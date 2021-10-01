Local boys golf teams and individuals began their postseason journeys at four courses on Thursday as sectional linksmen punched tickets to the district tournaments.
Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon hosted a bevy of local Division III squads with Archbold shooting 327 as a team to win the sectional team championship. Montpelier finished second, 17 shots back of the Bluestreaks, while Fairview edged out North Central by a stroke for the third and final team district spot.
Archbold sophomore Cahle Roth shot 73 to lead all golfers on the day while Luke Rosebrook shot an 87. Nathaniel Adkins’ 81 led the charge for district-bound Fairview.Edgerton was eight shots back of North Central with a 360 team score while Tinora shot 361 for sixth overall.
Fayette’s Owen Lemley (79), North Central’s Zach Hayes (80) and Edgerton’s Esten Kennerk (81) claimed the three individual qualifying positions for the district tournament.
The other local D-III sectional took the course at Pike Run in Ottawa. Led by a medalist round of 72 from Ryan Klausing, Kalida shot 306 as a team to roll to the sectional championship, joined in the districts by PCL rivals Ottoville and Leipsic.
The race for the three individual spots was a thrilling one as Patrick Henry’s Ethan Rohrs shot 77 and Wayne Trace freshman Kyle Sutton shot 81 for the first two district berths before Wayne Trace’s Evan Crosby and Ayersville’s Luke Schroeder battled through a three-hole playoff after both shooting 82 over the first 18 holes. Schroeder prevailed to advance.
At the Division II level, Bryan outpaced the field at Moose Landing by 13 strokes to pick up the team title and the first of three spots at the district level. Noah Huard and Drew Dauber shot 77 and 78, respectively, to top the Golden Bear scorecard while Ottawa-Glandorf ??grade Carter Schimmoeller was sectional medalist with a round of 76 as the Titans earned the third team spot one shot behind Liberty-Benton.
Napoleon was eighth in the tournament field while Paulding was ninth.
Heatherdowns Golf Club hosted the other Division II field as Swanton outpaced fellow NWOAL squad Wauseon by 11 shots for the top two spots in the field. Wauseon’s Andy Scherer shot a tourney-best round of 76 for the Indians while Garrett Swank’s 80 was tops for the champion Bulldogs.
With sectional play complete, Division II golfers will now look ahead to district play at Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton on Thursday, Oct. 7 while D-III qualifiers will play at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green on Oct. 7. The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to the D-II state tournament at North Star Golf Club in Sunbury on Oct. 15-16 while the top four teams and individuals in Division III will compete at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course on Oct. 15-16.
Division II Sectionals
At Moose Landing
(Top 3 teams and top 4 individuals advance)
Bryan (324) - Noah Huard 77, Drew Dauber 78, Nathan Hess 80, Carter Brown 89; Liberty-Benton (337); Ottawa-Glandorf (338) - Carter Schimmoeller 76, Carson Fuka 82, Josh Walls 88, Grant Hovest 92; Upper Sandusky (343); Van Wert (347); Lima Bath (363); Coldwater (364); Napoleon (380) - Zak Schroeder 90, Will Fraker 96, Clayton Behnfeldt 97, Konner Hoover 97; Paulding (386) - Kyle Dominique 87, Ethan Foltz 94, Logan Tope 95, Isaac Reeb 110; Kenton (411); Elmwood (415).
District Qualifiers: Bryan, Liberty-Benton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Brock Montgomery (Upper Sandusky), Britton Hall (Lima Bath), Owen Knapp (Upper Sandusky), Jace Fast (Van Wert).
At Heatherdowns
(Top 3 teams and top 4 individuals advance)
Swanton (353) - Garrett Swank 80, Mazin Rukieh 87, Sam Betz 91, Lucas Bloom 95; Wauseon (364) - Andy Scherer 76, Jackson Gleckler 85, Mykale Schneider 99, Zach Puehler 104; Lake (370); Lakota (372); Genoa (374); Toledo Central Catholic (384); Oak Harbor (387); Otsego (388); Eastwood (393); Port Clinton (403); Rossford (461); Evergreen (480) - Trayte Dixon 116, Caden Beier 120, Adam Schmidt 121, Brandon Cobb 123.
District Qualifiers: Swanton, Wauseon, Lake, Brayden Spencer (Port Clinton), Cael Katafiacz (Toledo Central Catholic), Michael Budge (Otsego), Jake Ewerson (Genoa)*
*won one-hole playoff
Division III Sectionals
At Ironwood
(Top 3 teams and top 3 individuals advance)
Archbold (327) - Cahle Roth 73, Luke Rosebrook 78, Cade Miller 87, River Ryan 89; Montpelier (344) - Aidan Higbie 80, Jaxon Richmond 81, Trent Thorp 90, Drake Sommer 93; Fairview (351) - Nathaniel Adkins 81, Kasen Kauffman 88, Brendan Degryse 89, Jack Karzynow 93; North Central (352) - Zach Hayes 80, Ben Pettit 87, Colton Hicks 90, Mason Sanford 95; Edgerton (360) - Esten Kennerk 81, Kaden Kennerk 86, Nathan Swank 91, Landon Perry 102; Tinora (361) - Carter Bernal 85, Sammy Sinn 90, B.J. Morlock 91, Aiden Rittenhouse 95; Pettisville (380) - Blayn Meck 89, Caden Bishop 91, Sam Myers 98, Tobin King 102; Hicksville (401) - Aidan Pollick 87, Aiden Champion 102, Brandon Silcott 102, Parker Bassett 110; Liberty Center (418) - Carter Dickman 96, Nick Romine 100, Sam Zeiter 110, Tim Blanton 112; Delta (418) - Adam Mattin 94, Slade Young 107, Walter Hallett 107, Gavin Cousino 110; Stryker (428) - Gavin LaBo 93, Daniel Donovan 99, Michael Donovan 101, Gavin Paxton 135; Hilltop (449) - Elijah Kuszmaul 93, Ian Hoffman 110, Dylan Siebenaler 117, Jaden Bowers 129; Fayette (no team score) - Owen Lemley 79, Wyatt Mitchell 103; Edon (no team score) - Thomas Wehrenberg 124.
District Qualifiers: Archbold, Montpelier, Fairview, Owen Lemley (Fayette), Zach Hayes (North Central), Esten Kennerk (Edgerton).
At Pike Run
(Top 3 teams and top 3 individuals advance)
Kalida (306) - Ryan Klausing 72, Connor Nartker 77, Ethan Warnecke 77, Justin Siebeneck 80; Ottoville (325); Leipsic (345); Pandora-Gilboa (348); Wayne Trace (348) - Kyle Sutton 81, Evan Crosby 82, Nyle Stoller 91, Tyler Davis 94, Kaden Clark 94; Columbus Grove (351); Antwerp (365) - Gaige McMichael 83, Braylen Moreno 88, Ethan Lichty 94, Ross Lee 100; Patrick Henry (367) - Ethan Rohrs 77, Jaxson Guelde 88, Ian Schwab 100, Noah Robison 102; Miller City (368) - Thomas Weis 85, Dillon Peck 93, Andrew Weis 93, Caleb Niese 97; Ayersville (374) - Luke Schroeder 82, Tyson Schlachter 91, Abe Delano 87, Ethan Tressler 104; Fort Jennings (411); McComb (423); Holgate (508) - Izzy Resendez 120, Gavin Westrick 102, Landyn Engle 133, Nathan Miller 135.
District Qualifiers: Kalida, Ottoville, Leipsic, Ethan Rohrs (Patrick Henry), Kyle Sutton (Wayne Trace), Luke Schroeder (Ayersville)*
*defeated Evan Crosby (Wayne Trace) in three-hole playoff.
