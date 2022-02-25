MILLER CITY – Wayne Trace used a solid defensive effort to shut down Fairview and roll past the Apaches 51-15 to capture a Division III sectional championship Friday night at Miller City High School.
The Raiders limited the Apaches to single digits in each of the four quarters, giving up four points in the first period and five more in the second before allowing three each in the final two stanzas. It was an effort that Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder was pleased with.
“I felt like we stepped it up a little bit tonight on the defensive end,” noted Linder after the contest. “I thought we came out and really did a good job of going to the boards and we were able to get some turnovers.”
The Apaches led once in the contest, getting a 2-0 lead on a basket by Jeffrey Smith.
However, Wayne Trace answered with nine straight points as Cameron Sinn, Brooks Laukhuf and Cameron Graham all had baskets and Laukhuf added a three-pointer.
D’Andre Hastings closed out the first quarter scoring with an Apache basket but the Raiders led 9-4 at the end of one quarter.
“It was good to get some of the nerves out and then I thought we settled down there in the second quarter,” added the Raider head coach.
Wayne Trace did just that, opening the period with seven straight points. Two Laukhuf free throws started the run before Trevor Sinn followed with a three-point shot and then a basket to extend the Raider lead to 16-4.
Following a basket by Fairview’s Brady Karzynow, the Raiders picked up a Cameron Sinn bucket and three straight two-pointers from Tyler Davis to push the margin to 24-6. A Kyle Stoller three-pointer then widened the lead to 27-6 for Wayne Trace.
“We had a lot of guys come in and give us some quality minutes tonight,” continued the Raider mentor. “It was good to get some playing time for a lot of people and they all came in and found a way to contribute.”
The Apaches’ Luke Shininger temporarily stopped the Raider run before Wayne Trace closed out the half as Laukhuf hit a bucket and two free throws to put the lead at 31-9 at the intermission.
“I thought we did a lot of good things tonight but we need to be better on Thursday,” stated Linder. “Bluffton is a very good basketball team so we know that we have to get back to work and get ready for a quality basketball team.”
Wayne Trace continued to widen the margin in the third quarter, outscoring the Apaches 16-3 in the period to push the advantage to 47-12 entering the final period.
Laukhuf scored 14 points to lead the way for the Raiders with Tyler Davis adding ten markers. Cameron Sinn also chipped in nine for Wayne Trace, which improves to 21-2 on the season.
Seniors Samuel Clemens, Brady Karzynow and Daniel Hammon wrapped up their careers in a Fairview uniform.
Clemens had one point, one rebound and one steal for the black and gold while Karzynow totaled two points and three rebounds. Hammon also finished with three points, two rebounds and one assist.
Jeffrey Smith led Fairview on the night with four points and two assists.
Wayne Trace will return to action on Thursday as the Raiders take part in the Division III district tournament at Lima Senior High School. In the opener of the night, Ottawa Glandorf (20-2) will take on Liberty Benton (18-6) before Wayne Trace (21-2) battles Bluffton (21-2) in the nightcap.
FAIRVIEW (15) — Retcher 1; Smith 4; Hastings 2; Clemens 1; B. Karzynow 2; J. Shininger; Grine 0; Hammon 3; Kauffman 0; J. Karzynow 0; Boland 0; L. Shininger 2. Totals 5-29 5-14 15.
WAYNE TRACE (51) — Myers 0; Miller 0; T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 9; B. Laukhuf 14; Gerber 0; Davis 10; Winans 2; Forrer 2; Graham 2; Stoller 5; A. Laukhuf 2. Totals 21-44 4-7 51.
Three-point goals: Fairview 0-13, Wayne Trace 5-16 (B. Laukhuf, T. Sinn, C. Sinn, Stoller). Rebounds: Fairview 21 (Retcher 4), Wayne Trace 32 (Davis 9). Turnovers: Fairview 14, Wayne Trace 7.
Fairview 4 5 3 3 — 15
Wayne Trace 9 22 16 4 — 51
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.