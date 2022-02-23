BRYAN — Zach Hayes scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards as eighth-seeded North Central topped Hicksville 63-60 in overtime in a D-IV sectional semifinal matchup on Wednesday night.
Hayes shot 7-of-7 from the charity stripe and netted 15 points in the second half for the Eagles (13-9) while Joey Burt and Ben Pettit added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Jackson Bergman put up 17 points and 11 rebounds in his final game for the Aces (15-8) while Aaron Klima added 16 points and Braxztyn Heisler chipped in 14.
The late contest saw Toledo Christian break open an eight-point halftime lead on Holgate to advance to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. sectional final against North Central with a 53-37 triumph.
Conye Gaston hit three treys and scored 18 points to pace the Eagles (13-10) while Joseph O’Neil chipped in 10. Robbie Thacker put up 13 points in the season-ending setback for the Tigers (7-15).
NORTH CENTRAL (63) — Burt 13; Sanford 8; Turnover 0; Patten 6; Meyers 2; Kidston 0; Hayes 24; Pettit 10. Totals 20-50 16-18 63.
HICKSVILLE (60) — Klima 16; Myers 10; Balser 3; Bergman 17; Sheets 0; Heisler 14; Rosalez 0; Gordon 0. Totals 20-48 11-18 60
Three-point goals: North Central 7-19 (Burt 2, Sanford 2, Patten 2, Hayes), Hicksville 9-19 (Heisler 3, Klima 2, Myers 2, Bergman). Rebounds: North Central 26 (Hayes 10), Hicksville 28 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: North Central 12, Hicksville 14.
N. Central 16 5 11 20 11 — 63
Hicksville 10 14 14 14 8 — 60
HOLGATE (37) — Thacker 13; Belmares 3; Miller 0; Alvarez 0; Leaders 3; Kelly 6; Boecker 0; McCord 4; Bower 8; Wallace 0. Totals 13-7-37.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (53) — T. Criss 0; N. Criss 0; O’Neil 10; Semro 0; Duck 5; Butler 4; Landskroener 1; Ryan 6; Gaston 18; Reinhart 2; Hesson 2. Totals 14-6-7-53.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Belmares, Leaders. Toledo Christian — Gaston 3, N. Criss, O’Neil, Duck. Turnovers: Holgate 15, Toledo Christian 12.
Holgate 8 11 6 12 — 37
Toledo Christian 12 15 13 13 — 53
Division IV Sectionals
At Napoleon
Pettisville 46, Fayette 35
Stryker 43, Emmanuel Christian 35
NAPOLEON — Pettisville stifled Fayette despite not hitting a shot from outside the arc in a 46-35 victory at ‘The Grand Canyon’ while in the late game, Stryker knocked out fourth-seeded Toledo Emmanuel Christian 43-35 to set up a sectional final rubber match.
In the first game, Cayden Jacoby racked up 22 points to power the Blackbirds (12-10), which will battle Stryker in a 5:30 p.m. sectional final on Friday. Elijah Lerma had a dozen for the Eagles (10-12), which finish the season on a 10-game losing streak.
No other statistics were available for the Stryker-Emmanuel Christian game as of press time.
In the regular season, Stryker won the non-league matchup with Pettisville 44-36 on Dec. 2 while the Blackbirds won the BBC matchup 41-34 on Feb. 11.
FAYETTE (35) — Frenn 8; Q. Mitchell 7; W. Mitchell 4; Lemley 0; Whiteside 3; Lerma 12; Lester 1; Dunnett 0. Totals 12-6-35.
PETTISVILLE (46) — Kaufmann 3; Ripke 6; Basselman 0; Adkins 6; Beck 5; Jacoby 22. Totals 16-14-46.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Frenn 2, Q. Mitchell, Whiteside, Lerma. Pettisville — none. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Pettisville 10.
Fayette 7 6 11 11 — 35
Pettisville 10 10 11 15 — 46
At Van Wert
P-G 53, Miller City 42
Ottoville 47, Continental 46
VAN WERT — A pair of co-PCL champions will meet in the sectional finals as Pandora-Gilboa pulled away from Miller City in the fourth quarter 53-42 and Ottoville edged Continental 47-46 just before the horn.
The first game saw P-G (16-7) outscore Miller City 24-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win, led by 22 points and three longballs from Aiden Harris. Austin Ruhe put up a dozen points in the season-ending setback for the Wildcats (11-12).
In the late game, Ottoville’s Will Miller hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left in regulation to edge 11-seed Continental. Miller finished with a game-high 24 points for the Big Green (15-8) while Carter Horstman tallied 10.
Konner Knipp-Williams put up 15 points to pace Continental (7-16), which led 37-28 through three quarters. Ottoville and P-G will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Van Wert, a rematch of a Jan. 8 meeting won by the Rockets 43-25.
MILLER CITY (42) — Au. Ruhe 12; Nuveman 8; Niese 7; Weis 5; Barlage 4; Tobe 4; An. Ruhe 2. Totals 14-13-42.
PANDORA-GILBOA (53) — A. Harris 22; C. Harris 13; Huffman 6; Johnson 4; Krohn 4; Norton 2; Luginbill 2. Totals 14-22-53.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Au. Ruhe. Pandora-Gilboa — A. Harris 3.
Miller City 9 11 12 10 — 42
Pandora-Gilboa 8 13 8 24 — 53
CONTINENTAL (46) — Knipp-Williams 15; Davis 8; Hoeffel 8; Armey 7; Huff 6; Sharrits 2. Totals 16-11-46.
OTTOVILLE (47) — Miller 24; Horstman 10; Suever 6; Schlagbaum 4; Schnipke 3. Totals 17-8-47.
Three-point goals: Continental — Armey, Davis, Hoeffel. Ottoville — Miller 2, Suever 2, Schnipke.
Continental 4 13 20 9 — 46
Ottoville 8 9 11 19 — 47
Division III Sectionals
At Springfield
Liberty Center 56, Ottawa Hills 45
Evergreen 50, MVCD 43
HOLLAND — A third-quarter surge made the difference for Liberty Center as the Tigers ousted fifth-seeded Ottawa Hills 56-45 in the opening game of D-III sectional action at Springfield. In the nightcap, Evergreen battled back from eight points down at half to down Maumee Valley Country Day, 50-43.
Aidan Hammontree paced the Tigers (10-12) with 16 points as LC overturned an eight-point halftime deficit with a 20-4 third-quarter advantage. Wyatt Leatherman hit four 3-pointers for 12 points while Evan Conrad scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
AJ George led all scorers with 19 markers for the Green Bears (14-7).
The late game saw Evergreen (13-9) rally from a 38-30 halftime hole as Evan Lumbrezer led the way with 20 points. RJ Shunck chipped in 13 markers for the Vikings, which will battle LC at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield on Friday.
David Porcher put up 15 points to pace the Hawks (11-12).
LIBERTY CENTER (56) - Spieth 0; Orr 0; Chapa 4; Hammontree 16; L. Kruse 4; Estelle 2; Conrad 12; Leatherman 12; Zeiter 4; Chambers 2. Totals 22-41 7-10 56.
OTTAWA HILLS (45) — Coy 8; George 19; Berschback 0; McCaffery 3; B. Miller 9; C. Miller 6; Erdemeier 0. Totals 18-42 4-9 45.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Leatherman 4, Hammontree. Ottawa Hills — Coy 2, B. Miller, C. Miller. Rebounds: Liberty Center 23, Ottawa Hills 24. Turnovers: Liberty Center 11, Ottawa Hills 16.
Liberty Center 7 14 20 15 — 56
Ottawa Hills 15 14 4 12 — 45
MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (43) — Majors 13; Porcher 15; Burnette 0; Knorek 0; Schoepf 0; Dickerson 9; Joshi 0; Kuhl 6; Karns 0. Totals 17-43 2-3 43.
EVERGREEN (50) — Keifer 8; Lumbrezer 20; Woodring 1; Hudik 1; Loeffler 7; Shunck 13; Vance 0. Totals 17-33 15-21 50.
Three-point goals: MVCD — Majors 3, Porcher 3, Dickerson. Evergreen — Shunck. Rebounds: MVCD 17, Evergreen 29. Turnovers: MVCD 10, Evergreen 12.
MVCD 14 10 12 7 — 43
Evergreen 11 8 16 15 — 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.