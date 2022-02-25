Division IV
At Bryan
Ayersville 56, Edon 40
North Central 80,
Toledo Christian 75
BRYAN — Second seeded Ayersville knocked off sixth seeded Edon 56-40 in a Division IV sectional final at Bryan High School.
Jakob Trevino dropped in a game high 25 points for the Pilots (17-5) who led 26-14 at the half before pulling out a 46-31 lead after three.
Ike Eiden (11) and Tyson Schlachter (11) were the only other two Ayersville players to notch double figures on the day. Schlachter led the team in rebounding with nine.
Edon was led by Carter Kiess’s 12 and was the only Bomber to reach double figures. Cassius Hulbert led the team in rebounding with five.
Ayersville now moves on to district semifinals to face eighth-seeded North Central next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
North Central continued a theme of sectional final upsets as they knocked off three seeded Toledo Christian 80-75 in a high-scoring matchup that saw Ben Pettit drop seven threes.
Five of Pettit’s threes came in the second half as North Central (14-9) scored 48 points in the half compared to Toledo Christian’s (13-11) 45. Pettit led the way with 25 points while Zach Hayes scored 20 points, dropping three trifectas of his own.
Conye Gaston led the way for Toledo Christian scoring 21 points in the loss, Xandyr Hesson added 19.
EDON (40) — Kiess 12; Gallehue 9; Nester 7; Ripke 5; Co. Hulbert 2; Steinke 2; Sapp 1; Ca. Hulbert 0; Craven 0. Totals: 10-42 5-15 15-24 — 40.
AYERSVILLE (56) — Trevino 25; Eiden 12; Schlachter 11; McGuire 4; Clark 2; Miler 2; Michel 0; Amoroso 0; Brown 0; Flory 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 22-42 2-3 10-12 — 56.
Three-point goals: Edon — Kiess 3, Gallehue, Nester. Ayersville — . Rebounds: Edonm 23 (Ca. Hulbert 5), Ayersville 20 (Schlachter 9). Turnovers: Edon 11, Ayersville 3.
Edon 9 5 17 9 — 40
Ayersville 17 9 20 10 — 56
NORTH CENTRAL (80) — Burt 13; Sanford 9; Patten 2; Meyers 2; Justice 9; Hayes 20; Pettit 25. Totals 16-12-12-80.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (75) — Criss 0; N. Criss 13; O’Neil 12; Duck; Butler 0; Landskroener 6; Ryan 2; Gaston 21; Hesson 19. Totals 18-6-21-75.
Three-point goals: North Central — Pettit 7, Hayes 3, Justice, Sanford. Toledo Christian — N. Criss 3, Gaston 3.
North Central 18 12 18 27 — 80
Toledo Christian 14 19 23 24 — 75
Division IV
At Napoleon
Antwerp 69, Montpelier 31
Stryker 54,
Pettisville 50 (2OT)
NAPOLEON — Jagger Landers racked up 32 points and nine rebounds, hitting six 3-pointers in the process as No. 3 Antwerp knocked off Montpelier 69-31 for a D-IV sectional title at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
Landon Brewer also reached double figures with 15 points for the Archers (22-1), which have won a dozen straight since their lone loss on Jan. 15. Antwerp, which racked up a 51-13 halftime lead, will take on Stryker in a D-IV district semifinal Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Defiance High School.
Garrett Walz put up 20 points in the season-ending setback for the Locos (3-20).
Stryker earned its district berth the hard way, battling through two overtimes to defeat BBC rival Pettisville 54-50. The No. 10 seed Panthers moved to 11-12 with the win while the seventh-seeded Blackbirds bowed out at 12-11.
MONTPELIER (31) — G. Walz 20; Thorp 3; Brink 2; A. Walz 0; Schaffer 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 0; Camper 2; Bowman 0; Grime 4; Girrell 0; Friend 0. Totals 12-35 4-6 31.
ANTWERP (69) — Moore 0; Recker 0; McMichael 5; Landers 32; Altimus 9; Krouse 6; Lichty 0; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 15; Robinson 0; Sproles 2. Totals 26-54 9-10 69.
Three-point goals: Montpelier 3-11 (G. Walz 2, Thorp), Antwerp 8-24 (Landers 6, McMichael, Altimus). Rebounds: Montpelier 15, Antwerp 29 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Montpelier 16, Antwerp 4.
Montpelier 7 6 11 7 — 31
Antwerp 23 28 13 5 — 69
At Van Wert
Crestview 55,
Patrick Henry 52 (OT)
VAN WERT — Crestview’s JJ Ward hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to break Patrick Henry’s hearts in a 55-52 OT triumph at Van Wert.
Freshman Wren Sheets paced the top-seeded Knights (16-6) with 13 points while Rontae Jackson had 12. Crestview will take on Pandora-Gilboa in a D-IV district semifinal at Elida on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Creager led all scorers with 17 points in the setback for PH (16-6) while Aiden Behrman hit two treys and chipped in 14.
PATRICK HENRY (52) — Jackson 7; Seedorf 2; Rosebrook 2; Johnson 4; Creager 17; Behrman 14; Meyer 6. Totals 18-13-52.
CRESTVIEW (55) — Etzler 3; Jackson 12; Temple 8; Hunter 5; Ward 6; Lichtle 8; Sheets 13. Totals 18-9-55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Behrman 2, Creager. Crestview — Ward 2, Lichtle 2, Jackson 2, Hunter.
P. Henry 15 7 11 17 2 — 52
Crestview 8 10 12 20 5 — 55
At Bluffton University
Kalida 41,
Leipsic 31 (OT)
BLUFFTON — Seventh seeded Kalida held Leipsic to seven points in the second half of their Division IV sectional final, as they erased a nine-point halftime deficit to upend the Vikings 41-31 in overtime.
Tyson Siefker scored a dozen points to lead the Wildcats (12-12) while Justin Siebeneck stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists as Kalida knocked off Leipsic to set up a district semifinal Tuesday at Elida against Columbus Grove.
Mason Brandt put up 12 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Vikings (14-9).
KALIDA (41) — Siefker 12; Ju. Siebeneck 10; Smith 7; Fersch 5; Vorst 4; Miller 3; Stechschulte 0; Fersch 0; Horstman 0; Ja. Siebeneck 0; Warnecke 0. Totals 14-43 6-11 41.
LEIPSIC (31) — Brandt 12; Maag 7; Niese 4; Carillo 3; Liffick 3; Schroeder 2; Pena 0; Brecht 0; Ellerbrock 0; Lammers 0; Rader 0; Scheckelhoff 0. Totals 12-32 4-10 31.
Three-point goals: Kalida 7-18 (Siefker 2, Ju. Siebeneck 2, Smith, Fersch, Miller), Leipsic 3-14 (Brandt, Maag, Liffick). Rebounds: Leipsic 22 (Brandt, Maag 6), Kalida 22 (Ju. Siebeneck 7). Turnovers: Kalida 13, Leipsic 12.
Kalida 13 2 9 17 — 41
Leipsic 11 13 4 3 — 31
Division III Sectionals
At Wauseon
Cardinal Stritch 57,
Swanton 46
Genoa 42, Archbold 41
WAUSEON — Cardinal Stritch upended second-seeded Swanton 57-46 in a Division III sectional final at Wauseon on Friday.
The Cardinals (17-7) were in control the entire way as they led 25-21 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter to lead 41-30 with eight minutes to go.
Christian Burton led all scorers with 26 points and 10 buckets. Swanton, which ends its season with a NWOAL title and a 20-3 record, was led by senior Nic Borojevich who had 25 points and the only three 3-pointers in the game for the Bulldogs.
Stritch now moves on to the district semifinals at Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday to take on seventh-seeded Genoa at 7:30 p.m.
Genoa (11-13) pulled off the second upset of the night at Wauseon, knocking off third-seeded Archbold 42-41 while surviving a late rally.
Archbold (15-8) rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit to tie the game at 34 through three quarters but a surge in the final seconds came up a point short. DJ Newman paced the Streaks with 14 points while Cade Brenner hit three triples and score 13.
Griffin Meyer’s 15 points paced the Comets.
CARDINAL STRITCH (57) — Taylor 4; Hids 13; Yost 3; Burton 26; Carter 9; Hughes 2; Bohnsade 0. Totals 22-13-57.
SWANTON (46) — Mitchey 8; Betz 0; Pawlowicz 0; Callicotte 0; L. Borojevich 6; N. Borojevich 25; Davis 7; Wood 0. Totals 14-15-46.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — None. Swanton — N. Borojevich 3.
Cardinal Stritch 13 12 16 16 — 57
Swanton 9 12 9 16 — 46
GENOA (42) — Meyer 15; Messenger 12; Huston 3; Trainer 0; Ju 2; Brunhorst 2; Hemmert 6; Nissen 2. Totals 16-7-42.
ARCHBOLD (41) — Bailey 2; Johns 0; Roth 4; Seiler 0; Newman 14; Kammeyer 6; Hurst 2; Brenner 13. Totals 16-4-41.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Brenner 3, Roth, Newman. Genoa — Meyer 2, Huston.
Genoa 11 13 10 8 — 42
Archbold 7 7 20 41 — 41
At Elida
O-G 63, Coldwater 40
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf overcame a 10-rebound deficit by forcing 22 Coldwater turnovers en route to a 63-40 sectional championship victory at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Colin White tallied 23 points and three steals for the No. 2 Titans (20-2), which will battle Liberty-Benton in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at Lima Senior on Thursday. Theo Maag added 10 points and eight boards while Carson Fuka chipped in 10 markers.
Marcel Blasingame netted 13 points in the loss for the Cavaliers (4-18).
COLDWATER (40) — Blasingame 13; Harlamert 5; T. Schwieterman 4; Fisher 5; L. Schwieterman 4; Wood 3; Kaup 0; Mescher 2; Muhlenkamp 0; Lefeld 0. Totals 12-37 13-14 40.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Schimmoeller 3; Kuhlman 3; Schmenk 7; White 23; T. Maag 10; Erford 0; Fuka 10; Stechschulte 7; Jordan 0; Buckland 0; B. Maag 0; Unterbrink 0; Ross 0; Westrick 0. Totals 25-59 6-9 63.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 3-13 (Blasingame, Harlamert, Fisher), Ottawa-Glandorf 7-23 (White 3, Fuka 2, Stechschulte, Schimmoeller). Rebounds: Coldwater 37 (Wood 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (T. Maag 8). Turnovers: Coldwater 22, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.
Coldwater 2 11 11 16 — 40
O-G 11 13 22 17 — 63
