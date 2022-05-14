BRYAN — Unbeaten Bryan will have three district representatives in postseason action following the first day of Division II sectional tournament action at Bryan on Thursday.
Standout senior singles player Jay Fortner picked up three bracket victories and dropped just one game the entire day en route to the semifinals, including a win in the round of 16 over Defiance’s Kolton Greear.
Fortner, a two-time state qualifier, will be joined by two Golden Bear district clinchers in the doubles bracket.
Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen took the long way to the semifinals with a 7-6, 7-5 win in the first round before outlasting Toledo Central Catholic’s Joe Minicozzi and Matt Webb 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 16 and the Archbold pairing of Kaden Rufenacht and Ethan Stuckey in a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 marathon of a quarterfinal match.
Meanwhile, Carter Brown and Nathan Hess had a much breezier journey to a district ticket as the Bryan pairing did not drop a set in wins over Defiance’s Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder and Archbold’s Cameron Yoder and Luke Rosebrook.
Napoleon’s Nick Bunke and Lathen Shank each won their first two matches of the day in the singles tournament before falling to netters from Ottawa Hills in the quarterfinals. Greear, Archbold’s Kyle Hageman and Kaiden Keiser, Bryan’s Landon Bassett and Aiden Andrews and Napoleon’s Alex Gyde each picked up first round wins before bowing out in round two.
On the doubles side, Nadler and Bergfelder dispatched the Napoleon duo of Joe Stevens and Jacob Hull in the first round to advance while Carson Wenger and Andy Scherer of Wauseon were winners in the Round of 16.
Semifinal and championship matches will be played Saturday at Bryan to determine seeding for district tournament action at Port Clinton on May 18 and 21.
Division II Sectionals
At Bryan
Singles
First Round
Jay Fortner (Bryan) def. Noah Rife (Toledo Central Catholic), 6-0, 6-0; Kolton Greear (Defiance) def. Hayden Yu (Maumee), 6-3, 6-1; Kyle Hageman (Archbold) def. Zach Boggs (Rossford), 6-4, 6-4; Gustavo Caillaux (Maumee Valley Country Day) def. Braeden Scheirer (Ayersville), 6-0, 6-0; Henry Harders (Ottawa Hills) def. Harshil Patel (MVCD), 6-3, 6-2; Hyeongu Hwang (M) def. Luke Reiter (R), 6-1, 6-0; Kaiden Keiser (Arch) def. Donovan Lisen (TCC), 6-2, 6-4; Nick Bunke (Napoleon) def. Gavin VanDeilen (Wauseon), 6-1, 6-1; Landon Bassett (B) def. William Zheng (M), 6-3, 6-2; Darwin Posta (OH) def. Ben Weisgerber (Ayer), 6-0, 6-0; Ehsan Darr (MVCD) def. Aron Miller (Arch), 6-0, 6-0; Lathen Shank (N) def. Boston Briseno (D), 6-1, 6-1; Aiden Andrews (B) def. Jack Dempsey (TCC), 6-0, 6-0; Justin Hire (R) def. Aiden Brenner (D), 6-2, 6-2; Alex Gyde (N) def. Zeb Siefker (W), 6-3, 6-4; Jack Burke (OH) def. Lucas Dennie (Ayer), 6-0, 6-0.
Round of 16
Fortner def. Greear, 6-0, 6-0; Caillaux def. Hageman, 6-0, 6-0; Harders def. Hwang, 6-0, 6-0; Bunke def. Keiser, 6-1, 6-1; Posta def. Bassett, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-3; Shank def. Darr, 6-3, 6-2; Hire def. Andrews, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0; Burke def. Gyde, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Fortner def. Caillaux, 6-0, 6-1; Harders def. Bunke, 6-0, 6-2; Posta def. Shank, 6-2, 6-1; Burke def. Hire, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
First Round
Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Roger Kit-Charlie Estes (OH), 7-6 (8-6), 7-5; Kaden Rufenacht-Ethan Stuckey (Arch) def. Mason Peckinpaugh-William Carlsson (N), 6-3, 6-2; Gavin Linkous-Chloe Madden (R) def. Andrew Boyd-Ashtyn Scheirer (Ayer), 6-4, 6-1; Brie Sensenstein-Brandon Schmakel (TCC) def. Ashton Hackman-Jared Chen (M), 6-2, 6-2; Riley Nadler-Frederick Bergfelder (D) def. Joe Stevens-Jacob Hull (N), 6-0, 6-4.
Round of 16
Braden Tucker-Gavin Yu (M) def. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W), 6-0, 6-1; Sami Ridi-Frank Zhang (OH) def. Allie Misko-Logan Bieganowski (R), 6-3, 6-0; Jackson-McCashen def. Joe Minicozzi-Matt Webb (TCC), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Rufenacht-Stuckey def. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell (D), 6-1, 6-2; Savith Vijendra-Akash Parikh (OH) def. Linkous-Madden, 6-0, 6-3; Carson Wenger-Andy Scherer (W) def. Blake Rachwal-Thomas Yu (MVCD), 6-0, 6-3; Cameron Yoder-Luke Rosebrook (Arch) def. Sensenstein-Schmakel, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Nadler-Bergfelder, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Tucker-Yu def. Ridi-Zhang, 6-0, 6-0; Jackson-McCashen def. Rufenacht-Stuckey, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Vijandra-Parikh def. Wenger-Scherer, 6-2, 6-2; Brown-Hess def. Yoder-Rosebrook, 6-0, 6-0.
