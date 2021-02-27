Division III
Toledo CC District
Archbold 36, Liberty Center 34
ARCHBOLD — Archbold rallied from a six-point hole through three periods to knock off NWOAL rival Liberty Center and clinch a Division III sectional championship on Saturday with a 36-34 win at “The Thunderdome.”
DJ Newman hit six buckets in a 14-point night for the 19-4 Bluestreaks, which outscored LC 12-4 in the fourth period. Alex Rogh chippped in 11 markers. Archbold will advance to Division III district action at Toledo Central Catholic's Sullivan Center against Ottawa Hills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Cam Krugh, Evan Conrad and Max Phillips scored eight points each for the Tigers, which bow out at 12-11.
LIBERTY CENTER (34) – Shultz 4; Leatherman 4; Krugh 8; Conrad 8; Patterson 2; Phillips 8. Totals 13-3-34.
ARCHBOLD (36) – Gomez 4; Al. Roth 11; Au. Roth 1; Theobald 3; Newman 14; Kammeyer 2; Hurst 1; Williams 0. Totals 15-6-36.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 2, Phillips 2, Shultz. Archbold – none.
Liberty Center 7 10 13 4 - 34
Archbold 5 14 5 12 - 36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.