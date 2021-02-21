WAPAKONETA - Defiance has one boy and one girl advance to the district after the final scores were tallied over the weekend at the Division I bowling sectionals at Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta.
The girls were in action on Friday night. The Bulldogs were short one bowler, so they struggled with the team score.
Individually, Savannah Roth opened with a 146, then followed with a 154. Roth closed the three-game series with a 125, which gave her a 425. That was enough to nab the final individual spot at the district by three pins.
Taylor Crigger added games of 125-132-124, Malea Carolus had games of 82-105-160 and McKailyn Shock had games of 95-106-88.
The Defiance boys bowling team rolled in its sectional on Saturday and were in the middle of a tough battle for a distrct spot much of the day. The Bulldogs and Springfield traded the final spot at the district all afternoon, with the final Baker game being the deciding factor.
Springfield outbowled Defiance 167-139 in the final Baker game to secure the final spot at the district by 60 pins.
Boston Briseno did advance to the district after his games of 182-203-144.
Xander Valle added games of 127-214-177, Rhees Andrews had games of 145-154-214, Dylan Smith had games of 120-193-179 and Jayden Hernandez had games of 117 and 142. Trey Siler filled in on the last game and rolled a 128.
The boys district is Friday and girls district is Saturday at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.
Girls team scores
Wapakoneta 3,416; Celina 3,340; Lima Shawnee 3,017; Lima Senior 2,880; Elida 2,729; Springfield 2,523; Anthony Wayne 2,100; Defiance 1,979.
Boys team scores
Wapakoneta 3,894; Celina 3,816; St. Marys 3,602; Springfield 3,399; Defiance 3,339; Elida 3,247; Lima Shawnee 3,210; Lima Senior 3,165; Maumee 3,151; Anthony Wayne 3,103.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.