; Augsburger 2; Neuenschwander 2; Duling 2; Kinsinger 2; Cherry 1; Dysert 0; Miller 0; Hovest 0; M. Luttfring 0. Totals 16-6-36.
KALIDA (57) — Vennekotter 13; Klausing 10; Maag 7; Smith 7; Wurth 6; Siebeneck 4; Schmitz 3; Hovest 3; Erhart 2; Recker 2; Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Rampe 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 28-6-57.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — B. Luttfring, Simons. Kalida — Vennekotter 3, Maag, Schmitz. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 25 (Fenstermaker 12), Kalida 38 (Klausing 8, Wurth 8). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 24, Kalida 14.
Pandora-Gilboa 4 10 12 10 — 36
Kalida 18 11 15 13 — 57
North Baltimore 46,
Continental 40
BLUFFTON — A 16-8 fourth-quarter edge lifted North Baltimore past Continental 46-40 in a D-IV sectional semifinal.
Leah Lee netted five 3-pointers for 15 points to pace the Wildcats (13-8), which trailed by two entering the fourth quarter but led by five at the half.
Catelyn Etter’s 14 points paced Continental, which bows out at 11-12.
NORTH BALTIMORE (46) — Lennard 2; Lee 15; McCartney 12; Hagemyer 11; Inbody 6. Totals 16-8-46.
CONTINENTAL (40) — Armey 7; Prowant 6; Hoeffel 5; Etter 14; Potts 8. Totals 14-5-40.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore — Lee 5, McCartney. Continental — Prowant 2, Etter 2, Potts 2, Armey.
North Baltimore 14 12 4 16 — 46
Continental 11 10 11 8 — 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.