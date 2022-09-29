It was a busy day for boys golf as 28 coverage area schools across two divisions competed at Thurday's sectional tournaments for the chance to compete at next week's districts.
Starting in Division III, at Ironwood Montpelier, Pettisville and Fairview were the three teams of a field of BBC, GMC and NWOAL squads to advance to districts. Montpelier's Jaxon Richmond shot the low score of the day with a 73 and led the Locomotives to a sectional title.
Jack Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds with to a second place finish with a 79 and Kasen Kauffman shot an 80 to help the Apaches to the final spot. North Central's Ben Pettit shot a 78 to place second individually and advance while Carter Dickman (82) of Liberty Center and Kaden Kennerk (84) of Edgerton took up the other two individual spots.
Elsewhere in Division III, at Pike Run Ottoville won the sectional with Kalida finishing second and Wayne Trace third. The Wildcats were led by Connor Nartker's 77 while Evan Crosby led Wayne Trace with an 80. Ayersville's Luke Schoreder qualified as an individual with a 79 as did Antwerp's Braylen Moreno (83) and Miller City's Will Otto (83).
In Division II at Heatherdowns, Ottawa Hills and Genoa took the first two team spots with Bryan (338) edging Swanton and Archbold by nine shots for the final spot. Cahle Roth and Luke Rosebrook of the Blue Streaks advanced to districts as individuals as they tied for first in the entire event with a 77. Wauseon's Jackson Gleckler lost in a playoff after shooting an 80 for the final spot.
And lastly in Division II at Moose Landing, Napoleon won a sectional title with a team score of 338 led by Alex Lavin's score of 80. Ty Verhoff advanced as an individual for Ottawa-Glandorf with an 84. Tinora finished eighth as a team and were led by Carter Bernal (86), who missed out on the chance to advance as an individual by one shot.
Division II Sectional Tournament
At Heatherdowns
Ottawa Hills (330); Genoa (331); Bryan (338) - Drew Dauber 78, Noah Huard 80, Kai Dauber 83, Brayden Hall 97; Swanton (347) - Mazin Rukieh 84, Lucas Bloom 87, Adam Lemon 88, Ryan O’Shea 88; Archbold (347) - Cahle Roth 77, Luke Rosebrook 77, Cade Miller 89, Charlie Jones 104; Eastwood (356); Wauseon (358) - Jackson Gleckler 80, Mykale Schneider 82, Carter Stuckey 97, Zach Puehler 99; Toledo Central Catholic (366); Lake (372); Otsego (375); Oak Harbor (387); Rossford (432); Evergreen (440) - Adam Schmidt 98, Caden Beier 106, Ayden Gleckler 113, Logan Peebles 123; Delta (446) - Slade Young 99, Adam Mattin 102, Ethan Huffman 113, Logan Ringle 132.
At Moose Landing
Napoleon (338) - Alex Lavin 80, Will Fraker 84, Bryce Bostelman 86, Konner Hoover 88; Van Buren (338); Liberty-Benton (348); Coldwater (357); Van Wert (363); St. Mary’s (364); Ottawa-Glandorf (365) - Ty Verhoff 84, Brad Maag 93, Justin Yaeger 94, Hunter Stechschulte 94; Tinora (368) - Carter Bernal 86, Aiden Rittenhouse 90, Mason McQuillin 94, B.J. Morlock 98; Elmwood (384); Lima Bath (384); Bluffton (397) - ; Spencerville (407); Paulding (411) - Nico Stahl 92, Isaac Reeb 102, Max Stork 108, Jonathan Lipps 109; Kenton (424).
Division III Sectional Tournament
At Ironwood
Montpelier (321) - Jaxon Richmond 73, Drake Sommer 80, Easten Richmond 84, Trent Thorp 84; Pettisville (348) - Jack Leppelmeier 79, Blayn Meck 82, Creighton Aeschliman 90, Samuel Myers 97; Fairview (360) - Kasen Kauffman 80, Jack Karzynow 82, Eli Meyer 97, Lester Smith 101; Hicksville (362) - Aidan Pollick 86, Maverik Keesbury 87, Brandon Silcott 94, Parker Bassett 95; Edgerton (370) - Kaden Kennerk 84, Nathan Swank 89, Braden Leppelmeier 95, Landon Perry 102; North Central (378) - Ben Pettit 78, Kenneth Smeltzer 97, Keegan Hickman 101, Keanu Miller 102; Hilltop (394) - Raace Haynes 95, Lakota Siegel 99, Austin Gault 99, Jordan Schaffner 101; Liberty Center (404) - Carter Dickman 83, Samuel Zeiter 94, Landen Schultz 112; Jon Tammarine 115; Stryker (418) - Daniel Donovan 92, Michael Donan 101, Williams Donovan 107; Gavin Paxton 118; Holgate (441) - Landyn Engle 104, Nathan Miller 105; Connor Haase 116; Izzy Resendez 116; Fayette (472) - Wyatt Mitchell 91, Carter Lavidner 113; Dane Andrews 134, Zachary Oehlers 134; Edon (No team score) - Blake Dulle 134, Ashton Rice 15, Dylan Buck 167.
At Pike Run
Ottoville (320); Kalida (329) - Connor Nartker 77, Carson Klausing 83, Kayla Nartker 84, Jack Stechschulte 85; Wayne Trace (342) - Evan Crosby 79, Kyle Sutton 83, Tyler Davis 88, Conner Davis 92; Miller City (345) - Will Otto 83, Andrew Weis 85, Jesse Lammers 85, Thomas Weis 92; Leipsic (348); Pandora-Gilboa (360); Columbus Grove (369); Patrick Henry (382) - Jaxon Guelde 87, Ian Schwab 91, Noah Robison 94, Luke Woods 110; Antwerp (385) - Bryalen Moreno 83, Ross Lee 97, Zane McMichael 100, Draven Baumert 105; Fort Jennings (415); McComb (427); Ayersville (435) - Luke Schroeder 79, Logan Schroeder 112, Jeremiah Joseph 117, A.J. Eschbach 127.
