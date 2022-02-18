NAPOLEON — Tickets to the Division II district tournament were punched Thursday as Napoleon, Liberty Center and Bryan claimed the team spots from the sectional boys bowling tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way.
Napoleon finished 22 pins clear of Henry County foe Liberty Center for the team title during Thursday’s sectional, action, led by a 647 series (223-224-200) from sophomore Riley Ehlers and a 632 (245-195-192) from senior Michael Gallagher.
LC earned the top two series of all participants to headline their runner-up finish with sophomores Landon Amstutz (248-257-215) and Tim Blanton (203-234-236) tallying 720 and 673 series. Bryan, led by a 616 series from senior Matthew Meade, was third overall, finishing 60 pins clear of Van Wert for the final team spot.
Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Justin Yeager (651 series), Patrick Henry senior Cyruss Wyss (616) and Tinora sophomore Isaiah Goliver (605) were the top three finishers not on qualifying teams and earned individual berths in the district tournament at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Feb. 25.
Division II Boys Sectionals
At River City Bowl-A-Way
(Top three teams advance to districts)
Napoleon 4,186 (Michael Gallagher 632, Jacob Hull 605, Ashton Kiessling 598, Riley Ehlers 647, Mason Melia 432, Sub 137); Liberty Center 4,164 (Cody McDoogle 476, Cole Roth 592, Tim Blanton 673, Jacob Sexton 594, Landon Amstutz 720); Bryan 3,800 (Iestyn Siders 522, Lelyn Boothman 395, Caleb Muhe 558, Dakota Brandeberry 577, Matthew Meade 616, Sub 127); Van Wert 3,740, Patrick Henry 3,725 (Isaiah Geahlen 171, Seth Hathaway 554, Josh Hoops 486, Austin Lammers 136, Josh Munding 136, Tyler Piercefield 596, Cyruss Wyss 616); Ottawa-Glandorf 3,669 (Sean Kelley 563, Brayden Maas 485, Justin Yaeger 651, Ethan Cox 463, Evan Cox 402); Wauseon 3,586 (Parker Black 575, Joshua Freestone 323, Kage Little 514, Ryan Marks 600, Riley Morr 455, Kane Panico 105); Tinora 3,449 (Issacc Fenter 497, Elijis Goliver 457, Isaiah Goliver 605, Lucas Stein 426, Kaidan Fenter 497); Delta 3,438 (Kaden Hawkins 446, Gabe Syverson 574, Dylan Stricker 445, Paul McQueen 482, Brody Waugh 489); Swanton 3,397 (Matt Bates 110, Marty Mosher 559, Scott Lafferty-Reside 461, Carson Santchi 254, Seth Sweet 465, Conner Williams 574); Evergreen 3,396 (Derek Cobb 531, Zachary Laver 437, Mason Luttrell 358, Mitchell Gillen 557, Michael Laver 496, Sub 128); Lincolnview 3,232.
Individual District Qualifiers
Justin Yaeger (Ottawa-Glandorf) 222-184-245; Cyruss Wyss (Patrick Henry) 139-253-224; Isaiah Goliver (Tinora) 212-224-169.
