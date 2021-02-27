In Defiance's 53-46 regular-season win over Van Wert on Jan. 12, the Bulldogs led by 13 after one quarter and held off a Cougar comeback.
On Saturday evening, Defiance did the opposite, stifling the Cougars to 17 points over the final three quarters to roll to a 51-30 victory at "The Dawg Pound" and a Division II sectional championship.
Defiance (15-8) will advance to its third straight district tournament and sixth in seven years, earning a rematch with Division II No. 2 Lima Shawnee (21-1) in a district semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spencerville.
The matchup with Shawnee is the second straight time the two schools have met in districts and the third time in the last four years. Shawnee earned a 77-43 win over the Bulldogs in Defiance on Dec. 18.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs fell behind 11-4 midway through the first period after an Aidan Pratt bucket but quickly crawled back on a bucket by Isaac Schlatter and three separate 2-for-2 trips to the free throw line to trail 13-12 after one quarter.
Defiance took its first lead on a deep 3-pointer from point guard Bradyn Shaw to go up 15-13 with 5:56 until half and after an Owen Treece triple to tie things at 17 with 4:40 to go, a go-ahead triple from Shaw gave Defiance a lead it did not relinquish.
"They're such a well-rounded group and they're so unselfish," said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. "Guys have accepted roles in certain situations ... it was an absolute team effort in buying in and being prepared.
"We were really prepared. Jaaci Carr, Brock Bergman and Jacob Moore did an unbelievable job with our scout team. There were a lot of tells just based on where Treece was at on the floor that we were ready for."
The halftime break led to hot hands from the host Bulldogs in the final two periods after a tough 6-of-22 showing in the first half.
Defiance connected on three of its first four attempts and 8-of-10 overall, ending the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 39-24 edge into the final eight minutes.
More importantly, the Bulldogs held Treece, a 20-point scorer during the regular season, scoreless in the third stanza and didn't let the future Wittenberg football commit into the scoring column until 3:56 remained in the fourth period.
"Our transition defense was huge and even in the first half I thought we defended well," lauded Lehman of the Bulldogs' balanced defensive effort. "They had seven, eight, nine points their first five or six possessions and only had 10 the rest of the half ... There's just so much versitality when you've got so many guys that can switch onto somebody like that."
"We knew it was going to be a case of (stopping Treece) and limiting their scorers. Offensive rebounds really got us in the first game so we knew we had to rebound going in and buckle down and be aggressive," said sophomore wing David Jimenez, who finished with 10 points and two boards in the win.
Buckets from Jimenez and CJ Zachrich started the third-quarter scoring while the 12-0 run saw Shaw bank in a 13-footer, freshman Ta'Marrion Davis hit a deep 3-pointer and Cayden Zachrich beat the horn with a runner that bounced twice and fell.
"I think the beginning of the game we were a little nervous and had some butterflies," said senior CJ Zachrich of the win in his final home game on Bulldog hardwood. "But once the game went on, we started relaxing and started playing a lot more like ourselves."
Pratt hit a bucket 12 seconds into the fourth quarter to start Van Wert's battle back but any comeback hopes were snuffed out when a 7-0 run on buckets by Jimenez, CJ Zachrich and Cayden Zachrich nailed down a Bulldog sectional crown.
Shaw finished with three makes from long range and five from the charity stripe in a game-high 18-point effort. Jimenez added 10 tallies while Cayden Zachrich scored eight.
Treece's 15 points led the way for the Cougars, which were out-rebounded 33-23 in the loss. Van Wert fell to 0-7 after its regular-season loss to Defiance but won 11 of its final 14 games heading into the postseason in its second year with head coach Ben Laudick.
VAN WERT (30) - Brown 3; Treece 15; Gunter 3; Laudick 0; T. Jackson 0; A. Pratt 7; N. Jackson 2; Knittle 0; C. Pratt 0; Rupert 0; Dotson 0; Wessell 0; Smith 0. Totals 12-46 4-7 30.
DEFIANCE (51) - Shaw 18; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 10; Schlatter 4; Lammers 0; CJ Zachrich 6; Davis 3; Lopez 0; Nafziger 2; Cay. Zachrich 8; Black 0. Totals 18-38 9-12 51.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 2-17 (Treece, Gunter), Defiance 6-12 (Shaw 3, Cay. Zachrich 2, Davis). Rebounds: Van Wert 23 (Treece, A. Pratt, N. Jackson 3), Defiance 33 (Schlatter 6). Turnovers: Van Wert 7, Defiance 8.
Van Wert 13 6 5 6 - 30
Defiance 12 8 19 12 - 51
