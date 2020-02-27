NAPOLEON — Logan Showalter sank one free throw with 1.4 seconds left to break a tied game as Edgerton defeated Maumee Valley 51-50 in a Division IV sectional semifinal at “The Grand Canyon” on Wednesday.
Showalter led the Bulldogs (12-11) with 23 points. Jaron Cape added 13 points for Edgerton, which will face Pettisville in a sectional final Friday at 8 pm. at Napoleon.
J.R. Lumsden had 18 points for Maumee Valley (10-13). Lucas Fankhauser chipped in 11 points and Dez Jett had 10.
MAUMEE VALLEY (50) – Jett 10; Lumsden 18; Alexander 3; Fankhauser 11; Sims 4; Jefferson 4. Totals 17-10-50.
EDGERTON (51) – Cape 13; Ripke 3; Showalter 23; Gary 6; Blue 4; Landel 2. Totals 20-6-51.
Turnovers: Maumee Valley 10, Edgerton 13.
Maumee Valley 10 6 18 16 – 50
Edgerton 8 13 11 19 – 51
Pettisville 41, Edon 40
NAPOLEON — In the second sectional semifinal at Napoleon, Graeme Jacoby scored off an inbound at the horn to lift the Blackbirds to a 41-40 win over Edon in overtime.
The Bombers took the lead on a deep three with 10 seconds left in the extra session.
Max Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds (15-8) with 10 points while Drew Gallehue paced the Bombers (9-13) with 16.
EDON (40) - Schaffter 2; Myers 6; Zulch 2; Gallehue 16; Berry 5; Myers 4; Hulbert 5. Totals 15-6-40.
PETTISVILLE (41) - Avina 9; Lepplemeier 10; G. Jacoby 6; C. Jacoby 7; Horning 7. Totals 13-9-41.
Rebounds: Edon 29, Pettisville 27. Turnovers: Edon 6, Pettisville 9.
Edon 8 7 8 11 6 — 40
Pettisville 10 10 6 8 7 — 41
North Central 49,
Fayette 39
BRYAN — Jack Bailey’s 20 points helped power North Central to a 49-39 win over Fayette and advance to the D-IV sectional finals.
Zack Hayes hit three longballs and added 15 points for the Eagles (13-10), which will face Ayersville Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Bryan for a sectional title.
Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma each netted eight points to pace Fayette, which bows out at 11-12.
FAYETTE (39) – Colegrove 4; Wentz 0; Eberly 2; Brinegar 6; Wagner 8; Lester 0; Pearson 2; Whiteside 4; T. Lemley 5; O. Lemley 0; Lerma 8; Frenn 0. Totals 16-5-39.
NORTH CENTRAL (49) – Burt 0; Bailey 20; C. Patten 0; Cruz 2; L. Patten 7; Williams 5; Justice 0; Turner 0; Hayes 15; Hicks 0. Totals 15-15-49.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Wagner 2. North Central – Hayes 3, Williams.
Fayette 4 6 10 19 - 39
North Central 9 10 11 19 - 49
Kalida 51, Patrick Henry 27
VAN WERT — Kalida held Patrick Henry to single digits in the first three quarters as the Wildcats downed the Patriots 51-27.
Nine players scored for Kalida (16-7) led by 14 from Luke Erhart and 11 from Evan Roebke. The Wildcats will take on Lincolnview in a sectional final Friday at 8 p.m. following the Lancers’ 49-47 win over Miller City, thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Alek Bowersock.
Gavin Jackson led the Patriots (2-21) with eight points.
PATRICK HENRY (27) – Jackson 8; Feehan 4; Seedorf 2; Crossland 2; Seemann 5; Rosengarten 2; Rosebrook 2; Williams 2. Totals 9-9-27.
KALIDA (51) – Warnecke 2; VonderEmbse 3; Miller 2; Siebeneck 2; Hovest 9; Siefker 3; Horstman 4; Roebke 11; Erhart 14. Totals 21-6-51.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Jackson. Kalida – VonderEmbse, Hovest, Roebke. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 18 (Crossland 5), Kalida 27 (Hovest, Erhart 6). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 22, Kalida 9.
Patrick Henry 3 9 4 11 — 27
Kalida 7 14 18 12 — 51
Crestview 64, Leipsic 55
BLUFFTON — Crestview needed to pull away in the fourth quarter to post a 64-55 win over Leipsic in a sectional semifinal at Bluffton University.
Kalen Etzler and Carson Kreischer each had a double-double in the win for the Knights. Etzler went for 22 points and 10 rebounds while Kreischer had 18 points and 12 boards.
Jayden Ward chipped in 11 points for Crestview (12-11), which will face Delphos St. John’s Friday at 6:15 p.m. for a sectional championship.
Mason Brandt pumped in 20 points for the Vikings (11-12). Drew Liffick added 11 points.
CRESTVIEW (64) – K. Etzler 22; Kreischer 18; Ward 11; G. Etzler 8; Lichtle 5; Brecht 0; Laturner 0; Hunter 0; Jackson 0; Short 0. Totals 24-10-64.
LEIPSIC (55) – Brandt 20; Liffick 11; Walther 7; T. Schroeder 5; Sickmiller 4; Siefker 3; Lammers 3; Niese 2; E. Schroeder 0. Totals 18-12-55.
Three-point goals: Crestview – K. Etzler 2, G. Etzler 2, Ward, Lichtle. Leipsic – Brandt 4, Liffick, T. Schroeder, Sickmiller. Rebounds: Crestview 38 (Kreischer 12), Leipsic 21 (Brandt, Niese 5). Turnovers: Crestview 16, Leipsic 7.
Crestview 20 11 12 21 — 64
Leipsic 13 10 18 14 — 55
Ada 62, Ft. Jennings 55
BLUFFTON — In a game that was close the entire way, Ada was able to advance with a 55-50 win over Ft. Jennings.
The Bulldogs (10-13) were led by Brandon Hull with 21 points. Phil Coulson added 19 points. The Bulldogs will get a rematch with NWC foe and No. 1 Columbus Grove (22-0) Friday at 8 p.m. at Bluffton University.
Nick Trentman led Ft. Jennings (3-20) with 17 points. Carson Kazee chipped in 14 points.
FT. JENNINGS (55) – Trentman 17; Kazee 14; Hoersten 12; Grote 6; Schulte 4; Horstman 2; Liebrecht 0. Totals 20-45 6-13 55.
ADA (62) – Swaney 8; Ennis 0; C. Murphy 2; Coulson 19; Hull 21; Cook 6; Wall 0; Rayl 0; E. Murphy 0; Miller 6. Totals 23-48 10-16 62.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Trentman 3, Kazee 2, Hoersten 2. Ada – Cook 2, Swaney 2, Hull, Coulson. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 27 (Hoersten 10), Ada 25 (Hull 8). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 11, Ada 9.
Ft. Jennings 10 15 14 16 — 55
Ada 18 14 13 17 — 62
Tuesday
Division II
Celina 57, Napoleon 44
LIMA — After entering halftime tied, Celina outscored Napoleon 15-5 in the third quarter, seizing control before going on to claim a 57-44 victory in D-II sectional action at Lima Senior on Tuesday.
Zack Rosebrook put up a team-high 16 points, including three longballs for the Wildcats (5-17) while Josh Mack had 11.
Celina (3-20) will take on No. 1 Lima Shawnee Friday at 6:15 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. sectional final between Wauseon and Elida.
CELINA (57) — Duncan 3; Alsteter 5; Wilson 16; Andrew 11; Thobe 17; Rasewehr 5. Totals 16-19-57.
NAPOLEON (44) — Hinojosa 3; Mack 11; Warnecke 3; Rosebrook 16; Gerdeman 5; Willeman 6. Totals 15-6-44.
Three-point goals: Celina — Wilson 2, Thobe 2, Andrew, Alsteter. Napoleon — Rosebrook 3, Willeman 2, Gerdeman, Warncke, Hinojosa.
Celina 14 12 15 16 — 57
Napoleon 11 15 5 13 — 44
