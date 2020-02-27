BRYAN — In the 99th meeting of Defiance County rivals Hicksville and Ayersville, the two schools put together a game that may rival any of the previous 98.
The tenth-seeded Pilots scored ten of the dozen points in the fourth overtime as Ayersville outlasted the third-seeded Aces for a 63-55, four-overtime victory in Division IV boys sectional action at Bryan Wednesday night.
Tied at 53-53 at the end of the third overtime, Ayersville got a pair of Kallen Brown baskets to start the fourth extra session and never looked back.
Two Brayden Amoroso foul shots with 1:32 left pushed the Pilot lead to 59-53 before another Amoroso free throw made it 60-53 at the 1:07 mark.
A Landon Turnbull basket brought Hicksville back within 60-55 but that would be the final Aces’ points of the night.
Jakob Trevino added two charity tosses and Weston McGuire hit one as the Pilots wrapped up the 63-55 victory.
“I am so proud of our kids,” noted Ayersville co-head coach Logan Wolfrum after the contest. “We came out and played with a lot of energy but we also played with confidence tonight. Those were two things we talked about and the kids came out and did that. This is just great for them to be able to get this victory.”
The game featured several big shots late in regulation as well as at the end of overtime periods.
Trailing 40-37 late in regulation, Hicksville tied the game at 40-40 on a three-point play by Turnbull with 43 seconds remaining.
Hicksville took its first lead of the game early in the first overtime on a Turnbull bucket with 1:59 left in the period.
Following another Turnbull basket that made it 44-40, the Pilots rallied to tie.
Trevino connected on one of two free throws 41 seconds on the clock before Ike Eiden knotted the game at 44-44 with a three-pointer at the 20 second mark, sending the contest into a second overtime.
After Ayersville grabbed a 51-48 advantage in the second extra period following two Eiden free throws, Hicksville quickly cut the deficit to 51-50 on a pair of Jackson Bergman foul shots with 20 seconds remaining.
The Pilots again pushed the lead to 53-50 after Trevino hit a pair of free throws at the 15 second mark but the Aces weren’t done.
Bergman hit a three-pointer from the right corner with five seconds left in the second overtime to push the game into a third extra period tied at 53-53.
Early on, it looked like the Pilots were going to open the game up and take control.
Ayersville scored the game’s first eight points, all by Brown, before a Turnbull three-pointer got the Aces on the board.
The Pilots went on to take a 10-6 lead after one quarter and still led 16-11 at the intermission.
“We didn’t come out and play well tonight,” commented Hicksville mentor Tony Tear. “Give Ayersville all the credit in the world but we didn’t play well. We just made too many mistakes and they took advantage.”
Hicksville did turn up the pressure in the third quarter as the Aces outscored the Pilots 16-12 to close the gap within 28-27 at the end of the period, getting a Josh Myers three-pointer at the buzzer.
Brown topped all players with 23 points for the Pilots, who improve to 10-13 overall on the season.
Trevino added 18 and Amoroso chipped in a dozen for Ayersville.
“Kallen hit his first shot and his confidence just built from there tonight,” noted Wolfrum of Brown’s effort. “But, we had other guys hit big shots for us or hit free throws as well. It was a total team effort for this win.”
Turnbull posted 21 points for the Aces, who close their season at 15-8. Bergman added 19 for Hicksville as well.
Travian Tunis (seven), Jacob Miller (two) and Hunter Betz saw their careers come to a close for the Aces.
“Jacob has done so much for us and a lot of it doesn’t show up in the box score,” Tear stated. “Travian is like having a coach on the floor and I look forward to seeing what he does in the future. These seniors have enjoyed a lot of success over their careers at Hicksville.”
AYERSVILLE (63) – Brown 23; Trevino 18; Amoroso 12; I. Eiden 5; McGuire 3; R. Clark 2; E. Clark 0; Okuley 0; Schlachter 0. Totals 21-55 19-26 63.
HICKSVILLE (55) – Turnbull 21; Bergman 19; Tunis 7; Myers 3; Slattery 3; Miller 2; Baird 0. Totals 22-72 7-16 55.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-11 (Trevino, I. Eiden), Hicksville 4-30 (Turnbull 2, Bergman, Myers). Rebounds: Ayersville 47 (Brown, I. Eiden 9), Hicksville 32 (Bergman 13). Turnovers: Ayersville 16, Hicksville 7.
Ayersville 10 16 2 12 4 9 0 10 — 63
Hicksville 6 13 8 13 4 9 0 2 — 55
