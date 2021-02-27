Division III

Toledo CC District

Archbold 36, Liberty Center 34

ARCHBOLD — Archbold rallied from a six-point hole through three periods to knock off NWOAL rival Liberty Center and clinch a Division III sectional championship on Saturday with a 36-34 win at “The Thunderdome.”

DJ Newman hit six buckets in a 14-point night for the 19-4 Bluestreaks, which outscored LC 12-4 in the fourth period. Alex Rogh chippped in 11 markers. Archbold will advance to Division III district action at Toledo Central Catholic's Sullivan Center against Ottawa Hills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Cam Krugh, Evan Conrad and Max Phillips scored eight points each for the Tigers, which bow out at 12-11.

LIBERTY CENTER (34) – Shultz 4; Leatherman 4; Krugh 8; Conrad 8; Patterson 2; Phillips 8. Totals 13-3-34.

ARCHBOLD (36) – Gomez 4; Al. Roth 11; Au. Roth 1; Theobald 3; Newman 14; Kammeyer 2; Hurst 1; Williams 0. Totals 15-6-36.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 2, Phillips 2, Shultz. Archbold – none.

Liberty Center 7 10 13 4 - 34

Archbold 5 14 5 12 - 36

