PAULDING — With a six-game losing streak to Defiance, a late lead lost in their regular season matchup and a half-decade district drought on its shoulders, Napoleon shook it all off Friday at ‘The Jungle’ in Paulding, overpowering the rival Bulldogs 53-41 to oust the district’s top seed and claim a Division II sectional championship.
The Wildcats (14-10) will battle Lima Shawnee, a 54-45 winner over Wapakoneta, in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Ohio Northern on Wednesday.
To knock off the district’s top seed, it took hot shooting from long range, fierce rebounding inside in a physical matchup and relentless defensive play, all of which head coach Chad Bostelman preached at the half.
“We knew (Defiance) was gonna make a push, they’re a very good team, but I thought we played extremely hard,” said Bostelman. “I’m not sure that we wore them down but I thought we were more physical. That’s what held us through and we had some guys make some big shots there in the second half. I’m just really proud of their effort.”
After managing just two points in the first quarter, the Wildcats finally came alive in the second as Caden Kruse, Clay Behnfeldt and Blake Wolf all hit treys in the stanza.
Despite ice-cold shooting in the first half (6-of-25), Defiance (15-7) clung to a 16-15 halftime edge and appeared to have an edge early in the third quarter as junior big man Cayden Zachrich hit three straight buckets to put the Bulldogs up 22-17 with 1:45 gone in the period.
From there, the makes were sparse for Defiance and the opposite for Napoleon. Defiance missed five straight shots and committed a pair of turnovers while the Wildcats caught fire. Tanner Rubinstein connected on a 3-pointer before hitting a pair of free throws to tie things at 22 with 4:28 in the quarter. Napoleon did not miss for the rest of the quarter with buckets from Kruse and Wolf setting up back-to-back longballs from Wolf and Behnfeldt to turn a 22-17 deficit to a 32-24 lead heading to the final quarter.
“There’s nothing better than beating Defiance,” said Wolf, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “We tried to pull it off in football so it makes it feel even better right now.”
“We weren’t active enough,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs finished a frigid 16-of-51 (31 percent) from the field and 5-of-21 from long range. “Their physicality affected us and we were not active enough offensively tonight … I think early on we were confident, we were aggressive but we didn’t have things fall and we’ve tended to press this year when things don’t go well early on.”
Defiance had a final flurry left in it to start the fourth period as a scrum in the paint after a loose ball led to a personal foul and technical foul called on Mack, his fourth whistle with 6:53 left in regulation. Zachrich made one of two free throws and then nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut the Napoleon lead to 32-30 with 6:38 to go.
A fierce battle in the post saw Rubinstein pick up a pair of offensive boards on a four-shot trip for Napoleon, capped by a hoop-and-harm for Rubinstein to put the ‘Cats up by a bucket. DHS junior Isaac Schlatter answered with a trifecta but the hot shooting from Napoleon slammed the door shut.
On three straight possessions, Napoleon canned three straight 3-pointers, two from Wolf and one from 25 feet from Behnfeldt to turn a two-point lead into a commanding 44-33 edge with 2:35 left.
“We challenged Blake at halftime, he didn’t play very well in the first half .. and he responded and made some big shots,” said Bostelman of the barrage, featuring nine treys in all. “I’m just really proud of their efforts and really the whole team .. even after Josh got a technical, he still stayed a good teammate, was helpful on the bench and recovered emotionally pretty well.”
Added Rubinstein, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds: “One of the things Coach Bos preaches before every game is energy, effort and toughness … that’s kind of our backbone of our team, we’ve got to go get those rebounds if we want to win big games like this one.”
Defiance got as close as eight after a Zachrich trey but the Wildcats drained their final six free throws to secure the victory and a spot in districts.
Mack finished with 10 points for the ‘Cats while Behnfeldt had nine.
For Defiance, Zachrich’s 16 points and five boards topped the tally while Bradyn Shaw netted 15 and Schlatter eight.
The one-and-done loss marks the first time Defiance has not reached districts since 2017 and just the third time since 2010 that a Bulldog season has ended in sectionals.
“If they want to be true competitors, winners and champions, we would have made a bigger jump this year and I think guys were complacent last summer,” said Lehman. “I think they were happy with making districts and assumed it was a foregone conclusion … they didn’t realize how hard you’ve got to work. We had some guys that probably didn’t pick up a basketball for five months and if that happens again, we’re probably in for another letdown.”
NAPOLEON (53) — Behnfeldt 9; Wolf 16; Mack 10; Woods 3; Williams 0; Grant 0; Kruse 5; Ta. Rubinstein 10. Totals 17-42 9-23 53.
DEFIANCE (41) — Shaw 15; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 8; Lopez 0; Lammers 0; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 16; Jordan 0. Totals 16-51 5-21 41.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 9-23 (Behnfeldt 3, Wolf 3, Woods, Kruse, Ta. Rubinstein), Defiance (Zachrich 2, Schlatter 2, Shaw). Rebounds: Napoleon 33 (Ta. Rubinstein 10), Defiance 27 (Zachrich 5). Turnovers: Napoleon 16, Defiance 10.
Napoleon 2 13 17 21 — 53
Defiance 10 6 8 17 — 41
