MILLER CITY – In high school boys tournament basketball, it doesn’t matter if a game is ugly, pretty or somewhere between, they all feel good if you are the team to record the victory and advance.
Fairview did just that Tuesday night at Miller City High School.
It wasn’t pretty, but head coach Bodi Kauffman and the Apaches will take it anyway after posting a 38-36 win over Tinora in Division III tournament play.
The black and gold found a way despite hitting only 16 of 48 shots from the field and one of five free throws but Fairview will take it.
“One of the things we write on the blackboard is find a way and we did that tonight,” commented Kauffman after the contest. “It wasn’t pretty but the guys just battled and kept working hard and found a way to move on.”
Fairview did so with a critical run late in the third quarter that turned a three-point deficit into a three-point lead over the final minute of the stanza.
Trailing 26-23, Brady Karzynow scored for the Apaches to get the black and gold within 26-25 before Brody Retcher put Fairview on top at 27-26 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
After a basket by Tinora’s Gavin Eckert that returned the lead to the Rams, the Apaches added a Retcher bucket to put Fairview in front 29-28 at the end of three periods.
“One of the things we talked about was we just needed to get in front,” Kauffman continued. “We felt if we were able to do that and get some momentum that it would change the game entirely.”
“They hit some big shots there late in the third quarter,” noted Tinora head coach Kris Lymanstall. “It was a back-and-forth game and both teams played extremely hard. They just came up with one more play than we did.”
A Retcher three-point play started the fourth quarter scoring to push the Apache lead to 32-28 before Jeffrey Smith extended the advantage with a three-point play that made it 35-28.
“Jeffrey hit a huge shot there,” Kauffman added. “We had guys step up and make critical plays for.”
Tinora, though, wouldn’t go away as the Rams picked up baskets from Eckert and Eric Bohn to trim the deficit to 35-32 with 4:20 remaining.
The green and white pulled within 35-34 at the 3:24 mark as Nolan Schafer scored a bucket but the black and gold responded.
Smith then answered for Fairview with another shot from beyond the arc with 1:54 on the clock that put Fairview on top 38-34.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game and both teams just played so hard,” Kauffman stated. “It was a very competitive game and it was exactly what we expected it to be.”
After Tinora’s Schafer hit a two-pointer to bring the Rams within 38-36, neither team would find the scoring column again.
Fairview had a pair of chances to put the game away at the foul line but missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity on consecutive tries. The Rams got one final opportunity as time expired but a late shot was off the mark to seal the 38-36 Apache victory.
“I am so proud of this senior class and this whole team,” Lymanstall concluded. “They have worked extremely hard and they have put in a lot of time as we look to build the program. It is an excellent group of guys and I have had the opportunity to get to know them very well. They are a tremendous group of kids.”
Seniors wrapping up their career in a Ram basketball uniform are Lance Rinkel, Keegan Miles, Nolan Schafer, Eric Bohn and Tyler Wiemken.
Eckert led the way for the Rams with 11 points with Schafer bucketing nine and Eric Bohn posted seven. Luke Harris chipped in six points with Miles also hitting a three-pointer for the Green and White, which closes the season with a record of 5-16.
Smith topped Fairview with 15 points and Retcher contributed 13 for Fairview, who improves to 8-15 overall and will battle Wayne Trace (20-2) in the second sectional championship Friday night at Miller City. Brady Karzynow also had eight points for the Black and Gold.
TINORA (36) - Eckert 11; Rinkel 0; Miles 3; Schafer 9; Harris 6; Anders 0; Bohn 7; Ackerman 0. Totals 15-1-36.
FAIRVIEW (38) - Retcher 13; Smith 15; Hastings 0; Clemens 0; Karzynow 8; Hammon 2; Shininger 0. Totals 16-1-38.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Harris 2, Eckert, Miles, Schafer. Fairview - Smith 3, Karzynow 2. Rebounds: Tinora 21 (Eckert, Schafer 8), Fairview 36 (Retcher 11). Turnovers: Tinora 10, Fairview 9.
Tinora 8 8 12 8 - 36
Fairview 6 7 16 9 - 38
