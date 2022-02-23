Football-Carousel-1-.jpg

BRYAN — Zach Hayes scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards as eighth-seeded North Central topped Hicksville 63-60 in overtime in a D-IV sectional semifinal matchup on Wednesday night.

Hayes shot 7-of-7 from the charity stripe and netted 15 points in the second half for the Eagles (13-9) while Joey Burt and Ben Pettit added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Jackson Bergman put up 17 points and 11 rebounds in his final game for the Aces (15-8) while Aaron Klima added 16 points and Braxztyn Heisler chipped in 14.

The late contest saw Toledo Christian break open an eight-point halftime lead on Holgate to advance to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. sectional final against North Central with a 53-37 triumph.

Conye Gaston hit three treys and scored 18 points to pace the Eagles (13-10) while Joseph O’Neil chipped in 10. Robbie Thacker put up 13 points in the season-ending setback for the Tigers (7-15).

NORTH CENTRAL (63) — Burt 13; Sanford 8; Turnover 0; Patten 6; Meyers 2; Kidston 0; Hayes 24; Pettit 10. Totals 20-50 16-18 63.

HICKSVILLE (60) — Klima 16; Myers 10; Balser 3; Bergman 17; Sheets 0; Heisler 14; Rosalez 0; Gordon 0. Totals 20-48 11-18 60

Three-point goals: North Central 7-19 (Burt 2, Sanford 2, Patten 2, Hayes), Hicksville 9-19 (Heisler 3, Klima 2, Myers 2, Bergman). Rebounds: North Central 26 (Hayes 10), Hicksville 28 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: North Central 12, Hicksville 14.

N. Central 16 5 11 20 11 — 63

Hicksville 10 14 14 14 8 — 60

HOLGATE (37) — Thacker 13; Belmares 3; Miller 0; Alvarez 0; Leaders 3; Kelly 6; Boecker 0; McCord 4; Bower 8; Wallace 0. Totals 13-7-37.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (53) — T. Criss 0; N. Criss 0; O’Neil 10; Semro 0; Duck 5; Butler 4; Landskroener 1; Ryan 6; Gaston 18; Reinhart 2; Hesson 2. Totals 14-6-7-53.

Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Belmares, Leaders. Toledo Christian — Gaston 3, N. Criss, O’Neil, Duck. Turnovers: Holgate 15, Toledo Christian 12.

Holgate 8 11 6 12 — 37

Toledo Christian 12 15 13 13 — 53

Division IV Sectionals

At Napoleon

Pettisville 46, Fayette 35

Stryker 43, Emmanuel Christian 35

NAPOLEON — Pettisville stifled Fayette despite not hitting a shot from outside the arc in a 46-35 victory at ‘The Grand Canyon’ while in the late game, Stryker knocked out fourth-seeded Toledo Emmanuel Christian 43-35 to set up a sectional final rubber match.

In the first game, Cayden Jacoby racked up 22 points to power the Blackbirds (12-10), which will battle Stryker in a 5:30 p.m. sectional final on Friday. Elijah Lerma had a dozen for the Eagles (10-12), which finish the season on a 10-game losing streak.

No other statistics were available for the Stryker-Emmanuel Christian game as of press time.

In the regular season, Stryker won the non-league matchup with Pettisville 44-36 on Dec. 2 while the Blackbirds won the BBC matchup 41-34 on Feb. 11.

FAYETTE (35) — Frenn 8; Q. Mitchell 7; W. Mitchell 4; Lemley 0; Whiteside 3; Lerma 12; Lester 1; Dunnett 0. Totals 12-6-35.

PETTISVILLE (46) — Kaufmann 3; Ripke 6; Basselman 0; Adkins 6; Beck 5; Jacoby 22. Totals 16-14-46.

Three-point goals: Fayette — Frenn 2, Q. Mitchell, Whiteside, Lerma. Pettisville — none. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Pettisville 10.

Fayette 7 6 11 11 — 35

Pettisville 10 10 11 15 — 46

At Van Wert

P-G 53, Miller City 42

Ottoville 47, Continental 46

VAN WERT — A pair of co-PCL champions will meet in the sectional finals as Pandora-Gilboa pulled away from Miller City in the fourth quarter 53-42 and Ottoville edged Continental 47-46 just before the horn.

The first game saw P-G (16-7) outscore Miller City 24-10 in the fourth quarter to earn the win, led by 22 points and three longballs from Aiden Harris. Austin Ruhe put up a dozen points in the season-ending setback for the Wildcats (11-12).

In the late game, Ottoville’s Will Miller hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left in regulation to edge 11-seed Continental. Miller finished with a game-high 24 points for the Big Green (15-8) while Carter Horstman tallied 10.

Konner Knipp-Williams put up 15 points to pace Continental (7-16), which led 37-28 through three quarters. Ottoville and P-G will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Van Wert, a rematch of a Jan. 8 meeting won by the Rockets 43-25.

MILLER CITY (42) — Au. Ruhe 12; Nuveman 8; Niese 7; Weis 5; Barlage 4; Tobe 4; An. Ruhe 2. Totals 14-13-42.

PANDORA-GILBOA (53) — A. Harris 22; C. Harris 13; Huffman 6; Johnson 4; Krohn 4; Norton 2; Luginbill 2. Totals 14-22-53.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Au. Ruhe. Pandora-Gilboa — A. Harris 3.

Miller City 9 11 12 10 — 42

Pandora-Gilboa 8 13 8 24 — 53

CONTINENTAL (46) — Knipp-Williams 15; Davis 8; Hoeffel 8; Armey 7; Huff 6; Sharrits 2. Totals 16-11-46.

OTTOVILLE (47) — Miller 24; Horstman 10; Suever 6; Schlagbaum 4; Schnipke 3. Totals 17-8-47.

Three-point goals: Continental — Armey, Davis, Hoeffel. Ottoville — Miller 2, Suever 2, Schnipke.

Continental 4 13 20 9 — 46

Ottoville 8 9 11 19 — 47

Division III Sectionals

At Springfield

Liberty Center 56, Ottawa Hills 45

Evergreen 50, MVCD 43

HOLLAND — A third-quarter surge made the difference for Liberty Center as the Tigers ousted fifth-seeded Ottawa Hills 56-45 in the opening game of D-III sectional action at Springfield. In the nightcap, Evergreen battled back from eight points down at half to down Maumee Valley Country Day, 50-43.

Aidan Hammontree paced the Tigers (10-12) with 16 points as LC overturned an eight-point halftime deficit with a 20-4 third-quarter advantage. Wyatt Leatherman hit four 3-pointers for 12 points while Evan Conrad scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

AJ George led all scorers with 19 markers for the Green Bears (14-7).

The late game saw Evergreen (13-9) rally from a 38-30 halftime hole as Evan Lumbrezer led the way with 20 points. RJ Shunck chipped in 13 markers for the Vikings, which will battle LC at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield on Friday.

David Porcher put up 15 points to pace the Hawks (11-12).

LIBERTY CENTER (56) - Spieth 0; Orr 0; Chapa 4; Hammontree 16; L. Kruse 4; Estelle 2; Conrad 12; Leatherman 12; Zeiter 4; Chambers 2. Totals 22-41 7-10 56.

OTTAWA HILLS (45) — Coy 8; George 19; Berschback 0; McCaffery 3; B. Miller 9; C. Miller 6; Erdemeier 0. Totals 18-42 4-9 45.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Leatherman 4, Hammontree. Ottawa Hills — Coy 2, B. Miller, C. Miller. Rebounds: Liberty Center 23, Ottawa Hills 24. Turnovers: Liberty Center 11, Ottawa Hills 16.

Liberty Center 7 14 20 15 — 56

Ottawa Hills 15 14 4 12 — 45

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (43) — Majors 13; Porcher 15; Burnette 0; Knorek 0; Schoepf 0; Dickerson 9; Joshi 0; Kuhl 6; Karns 0. Totals 17-43 2-3 43.

EVERGREEN (50) — Keifer 8; Lumbrezer 20; Woodring 1; Hudik 1; Loeffler 7; Shunck 13; Vance 0. Totals 17-33 15-21 50.

Three-point goals: MVCD — Majors 3, Porcher 3, Dickerson. Evergreen — Shunck. Rebounds: MVCD 17, Evergreen 29. Turnovers: MVCD 10, Evergreen 12.

MVCD 14 10 12 7 — 43

Evergreen 11 8 16 15 — 50

