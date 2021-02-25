AYERSVILLE – The Pilots pulled away from visiting Emmanuel Christian with a 27-18 second half as Ayersville opened the postseason with a 53-41 win in a Division IV sectional semifinal.

Jakob Trevino and Ryna Clark each had 14 points for Ayersville (12-9). The Pilots will host Fayette in a sectional final on Friday.

Jayden Sims led the Warriors (6-7) with 22 points.

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (41) – Sims 22; Walker 8; Palmer 5; Hayslett 5; Chatman 1; Wassef 0; Brown 0; Holmes 0; McCroskey 0. Totals 13-9-41.

AYERSVILLE (53) – Trevino 14; R. Clark 14; Schlatter 7; Brown 7; E. Clark 3; Amoroso 2; I. Eiden 2; McGuire 2; B. Eiden 2; Cook 0; Youngker 0. Totals 19-15-53.

Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian (6-22) – Sims 3, Walker 2, Palmer. Ayersville (0-11) – none. Rebounds: Emmanuel Christian 25 (Walker, Wassef 5), Ayersville 42 (Schlatter 9). Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 12, Ayersville 13.

Emmanuel Christian 9 14 9 9 – 41

Ayersville 13 13 10 17 – 53

Holgate 44, Edgerton 37

EDGERTON – Holgate avenged an earlier loss to Edgerton, as the Tigers went on the road and pulled a small upset with a 44-37 win over the Bulldogs.

The Tigers were able to keep a lead in the second half to get the win.

Robbie Thacker and Abe Kelly led Holgate (9-14) with 15 points each.

Cole Meyer paced the Bulldogs (9-8) with 11 points.

Holgate will visit Hicksville on Friday in a sectional final.

HOLGATE (44) – Sonnenberg 9; Thacker 15; McCord 3; Hartman 0; Kelly 15; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Medina 2. Totals 12-16-44.

EDGERTON (37) – Meyer 11; Everetts 0; Wilson 1; Ripke 4; Landel 9; Wolfe 9; C. Blue 3. Totals 11-11-37.

Three-point goals: Holgate – Kelly 3, McCord. Edgerton – Landel 2, Meyer, Wolfe.

Holgate 9 9 12 14 – 44

Edgerton 7 10 8 12 – 37

Hicksville 52, Pettisville 47

PETTISVILLE – Hicksville outscored Pettisville 22-12 in the final period to pull an upset, as the Aces advanced to a sectional final with a 52-47 win over the Blackbirds.

Jackson Bergman led the Aces (10-10) tallied 11 of his game-high 25 points in the final period. Landon Turnbull added 13 points for Hicksville.

Max Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds (14-7) with 15 points. Cayden Jacoby added 12 points and Jaret Beck tossed in 10 points.

HICKSVILLE (52) – Klima 0; Myers 3; Balser 3; Bergman 25; Slattery 8; Turnbull 13. Totals 18-12-52.

PETTISVILLE (47) – Kaufmann 4; Ripke 6; Leppelmeier 15; Beck 10; Jacoby 12; Heising 0; King 0. Totals 20-2-47.

Three-point goals: Hicksville – Bergman 2, Myers, Turmbull. Pettisville – Leppelmeier 3, Ripke 2. Turnovers: Hicksville 9, Pettisville 8.

Hicksville 12 11 7 22 – 52

Pettisville 19 6 10 12 – 47

North Central 48, Edon 43

EDON – North Central earned the right to play at second-seeded Toledo Christian in a sectional final as the Eagles picked up a 48-43 sectional semifinal win at Edon.

North Central trailed by five at the half, then outscored the Bombers 28-18 over the final 16 minutes to get the win.

Ben Petttit topped the Eagles (7-16) with 11 points.

Jack Berry led the Bombers (9-9) with 12 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (48) – J. Burt 7; Patten 8; Meyers 6; Q. Burt 0; Justice 8; Pettit 11; Hayes 8. Totals 16-9-48.

EDON (43) – Berry 12; Kiess 0; Steinke 9; Hamrick 8; Nester 0; Dye 0; Gallehue 9; Craven 0; Hulbert 5; Prince 0. Totals 16-10-43.

Three-point goals: North Central – Patten 2, Justice 2, J. Burt, Pettit, Hayes. Edon – Berry.

North Central 10 10 12 16 – 48

Edon 14 11 6 12 – 43

Delphos St. John’s 56, Leipsic 44

LEIPSIC – The 12th seeded Blue Jays pulled an early upset in the tournament, as Delphos St. John’s went to Leipsic and scored a 56-44 win over the Vikings in a sectional semifinal.

St. John’s outscored Leipsic 30-19 in the second half to get the win.

Landen Grothaus led the Blue Jays (7-15) with 20 points. Matthew Kahny added 16 points and six rebounds and Landon Elwer chipped in 12 points and five assists.

Mason Brandt led Leipsic (15-8) with 14 points. Paul Maag added 10 points.

Delphos St. John’s will play at Crestview on Friday for a sectional title.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (56) – Grothaus 20; Kahny 16; Elwer 12; Gillespie 3; Schwinnen 3; Bonifas 2; Kerner 0; Oleson 0. Totals 21-7-56.

LEIPSIC (44) – Brandt 14; Maag 10; Siefker 9; Walther 6; Gillespie 2; T. Schroeder 2; Niese 1; Sickmiller 0; Ellerbrock 0; Noriega 0. Totals 14-10-44.

Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s (7-18) – Grothaus 3, Kahny 2, Gillespie, Schwinnen. Leipsic (6-18) – Brandt 3, Maag 2, Siefker. Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 23 (Kahny 9), Leipsic 22 (Brandt, Maag 6). Turnovers: Delphos St. John’s 6, Leipsic 10.

Delphos St. John’s 15 11 15 15 – 56

Leipsic                     9 16 12   7 – 44

Division III

Bluffton 41, Tinora 38

BLUFFTON – Marcus Grube pumped in 22 points, but it was not enough for Tinora as the Rams were knocked out of the Division III tournament with a 41-38 loss at Bluffton.

Grube hit six shots from the outside in the game, with at least one coming in each quarter. The Rams end the year at 5-13.

Kyler Kinn and Nic Essinger each had 11 points for Bluffton (11-12). The Pirates will head to top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf in the Lima district for a sectional championship game.

TINORA (38) – Mar. Grube 22; Max Grube 4; Schafer 4; Rinkel 8; Harris 0; Wiemken 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 14-2-38.

BLUFFTON (41) - Donley 6; T. Shutler 2; Kinn 11; Boblitt 2; Schaadt 4; Soper 5; Essinger 11. Totals 14-7-41.

Three-point goals: Tinora – Mar. Grube 6, Rinkel 2. Bluffton – Kinn 2, Essinger 2, Donley, Soper. Rebounds: Tinora 10, Bluffton 20. Turnovers: Tinora 10, Bluffton 20.

Tinora 10 4 13 11 – 38

Bluffton 7 13 10 11 – 41

Fairview 60, Allen East 41

SHERWOOD – Fairview doubled its lead from 10 to 20 by the end of the third quarter as the Apaches opened the tournament with a 60-41 win at home over Allen East.

The Apaches (11-8) will head to Coldwater for a sectional title on Friday.

Caleb Frank tallied 18 points and Luke Tmbrook added 17 for Fairview.

Garrett Newland and Gabe Criblez paced Allen East (10-13) with 11 points each.

ALLEN EAST (41) – Crumrine 0; Armstrong 8; Clum 4; Newland 11; Z. Miller 7; Criblez 11. Totals 16-5-41.

FAIRVIEW (60) - Smith 3; Ripke 5; Frank 18; Karzynow 2; Hastings 2; Timbrook 17; Zeedyk 5; Grine 8. Totals 22-11-60.

Three-point goals: Allen East – Armstrong 2, Newland, Z. Miller. Fairview - Frank 3, Ripke, Timbrook. Rebounds: Allen East 28, Fairview 32. Turnovers: Allen East 18, Fairview 13.

Allen East 8   6   7 20 – 41

Fairview 14 10 17 19 – 60

Coldwater 40, Paulding 38

COLDWATER - Coldwater rallied with an 11-5 fourth quarter to knock off upset-minded Paulding 40-38 in a sectional semifinal.

Myles Blasingame led a blanced Cav attack with 15 points. Coldwater (12-11) will host Fairview on Friday for a sectional title.

Blake McGarvey led the Panthers (7-13) with 22 points and nine rebounds.

PAULDING (38) - McGarvey 22; Beckman 7; Foltz 5; Adams 3; Kauser 1; Manz 0; Bauer 0; Gorrell 0; Peaif 0. Totals 13-3-38.

COLDWATER (40) - Blasingame 15; Post 8; Schwieterman 5; McKibben 5; Fisher 3; Meyer 2; C. Muhlenkamp 2; J. Muhlenkamp 0. Totals 14-5-40.

Three-point goals: Paulding (9-22) - McGarvey 6, Beckman, Foltz, Adams. Coldwater (7-31) - Blasingame 3, Post 2, McKibben, Fisher. Rebounds: Paulding 16 (McGarvey 9), Coldwater 27 (Schwieterman 8). Turnovers: Paulding 18, Coldwater 10. 

Paulding 12 13 8 5 - 38

Coldwater 4 21 4 11 - 40

Liberty Center 35, Delta 20

LIBERTY CENTER – Liberty Center was able to pull away from its NWOAL foe, scoring a 35-20 win over the Panthers in a Division III sectional semifinal.

The Tigers (12-10) will go to Archbold on Saturday to play a sectional championship game.

Wyatt Leatherman led Liberty Center with 14 points.

Bryce Gillen led Delta (2-20) with nine points.

DELTA (20) – Ju. Ruple 0; Ja. Ruple 4; Gibbons 0; Knapp 2; Sackschewski 0; Gillen 9; Mazurowski 0; Reinhard 0; Mercer 0; Mignin 0; Risner 3; Stickley 2. Totals 7-4-20.

LIBERTY CENTER (35) – Shultz 2; Leatherman 14; Hammontree 0; Gerken 0; Estelle 0; Hageman 0; Krugh 6; Conrad 9; Patterson 4; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Chapa 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 13-4-35.

Three-point goals: Delta – Gillen, Risner. Liberty Center – Leatherman 3, Krugh 2. Turnovers: Delta 15, Liberty Center 10.

Delta                   7  6 2 5 – 20

Liberty Center 10 11 7 7 – 35

