BLUFFTON — Kalida built on an 18-4 opening quarter to cruise past Pandora-Gilboa 57-36 in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Bluffton University’s Sommer Center on Thursday night.

Brooke Vennekotter paced the Wildcats (17-7) with 13 points while Grace Klausing chipped in with 10 points. Kalida will take on North Baltimore in a sectional championship tilt on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Lacie Fenstermaker scored 10 points for the Rockets (2-22).

PANDORA-GILBOA (36) — Fenstermaker 10; Russell 8; B. Luttfring 6; Simons 3; Augsburger 2; Neuenschwander 2; Duling 2; Kinsinger 2; Cherry 1; Dysert 0; Miller 0; Hovest 0; M. Luttfring 0. Totals 16-6-36.

KALIDA (57) — Vennekotter 13; Klausing 10; Maag 7; Smith 7; Wurth 6; Siebeneck 4; Schmitz 3; Hovest 3; Erhart 2; Recker 2; Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Rampe 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 28-6-57.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — B. Luttfring, Simons. Kalida — Vennekotter 3, Maag, Schmitz. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 25 (Fenstermaker 12), Kalida 38 (Klausing 8, Wurth 8). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 24, Kalida 14.

Pandora-Gilboa 4 10 12 10 — 36

Kalida 18 11 15 13 — 57

North Baltimore 46,

Continental 40

BLUFFTON — A 16-8 fourth-quarter edge lifted North Baltimore past Continental 46-40 in a D-IV sectional semifinal.

Leah Lee netted five 3-pointers for 15 points to pace the Wildcats (13-8), which trailed by two entering the fourth quarter but led by five at the half.

Catelyn Etter’s 14 points paced Continental, which bows out at 11-12.

NORTH BALTIMORE (46) — Lennard 2; Lee 15; McCartney 12; Hagemyer 11; Inbody 6. Totals 16-8-46.

CONTINENTAL (40) — Armey 7; Prowant 6; Hoeffel 5; Etter 14; Potts 8. Totals 14-5-40.

Three-point goals: North Baltimore — Lee 5, McCartney. Continental — Prowant 2, Etter 2, Potts 2, Armey.

North Baltimore 14 12 4 16 — 46

Continental 11 10 11 8 — 40

Load comments