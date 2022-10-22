CONTINENTAL — Continental senior standout Rhenn Armey had a foot in four of the Pirates’ five goals in a 5-0 sectional championship blanking of Ottawa-Glandorf in D-III boys action on Saturday afternoon.
CONTINENTAL — Continental senior standout Rhenn Armey had a foot in four of the Pirates’ five goals in a 5-0 sectional championship blanking of Ottawa-Glandorf in D-III boys action on Saturday afternoon.
Armey recorded a hat trick with three goals for the Pirates while chipping in an assist on the day. Braxton Stegbauer and Collin Davis each found the net for Continental, which will take on top-seeded and PCL rival Ottoville at Kalida in a D-III district semifinal on Wednesday.
Division III Sectionals
At Continental
Continental 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-8-1) - Shots: 8. Saves: Dave Westrick 10. Corner kicks: 2.
Continental (13-4-2) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Braxton Stegbauer, Collin Davis. Assists: Monty Rayle, Rhenn Armey, Collin Davis. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 8. Corner kicks: 3.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 6, Pettisville 0
Pettisville (4-13-1) - No statistics.
Ottawa Hills (13-4-1) - Goals: Alex Duran 2, Adam Ayad 2, Brandon Lingo, Avi Hanusz. Assists: Elijah Shetterly 2, Harley Talbott, Liam Silk, Vaughn Mackey.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 5, Swanton 0
Swanton (7-10-2) - Shots: 2. Corner kicks: 1.
Evergreen (13-4-1) - Goals: Elijah Hernandez 3, Tyson Woodring 2. Assists: Cory Kanneman 3, Nick Rosinski, Riley Dunbar. Shots: 22. Corner kicks: 9.
At Maumee Valley Country Day
Archbold 3, MVCD 2
Archbold (12-5-1) - No statistics.
MVCD (10-7-1) - No statistics.
At Kalida
Kalida 1, Lincolnview 0 (OT)
Lincolnview (8-7-2) - No statistics.
Kalida (11-2-4) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Spencerville 1, Miller City 1
(Spencerville wins shootout, 4-2)
Spencerville (13-2-2) - Goal: Noah Stewart. Assist: Will Gallaspe. Shots: 18. Saves: Brennan Lehman 8.
Miller City (11-5-3) - Goal: Ethan Barlage. Shots: 11. Saves: Lane Pester 13.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.