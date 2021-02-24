Division IV

Defiance District

Fayette 54, Montpelier 36

FAYETTE — Sixth-seeded Fayette clamped down defensively against BBC rival Montpelier, avenging a pair of narrow regular-season losses to the Locos with a 54-36 D-IV sectional semifinal win on Thursday.

Elijah Lerma scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half for the Eagles (9-12), which will face either Ayersville or Toledo Emmanuel Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. with a spot in districts at stake. Kaden Frenn netted 18 points.

Tylor Yahraus scored a dozen points to pace the Locos (10-9), which had defeated Fayette 60-57 (three overtimes) and 28-26 during the regular season.

MONTPELIER (36) - Walz 3; Yahraus 12; Eitniear 0; Jay 8; Stratton 1; Bowman 5; Altaffer 7. Totals 15-2-36.

FAYETTE (54) - Frenn 18; Eberly 3; Moats 0; Mitchell 0; Wagner 7; Lester 2; D. Whiteside 0; Dunnett 0; P. Whiteside 4; Lerma 20; Pearson 0; Millan 0. Totals 21-8-54.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Jay 2, Walz, Altaffer. Fayette - Frenn, Eberly, Wagner, Lerma.

Montpelier 9 7 9 11 - 36

Fayette 14 15 8 17 - 54

Stryker 53, Hilltop 31

STRYKER — Stryker set up a date with top-seeded Antwerp in the sectional finals Friday as the Panthers dispatched BBC foe Hilltop, 53-31.

Kaleb Holsopple led the way with 20 points for the Panthers (10-12), which outscored Hilltop 14-2 in the third quarter to break open a four-point halftime advantage. Stryker will play at Antwerp at 7 p.m. Friday for a spot in districts.

Ian Hoffman’s 12 points led the way for the Cadets, which bow out at 1-21.

HILLTOP (31) - Hoffman 12; Wyse 9; Jennings 5; Eckenrode 3; Haynes 2. Totals 12-41 3-5 31.

STRYKER (53) - Holsopple 20; Clingaman 8; Woolace 7; Ruffer 6; Barnum 4; Treace 4; Cadwell 2; Miller 2. Totals 22-49 4-8 53.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hoffman 2, Wyse, Jennings. Stryker - Holsopple 2, Ruffer 2, Clingaman.

Hilltop 2 10 2 17 - 31

Stryker 8 8 14 23 - 53

Elida District

Fort Jennings 47, Pandora-Gilboa 42

PANDORA — Fort Jennings moved on to the sectional finals against top-seeded Columbus Grove, thanks to a 47-42 win at Pandora-Gilboa.

Nick Trentman drained four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points for the Musketeers (7-14), which will take on the Bulldogs in a Friday sectional final at 7 p.m. John Grote added 16 markers.

Dillan Krohn hit three longballs to lead the Rockets (10-13) with nine points.

FORT JENNINGS (47) - Trentman 17; Grote 16; Hoersten 9; Horstman 5. Totals 16-10-47.

PANDORA-GILBOA (42) - Krohn 9; Steiner 6; Basinger 6; Biery 6; Luginbill 5; Huffman 4; A. Harris 2; Morris 2; C. Harris 2. Totals 17-4-42.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Trentman 4, Horstman. Pandora-Gilboa - Krohn 3, Steiner.

Fort Jennings 11 9 14 13 - 47

Pandora-Gilboa 11 10 14 7 - 42

Lincolnview 61, Patrick Henry 45

MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview seized a 14-5 lead after one quarter and stifled Patrick Henry in a 61-45 sectional semifinal victory.

Collin Overholt paced three players in double figures for the Lancers (17-5) with 13 points. Jake Bowersock added a dozen while Aaron Cavinder netted 11. Lincolnview will travel to Kalida in a D-IV sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gage Seemann netted 11 points in the loss for Patrick Henry, which bows out at 7-16.

PATRICK HENRY (45) - Seemann 11; Hall 8; Rosengarten 7; Seedorf 5; Feehan 4; C. Johnson 3; Delgado 3; L. Johnson 2; Crossland 2. Totals 17-5-45.

LINCOLNVIEW (61) - Overholt 13; Bowersock 12; CAvinder 11; Jessee 8; Price 5; Leeth 4; Richardson 2; McMaster 2; Hatfield 2; Peterson 2. Totals 24-8-61.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Hall 2, Seemann, Rosengarten, C. Johnson. Lincolnview - Cavinder 3, Overholt, Price.

Patrick Henry 5 11 14 15 - 45

Lincolnview 14 19 15 13 - 61

Kalida 53, Continental 15

KALIDA — Kalida held Continental to single digits in all four quarters, rolling past its PCL rivals 53-15 to advance to Friday’s sectional finals.

Tyson Siefker canned five treys and paced the Wildcats (18-5) with 17 points while Luke Erhart added three trifectas and 14 points.

Andrew Hoeffel and Mitchell Coleman scored five points apiece to lead the Pirates (8-14).

CONTINENTAL (15) - Hoeffel 5; Coleman 5; Sharrits 2; Huff 2; Warnement 1. Totals 5-3-15.

KALIDA (53) - Siefker 17; Erhart 14; B. Miller 8; Horstman 4; Siebeneck 4; Vorst 2; Warnecke 2; EJ Miller 2.

Three-point goals: Continental - Hoeffel, Coleman. Kalida - Siefker 5, Erhart 3, B. Miller 2.

Continental 2 5 4 4 - 15

Kalida 13 15 8 17 - 53

