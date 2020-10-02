Pettisville and Kalida earned team titles in Division III, while Wauseon topped the field in Division II at Heatherdowns, at boys golf sectionals around the area on Thursday.
In Division III, Kalida, led by a 71 from Ryan Klausing, was able to claim a team title. The Wildcats were able to top Ottoville by seven strokes for the win. The Big Green, along with Wayne Trace, have all advanced to the Division III district at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green on Thursday.
They will be joined by Pettisville, Archbold and Montpelier, who were the top three teams at the sectional at Ironwood. The Blackbirds were led by a 70 from Tommy McWatters and 73 from Max Leppelmeier.
The six individual spots from the sectionals to advance were all taken by local golfers. While Leipsic's Mason Brandt and Fairview's Ronnie Adkins easily claimed spots, Antwerp's Gaige McMichael needed to win a three-hole playoff against Holgate's Josh Tobias and Tinora's Kevin Keber for the final spot from the Eagle Rock sectional.
Stryker's Spencer Clingaman, Delta's Chase Stickley and Edon's Hayden Price advanced from Ironwood.
In Division II, Wauseon was able to edge out Swanton by three strokes to win the sectional title at Heatherdowns. Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer each shot 79s for the Indians.
At the sectional at Moose Landing, Bryan carded a 344, finishing 13 shots behind Liberty-Benton, to finish as the runner-up. It advances the Bears into the district on Thursday at Findlay Country Club. Clayton Rupp shot an even 80 to lead Bryan.
Division II Sectionals
(Top three teams, top four individuals on non-qualifying teams qualify for districts)
At Moose Landing
Liberty-Benton (331); Bryan (344) - Clayton Rupp 80, Nolan Kidston 85, Drew Dauber 86, Noah Huard 93; Ottawa-Glandorf (353) - Carson Fuka 82, Zach Stechschulte 84, Carter Schimmoeller 93, Dylan Meyer 94; Paulding (373) - Kyle Dominique 91, Josh Carper 93, Blake McGarvey 94, Hunter Kauser 95; Upper Sandusky (373); Napoleon (376) - Zak Schroeder 90, Elijah Wolf 90, Will Drewes 92, Jayce Brubaker 104; Coldwater (377); Lima Bath (382); Van Wert (401); Kenton (408); Elmwood (432).
Individual Qualifiers
Carson Muhlenkamp (Coldwater) 82; Evan Knittle (Van Wert) 83; Britton Hall (Lima Bath) 84; Owen Knapp (Upper Sandusky) 85.
At Heatherdowns
Wauseon (345) - Dylan Grahn 79, Andy Scherer 79, Jackson Gleckler 90, Jaxon Radabaugh 97; Swanton (348) - Sam Betz 82, Garrett Swank 85, Devon Crouse 90, Lucas Bloom 91; Port Clinton (349); Toledo Central Catholic (359); Genoa (363); Lakota (366); Oak Harbor (376); Eastwood (385); Lake (386); Otsego (428); Evergreen (432) - Aaron Miller 93, Ayden Degroff 111, Michael King 112, Ethan Shively 116; Rossford (442).
Individual Qualifiers
Tommy Giles (Genoa) 73, Owen Kitz (Toledo Central Catholic) 83, Connor Hill (Lakota) 84; Grant Belcher (Oak Harbor) 86.
Division III Sectionals
(Top three teams, top three individuals on non-qualifying teams qualify for districts)
At Eagle Rock
Kalida (334) - Ryan Klausing 71, Ethan Warnecke 85, Justin Siebeneck 89, Kayla Nartker 89; Ottoville (341) - Carter Schnipke 78, Dru Hilvers 86, Keaton Schnipke 87, Jack Langhals 90; Wayne Trace (358) - Kaden Sutton 82, Dane Moore 86, Evan Crosby 95, Garrett Williamson 95; Leipsic (369) - Mason Brandt 76, Jaden Siefker 96, Luke Spoors 97, Adam Lammers 100; Miller City (370) - T.J. Michel 89, Thomas Weis 93, Caleb Niese 94, Dillon Peck 94; Antwerp (380) - Gaige McMichael 86, Eric Thornell 89, Ross Lee 98, Jon Meyer 107; Tinora (385) - Kevin Keber 86, Joe Melia 99, Aiden Rittenhouse 99, Carter Bernal 101; Fairview (387) - Ronnie Adkins 81, Kasen Kauffman 94, Brendan Degryse 101, Jack Karzynow 111; Holgate (395) - Josh Tobias 86, Joey Kelly 88, Micah Bok 104, Connor Haase 117; Ayersville (396) - Luke Schroeder 91, Cameron Cook 96, Kolton McCloud 104, Ethan Tressler 105; Patrick Henry (405) - Trey Woods 94, Ethan Rohrs 96, Lee Hogrefe 103, Jaxson Guelde 112; Hicksville (405) - Brandon Thornburg 90, Maverik Keesbury 102, Aidan Pollick 102, Gabe Layne 111; Fort Jennings (430) - Gavin Schimmoeller 103, Aiden Grothouse 107, Nick Trentman 109, Evan Hoersten 111.
Individual Qualifiers
Mason Brandt (Leipsic) 76; Ronnie Adkins (Fairview) 81; Gaige McMichael (Antwerp) 86.*
*McMichael def. Josh Tobias (Holgate) and Kevin Keber (Tinora) in three-hole playoff.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (312) - Tommy McWatters 70, Max Leppelmeier 73, Caleb Nafziger 82, Jake King 87; Archbold (336) - Cahle Roth 78, Luke Rosebrook 83, Zane Behnfeldt 87, Kenny Williams 88; Montpelier (350) - Hunter Burlew 81, Easten Richmond 87, Jaxon Richmond 91, Ethan Marihugh 91; North Central (355) - Zach Hayes 86, Mason Sanford 86, Collin Patten 89, Kaiden Russell 94; Stryker (358) - Spencer Clingaman 73, Devon Miller 86, Gavin LaBo 99, Brandon Bowers 100; Delta (360) - Chase Stickley 81, Jayce Helminiak 87, Zack Mattin 93, Cael Chiesa 99; Edgerton (360) - Noah Landel 85, Esten Kennerk 86, Kaden Kennerk 87, Nathan Swank 102; Hilltop (388) - Dominik Schmitt 91, Ethan Siebenaler 93, Karter Gray 94, Eliljah Kuszmaul 110; Fayette (392) - Owen Lemley 91, Wyatt Mitchell 96, Tanner Wagner 102, Brandon Brown 103; Maumee Valley Country Day (416); Edon (no team score) - Hayden Price 81, Thomas Wehrenberg 119; Liberty Center (no team score) - Zac Judge 113, Sam Zeiter 116.
Individual Qualifiers
Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 73, Chase Stickley (Delta) 81, Hayden Price (Edon) 81.
At Colonial
Delphos St. John's (346); Lima Central Catholic (348); Minster (352); Columbus Grove (362) - Noah Macke 83, Nick Wolverton 91, Isaac Ricker 92, Gabe Hardeman 96; St. Henry (364); Lincolnview (371); Parkway (387); Delphos Jefferson (388); New Bremen (389); Fort Recovery (397); Maron Local (402); New Knoxville (413); Convoy Crestview (460).
Individual Qualifiers
Noah Macke (Columbus Grove) 83; Logan Gallmeier (Delphos Jefferson) 84, Nate Niekamp (St. Henry) 87.*
*Niekamp def. Collin Feathers (Delphos St. John's) in one-hole playoff
