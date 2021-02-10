A good field of teams will be battling for three district qualifying district spots at the Division II bowling sectional on Friday and Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way at Napoleon.
Bryan, Delta, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, Swanton and Wauseon from the NWOAL are joined by Napoleon, Tinora, Ottawa-Glandorf, Van Wert and Lincolnview.
The girls start first, with action beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. Napoleon comes in as three-time NLL champions, and will be one of the favorites. Both Bryan (regular season) and Swanton (tournament) are coming off league titles. One other league champion in the field is Van Wert, who went undefeated in WBL matches and finished second in the league tournament.
Napoleon is led by Jalin Ruple, who averaged a 226 in NLL matches. Spencer Schwaiger averages a 213, Heather McMahan a 199 and Carlee Hohenbrink a 196.
Bryan has the top bowler in the NWOAL in Faith Harding. Harding led the league with a 202 average and had the top series at the league tournament with a 597. Gabriella Bany is second for Bryan with a 189 average.
Swanton is led by Amy Lawson, who currently carries a 182 average. Ivy Serres turned in the fourth place finish at the league tournament for the Bulldogs with a 543 series.
Van Wert is led by Lori Decker, who had the top score at the WBL tournament with a 562 series.
Individuals looking to advance include Liberty Center's Madison Amstutz (175 average) and Wauseon's Danielle Carr (181 average). Patrick Henry's Sarah Breece was second at the NWOAL tournament with a 568 series. Delta's Maddy Johnston was third with a 554.
Napoleon looks to be the team to beat as the boys will takes to the lanes at noon on Saturday. The two-time defending NLL champions are led by Michael Gallagher (219 average), Jacob Hull (216) and Elijah Wolf (213).
Patrick Henry, who won the NWOAL regular season title, is led by a 197 average from Jaylin Drew. Tyler Piercefield finished third at the league tournament with a 571 series.
Bryan, who ended the season as the league champion after the regular season and tournament points were counted, has one of the area's top bowlers in Dominic Boothman. Boothman leads the team with a 196 average and had the high series at the league tournament with Liberty Center's Landon Amstutz. Both rolled a 616 series.
Matt Meade (192) and Caleb Muhe (190) will also be in the field for Bryan.
Amstutz leads the Tigers with a 209 average. Jacob Sexton adds a 202 average. Also coming on late is Tim Blanton, who rolled a 559 series at the NWOAL tournament, which was good for fourth.
Looking for spots at the district are Tinora's Devin Flory, who currently carries a 216 average, and Delta's Gabe Syverson, who rolled a 556 at the league tournament. '
The district tournament next week will be held at Westgate Lanes in Lima.
