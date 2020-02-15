NAPOLEON — Henry County took the first and last qualifying spots to advance to the district level at the Division II boys bowling sectional held Friday at River City Bowl-A-Way.
Napoleon took the top spot with a 3,887. Eastwood was second with a 3,848, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (3,807) and Patrick Henry (3,769).
Delta’s Cory Waugh won the individual title with a 687 series.
Team Scores
Napoleon (3,887) - James Gerken 256-222-170; Levi Anderson 212-197-222; Jacob Hull 197-178-203; Ashton Kiessling 178-165-170; Elijah Wolf 177; Preston Miller 168. Eastwood (3,848). Ottawa-Glandorf (3,807) - Mitch Kaufman 184-177-234; Sean Kelley 202-168-175; Jake Fawcett 192-170-172; Brandt Utrup 197-160-154; Ethan Schroeder 184. Patrick Henry (3,769) - Jayvin Drew 201-234-191; Tyler Piercefield 253-171-177; Cade DeLong 164-184-185; Aidan Breece 183-151-196; Kijano Hill 124-170-181. Wauseon (3,687) - Chance Buehrer 243-181-155; Kenyon Lovins 176-206-134; Alex Stevens 159-201-152; Ben Allen 255-170; Isaac Rufenacht 184-181. Liberty Center (3,615) - Jonathon Smith 217-192-142; Haydon Guyer 147-197-183; Nathan Weirauch 172-181-160; John Spangler 156-179-150; Joshua SExton 192-151. Bryan (3,615) - Austin Brandeberry 184-176-191; Matt Meade 189-194-167; Caleb Muhe 187-178-178; Zane Laurin 205-157-136; Wade Allport 160-137-180. Delta (3,559) - Cory Waugh 183-226-278; Walker Sniegowski 212-158-169; Gabe Syverson 172-205-148; Kaden Hawkins 181-163-122; Cole Riches 125-120-134. Rossford (3,558). Tinora (3,365) - Devin Flory 181-190-205; CJ Gerschutz 180-181-190; Trevor Luellen 130-143-188; Eric Lichtenwald 166-145-140; Tyler Lawrence 143-161-105. Swanton (3,214) - Riley Blankenship 162-191-203; Aaron Fitch 144-140-208; Marty Mosher 146-165-113; Alexander Hicks 152-132-137; Carson Santchi 132-156. Evergreen (3,115) - Ayden DeGroff 165-195-193; Will Newcomb 139-203-157; Derek Cobb 117-143-156; Ethan Shively 147-134-134; Michael King 130-121; Logan Fox 141. North Baltimore (3,021); Fostoria (3,017); Lakota (2,944).
