Division IV Sectionals
At Van Buren
Holgate 38, Cory-Rawson 35
VAN BUREN — Holgate held off Cory-Rawson in a narrow 38-35 Division IV tournament victory at Van Buren High School on Thursday.
Justine Eis led all scorers, pouring in 19 points in the win for the Tigers (10-13) while Lexa Schuller chipped in nine markers. Chelcie McVetta’s 12 points were tops for the Hornets (14-9).
With the win, Holgate will advance and face either Patrick Henry or Leipsic for a sectional championship. The PH-Leipsic game was postponed from Thursday due to weather and a rescheduled date is to be determined.
HOLGATE (38) - Willett 2; Bower 0; O. Blaker 6; Schuller 9; Altman 0; Meyer 0; Clark 2; Eis 19. Totals 14-8-38.
CORY-RAWSON (35) - Hassan 0; Kempf 5; Welte 9; Reese 0; C. McVetta 12; M. McVetta 5; P. McVetta 0; Bacon 0; Gillfillan 4. Totals 14-4-35.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker 2. Cory-Rawson - C. McVetta 2, Welte.
Holgate 11 9 8 10 - 38
Cory-Rawson 10 4 11 10 - 35
