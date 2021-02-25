AYERSVILLE – The Pilots pulled away from visiting Emmanuel Christian with a 27-18 second half as Ayersville opened the postseason with a 53-41 win in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Jakob Trevino and Ryna Clark each had 14 points for Ayersville (12-9). The Pilots will host Fayette in a sectional final on Friday.
Jayden Sims led the Warriors (6-7) with 22 points.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (41) – Sims 22; Walker 8; Palmer 5; Hayslett 5; Chatman 1; Wassef 0; Brown 0; Holmes 0; McCroskey 0. Totals 13-9-41.
AYERSVILLE (53) – Trevino 14; R. Clark 14; Schlatter 7; Brown 7; E. Clark 3; Amoroso 2; I. Eiden 2; McGuire 2; B. Eiden 2; Cook 0; Youngker 0. Totals 19-15-53.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian (6-22) – Sims 3, Walker 2, Palmer. Ayersville (0-11) – none. Rebounds: Emmanuel Christian 25 (Walker, Wassef 5), Ayersville 42 (Schlatter 9). Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 12, Ayersville 13.
Emmanuel Christian 9 14 9 9 – 41
Ayersville 13 13 10 17 – 53
Holgate 44, Edgerton 37
EDGERTON – Holgate avenged an earlier loss to Edgerton, as the Tigers went on the road and pulled a small upset with a 44-37 win over the Bulldogs.
The Tigers were able to keep a lead in the second half to get the win.
Robbie Thacker and Abe Kelly led Holgate (9-14) with 15 points each.
Cole Meyer paced the Bulldogs (9-8) with 11 points.
Holgate will visit Hicksville on Friday in a sectional final.
HOLGATE (44) – Sonnenberg 9; Thacker 15; McCord 3; Hartman 0; Kelly 15; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Medina 2. Totals 12-16-44.
EDGERTON (37) – Meyer 11; Everetts 0; Wilson 1; Ripke 4; Landel 9; Wolfe 9; C. Blue 3. Totals 11-11-37.
Three-point goals: Holgate – Kelly 3, McCord. Edgerton – Landel 2, Meyer, Wolfe.
Holgate 9 9 12 14 – 44
Edgerton 7 10 8 12 – 37
Hicksville 52, Pettisville 47
PETTISVILLE – Hicksville outscored Pettisville 22-12 in the final period to pull an upset, as the Aces advanced to a sectional final with a 52-47 win over the Blackbirds.
Jackson Bergman led the Aces (10-10) tallied 11 of his game-high 25 points in the final period. Landon Turnbull added 13 points for Hicksville.
Max Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds (14-7) with 15 points. Cayden Jacoby added 12 points and Jaret Beck tossed in 10 points.
HICKSVILLE (52) – Klima 0; Myers 3; Balser 3; Bergman 25; Slattery 8; Turnbull 13. Totals 18-12-52.
PETTISVILLE (47) – Kaufmann 4; Ripke 6; Leppelmeier 15; Beck 10; Jacoby 12; Heising 0; King 0. Totals 20-2-47.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Bergman 2, Myers, Turmbull. Pettisville – Leppelmeier 3, Ripke 2. Turnovers: Hicksville 9, Pettisville 8.
Hicksville 12 11 7 22 – 52
Pettisville 19 6 10 12 – 47
North Central 48, Edon 43
EDON – North Central earned the right to play at second-seeded Toledo Christian in a sectional final as the Eagles picked up a 48-43 sectional semifinal win at Edon.
North Central trailed by five at the half, then outscored the Bombers 28-18 over the final 16 minutes to get the win.
Ben Petttit topped the Eagles (7-16) with 11 points.
Jack Berry led the Bombers (9-9) with 12 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (48) – J. Burt 7; Patten 8; Meyers 6; Q. Burt 0; Justice 8; Pettit 11; Hayes 8. Totals 16-9-48.
EDON (43) – Berry 12; Kiess 0; Steinke 9; Hamrick 8; Nester 0; Dye 0; Gallehue 9; Craven 0; Hulbert 5; Prince 0. Totals 16-10-43.
Three-point goals: North Central – Patten 2, Justice 2, J. Burt, Pettit, Hayes. Edon – Berry.
North Central 10 10 12 16 – 48
Edon 14 11 6 12 – 43
Delphos St. John’s 56, Leipsic 44
LEIPSIC – The 12th seeded Blue Jays pulled an early upset in the tournament, as Delphos St. John’s went to Leipsic and scored a 56-44 win over the Vikings in a sectional semifinal.
St. John’s outscored Leipsic 30-19 in the second half to get the win.
Landen Grothaus led the Blue Jays (7-15) with 20 points. Matthew Kahny added 16 points and six rebounds and Landon Elwer chipped in 12 points and five assists.
Mason Brandt led Leipsic (15-8) with 14 points. Paul Maag added 10 points.
Delphos St. John’s will play at Crestview on Friday for a sectional title.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (56) – Grothaus 20; Kahny 16; Elwer 12; Gillespie 3; Schwinnen 3; Bonifas 2; Kerner 0; Oleson 0. Totals 21-7-56.
LEIPSIC (44) – Brandt 14; Maag 10; Siefker 9; Walther 6; Gillespie 2; T. Schroeder 2; Niese 1; Sickmiller 0; Ellerbrock 0; Noriega 0. Totals 14-10-44.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s (7-18) – Grothaus 3, Kahny 2, Gillespie, Schwinnen. Leipsic (6-18) – Brandt 3, Maag 2, Siefker. Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 23 (Kahny 9), Leipsic 22 (Brandt, Maag 6). Turnovers: Delphos St. John’s 6, Leipsic 10.
Delphos St. John’s 15 11 15 15 – 56
Leipsic 9 16 12 7 – 44
Division III
Bluffton 41, Tinora 38
BLUFFTON – Marcus Grube pumped in 22 points, but it was not enough for Tinora as the Rams were knocked out of the Division III tournament with a 41-38 loss at Bluffton.
Grube hit six shots from the outside in the game, with at least one coming in each quarter. The Rams end the year at 5-13.
Kyler Kinn and Nic Essinger each had 11 points for Bluffton (11-12). The Pirates will head to top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf in the Lima district for a sectional championship game.
TINORA (38) – Mar. Grube 22; Max Grube 4; Schafer 4; Rinkel 8; Harris 0; Wiemken 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 14-2-38.
BLUFFTON (41) - Donley 6; T. Shutler 2; Kinn 11; Boblitt 2; Schaadt 4; Soper 5; Essinger 11. Totals 14-7-41.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Mar. Grube 6, Rinkel 2. Bluffton – Kinn 2, Essinger 2, Donley, Soper. Rebounds: Tinora 10, Bluffton 20. Turnovers: Tinora 10, Bluffton 20.
Tinora 10 4 13 11 – 38
Bluffton 7 13 10 11 – 41
Fairview 60, Allen East 41
SHERWOOD – Fairview doubled its lead from 10 to 20 by the end of the third quarter as the Apaches opened the tournament with a 60-41 win at home over Allen East.
The Apaches (11-8) will head to Coldwater for a sectional title on Friday.
Caleb Frank tallied 18 points and Luke Tmbrook added 17 for Fairview.
Garrett Newland and Gabe Criblez paced Allen East (10-13) with 11 points each.
ALLEN EAST (41) – Crumrine 0; Armstrong 8; Clum 4; Newland 11; Z. Miller 7; Criblez 11. Totals 16-5-41.
FAIRVIEW (60) - Smith 3; Ripke 5; Frank 18; Karzynow 2; Hastings 2; Timbrook 17; Zeedyk 5; Grine 8. Totals 22-11-60.
Three-point goals: Allen East – Armstrong 2, Newland, Z. Miller. Fairview - Frank 3, Ripke, Timbrook. Rebounds: Allen East 28, Fairview 32. Turnovers: Allen East 18, Fairview 13.
Allen East 8 6 7 20 – 41
Fairview 14 10 17 19 – 60
Coldwater 40, Paulding 38
COLDWATER - Coldwater rallied with an 11-5 fourth quarter to knock off upset-minded Paulding 40-38 in a sectional semifinal.
Myles Blasingame led a blanced Cav attack with 15 points. Coldwater (12-11) will host Fairview on Friday for a sectional title.
Blake McGarvey led the Panthers (7-13) with 22 points and nine rebounds.
PAULDING (38) - McGarvey 22; Beckman 7; Foltz 5; Adams 3; Kauser 1; Manz 0; Bauer 0; Gorrell 0; Peaif 0. Totals 13-3-38.
COLDWATER (40) - Blasingame 15; Post 8; Schwieterman 5; McKibben 5; Fisher 3; Meyer 2; C. Muhlenkamp 2; J. Muhlenkamp 0. Totals 14-5-40.
Three-point goals: Paulding (9-22) - McGarvey 6, Beckman, Foltz, Adams. Coldwater (7-31) - Blasingame 3, Post 2, McKibben, Fisher. Rebounds: Paulding 16 (McGarvey 9), Coldwater 27 (Schwieterman 8). Turnovers: Paulding 18, Coldwater 10.
Paulding 12 13 8 5 - 38
Coldwater 4 21 4 11 - 40
Liberty Center 35, Delta 20
LIBERTY CENTER – Liberty Center was able to pull away from its NWOAL foe, scoring a 35-20 win over the Panthers in a Division III sectional semifinal.
The Tigers (12-10) will go to Archbold on Saturday to play a sectional championship game.
Wyatt Leatherman led Liberty Center with 14 points.
Bryce Gillen led Delta (2-20) with nine points.
DELTA (20) – Ju. Ruple 0; Ja. Ruple 4; Gibbons 0; Knapp 2; Sackschewski 0; Gillen 9; Mazurowski 0; Reinhard 0; Mercer 0; Mignin 0; Risner 3; Stickley 2. Totals 7-4-20.
LIBERTY CENTER (35) – Shultz 2; Leatherman 14; Hammontree 0; Gerken 0; Estelle 0; Hageman 0; Krugh 6; Conrad 9; Patterson 4; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Chapa 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 13-4-35.
Three-point goals: Delta – Gillen, Risner. Liberty Center – Leatherman 3, Krugh 2. Turnovers: Delta 15, Liberty Center 10.
Delta 7 6 2 5 – 20
Liberty Center 10 11 7 7 – 35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.