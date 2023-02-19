AYERSVILLE — A halftime break was all it took for Fairview to punch its ticket back to districts as the Apaches pulled away from rival Tinora in the teams’ fourth meeting in two seasons for a 65-44 Division III sectional championship win at ‘The Hangar’ in Ayersville on Saturday afternoon.
The Apaches (19-4) led by just four points at halftime and an early 3-pointer by Tinora’s Nova Okuley made it a 34-33 ballgame 40 seconds into the second half. From there, the Black and Gold flipped a switch and sent things into overdrive, ripping off a 12-0 run over the next four minutes to seize control against the Rams (13-11).
“The girls did a good job, got some stops defensively and we adjusted our defense a little bit to keep them from getting their three point shots off and hurting us like they did in the first half,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk of the second-half surge. “With the girls’ experience, it gives you a little cushion and you can try and run some stuff. Sometimes when you’re in a real close game you’re afraid to try different things. Getting that separation, the girls relaxed and started playing well.”
The win propels Fairview into a Division III district semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. against No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3), which quickly dispatched Spencerville 54-22 in the first game of the sectional doubleheader
Early on, the two squads couldn’t build separation against each other with both league rivals working to turn the tempo up and ratchet up the defensive intensity. Fairview went up by four with 2:15 left in the first quarter on a Carrie Zeedyk jumper but Tinora answered back with buckets from Julia Durfey and Okuley. Junior Dakota Sines added a bucket with 20 seconds in the period to tie things at 16. Tinora even took an early lead in the second period on a three-point play by senior Liv Mueller and the margin never went higher than four points in the second quarter.
With Fairview senior Allison Rhodes picking up two first-quarter fouls, junior Kelly Crites shouldered the scoring load in the second quarter, nailing a pair of 3-pointers and racking up 14 first-half points.
“We knew (Tinora) can always come back,” said Crites, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “I feel like every game I’ve watched of them, they played their best in the second half. Last year when we played them we were up by 12 in the first half and they came back and beat us so we just knew we had to be prepared.”
After Rhodes earned her third personal foul three minutes into the second half, Fairview’s scoring went dormant as the Apaches were scoreless for the final four minutes of the third quarter. With buckets from Emily Harr and Mueller to finish out the third period, Tinora got within single digits after three periods.
Early in the fourth, it seemed Tinora was primed to make a run. Rhodes fouled out 57 seconds into the quarter diving for a loose ball and Nova Okuley scored to cut the Fairview lead to 46-40 with 6:40 left in regulation.
However, the Rams never got closer than seven points as a manageable 49-42 deficit turned into a 13-point hole with four points from Crites and a bucket from Alexis Taylor broke the game open.
“Things were going pretty well, especially starting out the third quarter,” said Tinora coach Andrew Thiel, who guided the Rams to a 13-11 record in his first season as a varsity coach. “We were in a period of really competitive basketball, the girls fought so hard but it got real physical, bodies flying around the court. Some calls just didn’t go our way but that’s how the game goes.
“Everytime we play Fairview, you know it’s going to be a physical game and a lot on the line whether it’s GMC’s or a sectional championship here. I’m just really proud of my girls and how hard they fought through things all season and in this game especially.”
Crites and Zeedyk were key down the stretch from the charity stripe (10-of-12) and the Apache defense kept Tinora off the scoreboard for the final 2:46 of regulation to send Fairview to districts for the third time in four years. In each of the prior two district trips, the Apaches faced Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida with double-digit defeats but Fairview narrowly fell 59-58 to O-G on Dec. 3 in Sherwood.
Rhodes finished with 13 points for the Apaches while Zeedyk had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Nova Okuley’s 11 points led the ledger for the Rams while Karli Okuley added eight points and Mueller seven in her final game in Green and White.
SPENCERVILLE (22) - Croft 10; Keller 8; Wurts 2; Goecke 2; Muniz 0; Bowersock 0; Lemar 0; Dodds 0; Griffith 0; Post 0; Ricker 0. Totals 6-35 6-6 22.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) - Erford 12; Kimmet 9; Kaufman 8; Glenn 7; C. Brinkman 7; Haselman 5; Aldrich 4; Grothause 2; G. Liebrecht 0; Horstman 0; M. Liebrecht 0; Recker 0. Totals 22-57 8-12 54.
Three-point goals: Spencerville 4-11 (Croft 2, Keller 2), O-G 2-9 (Erford, Haselman). Rebounds: Spencerville 17 (Keller, Wurts 4), O-G 31 (Haselman 5). Turnovers: Spencerville 23, O-G 11.
Spencerville 5 8 6 3 - 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 18 16 13 7 - 54
TINORA (44) - Sines 6; Harr 2; Lee 4; Nagel 4; K. Okuley 8; Mueller 7; Durfey 2; N. Okuley 11. Totals 17-52 4-8 44.
FAIRVIEW (65) - Singer 5; Zeedyk 10; Crites 25; Rhodes 13; Hammer 8; Taylor 4. Totals 19-35 21-29 65.
Three-point goals: Tinora 4-12 (K. Okuley 2, N. Okuley 2), Fairview 6-10 (Crites 3, Hammer 2, Singer). Rebounds: Tinora 22 (Lee, Nagel 5), Fairview 30 (Zeedyk 7). Turnovers: Tinora 7, Fairview 10.
Tinora 16 14 8 6 - 44
Fairview 16 18 12 19 - 65
