PAULDING — It wasn’t pretty but Defiance is back in districts.
The Bulldogs battled back from seven down in the first half to dispatch a feisty Celina team 53-42 in a Division II sectional championship game at ‘The Jungle’ in Paulding on Friday evening, setting up a rematch with WBL rival Lima Shawnee in the district tournament.
Defiance, which topped Shawnee 60-52 on Jan. 6, will meet the Indians in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Liberty-Benton on Thursday, following a clash between St. Marys and Van Wert at 6 p.m.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (19-4) shot just 4-of-10 in the first quarter and committed four turnovers while Celina (4-20) struck twice from long range, building up a 14-7 lead with a 7-0 run in the first eight minutes.
Having beaten Celina 72-34 just three weeks prior, Defiance took some time to regroup as Celina crashed the boards and kept Defiance to one shot a possession on multiple occasions.
Celina kept up that lead, though narrow, through the second stanza and led the district’s top seed 22-20 at halftime, leaving the DHS faithful tense through the break.
“At a certain point, I keep saying we have these wake up calls and at some point that’s got to stop,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the slow start. “There’s things we can absolutely and easily address, things that were very uncharacteristic. We competed a lot better in the second half, which was good to see.
“You can’t take anybody lightly and I don’t think we did tonight. Celina played a tremendous game, hats off to them, but we learned some things and I think our guys will be a lot more prepared and ready to go on Thursday.”
Both sides battled evenly to open the second half as three straight makes for Defiance from David Jimenez, Tyler Frederick and Cayden Zachrich were countered by a pair of treys from junior guard Braylon Gabes.
Hindering Defiance’s cause was uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting as Defiance missed all five of its attempts in the first half and split on their three treks to the line in the third period.
The first lead for Defiance finally came with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter on a Frederick free throw. After forcing consecutive Celina turnovers, senior Aidan Kiessling nailed a spot-up 3-pointer to make it 32-28 and fire up the Blue-and-White crowd.
That spark led to a flurry in the final seconds as a Jimenez layup was followed by a Shaw 3-pointer and finally a Jimenez trey with 30 seconds left in the quarter that turned a narrow 32-30 advantage into a double-digit lead at 40-30.
“That kind of stretch usually goes for an entire quarter against us and we shrunk it to a minute and a half tonight but ultimately that kinda did us in,” said Celina coach Adam Johns. “They’re a senior-heavy team that’s been through a lot of these type moments … heading into he locker room, they just needed a couple guys to hit some big shots and they did”
Celina had one last flurry left midway through the fourth quarter. After a Zachrich bucket put Defiance up 47-35, Celina whittled the Bulldog lead to 47-40 on two Kaiden Werntz free throws and a trey from junior Jake Knapke.
However, Shaw helped Defiance shake off its early free-throw woes, nailing 6-of-8 in the final three minutes to preserve the win and avoid a second straight one-and-done finish.
“We tightened up early and I think sometimes when teams really pack the paint … we get frustrated a little and that kinda played into it,” said Lehman. “It was good to see other guys step up and make plays and that’s what’s so neat about our team, we’ve got a lot of guys that can contribute.”
Shaw finished with a team-high 15 points for Defiance while Kiessling added 10 points and five boards. Jimenez, Schlatter and Zachrich all added seven markers while Braylon Gabes tallied 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
In the late game, Napoleon (9-14 battled gamely against an up-tempo attack from Lima Shawnee (12-12) and Shawnee standout Austin Miller sent the Indians in front by double digits in the second half with 35 points on the night.
However, faced with a double-digit deficit, Napoleon battled its way into contention in the final eight minutes, cutting Shawnee’s lead to as small as four points with longballs from Blake Wolf, Kellen Ressler and Zane Peckinpaugh and an early surge from standout senior Caden Kruse.
However, Shawnee converted free throws down the stretch and a 3-pointer that would have made it a 78-75 margin with 43 seconds to go was offline and Napoleon got no closer.
“They were able to get into their flow offensively. We’ve played against good players all year but we just didn’t do a very good job of adjusting to (Miller’s) quickness,” said Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman. “I’m super proud of our whole team, though, especially our seniors ... They stuck together and just seeing their faces in the locker room tells me how much they care about this program.”
Ressler and Kruse led the way for the Wildcats in the sectional barnburner with 18 points each as four players reached double figures on the night for the Blue and White. Caleb Stoner had 11 points and Blake Wolf had 10 as Napoleon knocked down 13 3-pointers in the defeat.
Miller’s 35 led all scorers while Will McBride added 21 and Dominic Lynch netted 11.
CELINA (42) — C. Gabes 0; B. Gabes 19; Duncan 9; Altstaetter 0; Ackley 3; Werntz 8; Knapke 3; Rasawehr 0; Chilcoat 0; Warner 0. Totals 15-42 6-9 42.
DEFIANCE (53) — Shaw 15; Kiessling 10; Frederick 5; Jimenez 7; Schlatter 7; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 7. Totals 18-41 10-20 53.
Three-point goals: Celina 6-14 (B. Gabes 2, Duncan 2, Ackley, Knapke), Defiance 5-15 (Kiessling 2, Shaw, Jimenez, Schlatter). Rebounds: Celina 23 (B. Gabes 6), Defiance 29 (Zachrich 6). Turnovers: Celina 11, Defiance 10.
Celina 14 8 10 10 — 42
Defiance 9 11 20 13 — 53
LIMA SHAWNEE (82) — McBride 21; Lynch 11; Freiberger 2; Wilson 0; Miller 35; Pasion 5; Bertke 8; Gabes 0. Totals 26-24-82.
NAPOLEON (74) — Ressler 18; Wolf 10; Williams 3; Kruse 18; Stoner 11; Rubinstein 8; Peckinpaugh 6. Totals 28-5-74.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee — McBride 3, Lynch, Miller, Pasion. Napoleon — Ressler 6, Wolf 3, Peckinpaugh 2, Kruse, Stoner.
Lima Shawnee 6 25 25 26 — 82
Napoleon 12 17 17 28 — 74
