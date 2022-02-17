Division III Sectionals
At Sylvania Southview
Lake 64, Swanton 23
Evergreen 58, Delta 45
SYLVANIA — Evergreen punched its ticket to a rematch with NWOAL rival Wauseon with a 58-45 victory over another league foe in Delta during D-III sectional semifinal action at Sylvania Southview on Wednesday.
Macy Chamberlin’s 23 points led the way for the Vikings (13-10) to advance to face the second-seeded Indians (19-3) in a 3 p.m. sectional final Saturday at Southview. Lucy Serna chipped in nine points for Evergreen, which fell 62-49 against Wauseon on Jan. 27.
Sophia Burres’ 13 markers led the charge for the Panthers, which bow out of the postseason at 6-16.
In the early contest, Lake exploded a nine-point halftime lead with a 44-12 second-half surge to shake off Swanton, 64-23.
Emma Sullivan’s six points led the ledger for the Bulldogs (9-14) in their final contest of the season. Delani Robinson hit four treys and netted 14 for the No. 3 seed Flyers (15-6), which rained down 11 3-pointers in the victory to set up a 1 p.m. tilt Saturday against sixth-seeded Archbold.
SWANTON (23) — Crow 4; Sullivan 6; Gowing 0; Hendricks 2; Floyd 3; Pettit 0; Eitniear 3; Pelland 3; Fageman 0; Haselman 2; Nelson 0. Totals 10-44 2-9 23.
LAKE (64) — Stanley 3; Ayers 14; Materni 3; Delventhal 0; Gladieux 13; Dewese 3; B. Enright 4; Robinson 14; M. Enright 2; Staczek 4; Rymers 4; Christ 0; Tobias 0. Totals 25-63 3-7 64.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Eitniear. Lake — Robinson 4, Ayers 3, Gladieux 2, Materni, Dewese. Rebounds: Swanton 42, Lake 40. Turnovers: Swanton 39, Lake 19.
Swanton 3 8 8 4 — 23
Lake 4 16 16 28 — 64
EVERGREEN (58) — Riggs 2; Bowser 6; Serna 9; Schuster 6; Ricker 5; Chamberlin 23; Sintobin 2; Valentine 5; Emmitt 0. Totals 19-53 16-30 58.
DELTA (45) — Weber 6; Munger 3; Turi 0; Burres 13; Irelan 2; Friess 5; Haas 10; Sprow 4; Lamb 0; Smith 2; Schlatter 0; Mercer 0. Totals 19-61 2-11 45.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Chamberlin 3, Valentine. Delta — Haas 2, Munger, Burres, Friess. Rebounds: Evergreen 50, Delta 36. Turnovers: Evergreen 19, Delta 17.
Evergreen 11 13 17 17 — 58
Delta 10 14 14 7 — 45
Division IV
At Paulding
Edgerton 51, Fayette 20
PAULDING — Edgerton stifled Fayette to the tune of five second-half points, advancing the Bulldogs to a D-IV sectional final with a 51-20 victory.
Addie Cape netted 11 points to lead Edgerton (2-20), which will take on top-seeded Convoy Crestview Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Paulding.
Neveah Powers’ six points were tops in the finale for Fayette (1-21).
FAYETTE (20) — Sinks 1; Storrs 1; Bingman 3; Kovar 0; Powers 6; Vanderveer 0; A. Brown 2; Z. Brown 1; Leininger 4; Ramay 0; Sepp 0; Reinking 2. Totals 6-7-20.
EDGERTON (51) — Ritter 3; Gerschutz 4; Smith 6; Stuut 0; Cape 11; Rudersdorf 9; Stark 0; Schroeder 4; Fort 8; Everetts 6. Totals 18-13-51.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Bingman. Edgerton — Cape 2. Turnovers: Fayette 21, Edgerton 21.
Fayette 5 10 3 2 — 20
Edgerton 11 16 14 10 — 51
