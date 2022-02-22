PAULDING — Judging by win-loss records entering Tuesday’s Division II sectional semifinals at Paulding, fans could have expected non-competitive blowouts.
However, a three-win Elida team took a lead into the half against Napoleon and a one-win Bryan team battled gamely with defending regional champion Lima Shawnee before the Wildcats and Indians pulled away for victories.
In the early game, Napoleon doubled up Elida 34-17 in the second half to secure a 58-42 win over the Bulldogs and a rematch with rival Defiance in Friday’s sectional final at Paulding. The late contest saw Bryan fall behind by 20 at halftime before battling to halve the deficit in the third quarter in their highest offensive output of the year, a 70-52 setback.
For Napoleon (13-10), a sluggish start against a tenacious defensive attack from Elida (3-20) saw the Wildcats manage just 10 points in the opening stanza and never lead by more than four until a last-second flurry gave Elida a 25-24 lead going into the break.
Just 2:08 into the game, Napoleon senior Josh Mack was whistled for a technical and Napoleon was unable to find much of a rhythm with a scoreless first period from their leading scorer.
From then on, however, the veteran got things going. Mack netted nine points in the second stanza, including a bucket with 1:20 before halftime to put the ‘Cats up 24-20.
Elida answered with a bucket from post-man Tori Thomas and a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds from leading scorer Zori Island.
“It did seem like kind of a sleepy start … we had to create some of our own energy, which we’ve done before,” said Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman of the slow start. “We basically said to the guys, they’re not going to give it to us, we’ve got to go take it. We made some adjustments, picked up full-cout pressure a little more and did a better job of containing the dribble and traps.”
Out of the halftime break, the Wildcats went wild. Elida guard David Etzkorn hit an early bucket to put Elida up three but it was the last score the Bulldogs managed for a five-minute stretch as Napoleon caught fire with a 14-0 run.
Guard Blake Wolf got things going with a 3-pointer before a Mack freebie, two Caden Kruse buckets and treys from Clay Behnfeldt and Andrew Williams put the game firmly in the Wildcats’ control.
“(Elida) came out strong … we knew they would,” said Mack. “We knew we had to respond coming out of the halve because that could’ve been our last half of basketball … We’ve been thinking about (Defiance) for the past few weeks, it’s been on our mind since they came to our house and beat us. It’s been a personal game and we’re looking forward to it..”
Elida got as close as eight after an Etzkorn triple with 5:09 left but an 11-4 run in the final stanza by Napoleon, featuring buckets from Tanner Rubinstein, Mack and Kruse, sealed the deal on a tougher-than-it-seemed victory for the Wildcats.
“In that second half, we saw when we move the ball that we’ve got guys that can make shots and when we’re in rhythm, we’ve been really scoring well,” said Bostelman, whose Wildcats will get a chance to avenge a 56-50 home loss to Defiance on Jan. 29 that saw Napoleon outscored 18-4 in the final five minutes. “We’re excited to compete (against Defiance). I told the guys in the locker room, just because we want to beat them doesn’t mean that’s all it takes. It takes execution, following the scouting report, playing good defense. You’ve got to come ready to make plays, that’s what it’s going to take.”
Mack finished with a game-high 18 points while Kruse finished with 13 points and Rubinstein tallied seven points and 10 rebounds. Etzkorn netted 18 for the Bulldogs while Island scored nine.
The late contest would have been easy to predict as a running-clock candidate with Lima Shawnee bouncing back from a 1-5 stretch in January to enter the postseason on a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, Bryan had struggled in Brock Homier’s first season with a 1-20 mark entering the tournament and an offense averaging just 32.2 points per contest.
For much of the opening period, the Bears stuck with the Indians (16-7), trailing just 12-8 with 58 seconds left before a Brady Wheeler trey put Bryan down seven through eight minutes.
The potent Shawnee offense got going in the second period, missing just two shots from the field and just two free throws in a 22-point effort that extended a 19-13 advantage to a 37-17 margin at the break. Wheeler was especially instrumental from his point guard position with a run of four layups in five possessions off steals and transition as the Indians forced six Bryan turnovers in the period.
Out of the halftime break, Bryan belied their season record and continued to chip away against the Indians’ lead, holding Shawnee to just two points over the first four minutes of the second half and getting more offensive production from youthful sources. Sophomore Sam Herold battled inside for a game-high 15 points, netting five points in the third quarter, while freshman Carter Dominique scored a couple buckets in the stanza en route to a 12-point showing.
With treys from Carter Brown and Evan Cox, the lead went down to 11 on a Dominique putback with 1:29 in the stanza but a pair of free throws from Wheeler and a corner trey by Will McBride just before the buzzer put the lead back at 16 through three stanzas and out of the Bears’ reach.
“They shot a lot of layups but I was pleased with the way we battled,” said Homier of the positives he saw in the setback. “Down 20 at half, I thought we kept it a game, we didn’t embarrass ourselves, we played hard … It’s an extremely athletic Shawnee team and credit to them, they know how to play. At the end of the day, we’ve got to learn how to get moves to get open and keep guys in front of us. That’s offseason work that’s going to have to happen.”
Bryan finished with three players in double figures as Cox hit three trifectas and netted 11 points to join Dominique and Herold. Wheeler put up 17 points for the Indians while junior Austin Miller racked up a game-best 23 markers. McBride added 10 for Shawnee, which will face Wapakoneta in the 7:30 sectional final on Friday.
ELIDA (42) - Wash 5; Sharp 0; Thomas 6; Island 9; Miller 0; Crow 0; Covault 0; Engle 4; Etzkorn 18. Totals 16-45 7-11 42.
NAPOLEON (58) - Behnfeldt 3; Wolf 9; Mack 18; Woods 0; Williams 7; Grant 1; Ressler 0; Kruse 13; Ta. Rubinstein 7; Stoner 0; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 18-41 16-24 58.
Three-point goals: Elida 3-12 (Etzkorn 2, Island), Napoleon 6-15 (Kruse 3, Behnfeldt, Wolf, Williams). Rebounds: Elida 23 (Thomas 6), Napoleon 35 (Ta. Rubinstein 10). Turnovers: Elida 10, Napoleon 11.
Elida 10 15 8 9 - 42
Napoleon 10 14 16 18 - 58
BRYAN (52) - Brown 7; Koenig 0; Moss 0; Cox 11; Pelz 0; Watson 0; Jackson 2; Dominique 12; Kepler 3; Langenderfer 2; Herold 15. Totals 20-45 2-6 52.
LIMA SHAWNEE (70) - McBride 10; Best 7; Noonan 0; Wheeler 17; Bowers 0; Wilson 0; Miller 23; Altenbach 2; Lynch 0; Johnson 4; Barker 0; Pasion 7; Lynch 0; Goldsberry 0; Fisher 0. Totals 26-39 13-17 70.
Three-point goals: Bryan 6-9 (Cox 3, Herold 2, Brown), Lima Shawnee 5-13 (McBride 2, Wheeler, Miller, Pasion). Rebounds: Bryan 20 (Dominique 6), Lima Shawnee 19 (McBride 4). Turnovers: Bryan 18, Lima Shawnee 13.
Bryan 8 9 17 18 - 52
Shawnee 15 22 13 20 - 70
