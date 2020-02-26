WAUSEON — Swanton outscored Montpelier 27-19 in the second half as the Bulldogs posted a 48-41 win over the Locomotives to capture a Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal win Tuesday at Wauseon.

The Bulldogs (9-14) will take on Archbold in first game of a sectional final doubleheader on Friday.

Josh Vance pumped in 19 points for Swanton. Andrew Thornton chipped in 11.

Tylor Yahraus paced Montpelier (5-18) with 13 points.

MONTPELIER (41) - Yahraus 13; Jay 8; McCord 8; Altaffer 9; Peffley 3. Totals 15-5-41.

SWANTON (48) - Vance 19; Weigel 5; Betz 3; Bartlett 6; Thornton 11; Crow 2; Szalapski 2. Totals 19-6-48.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Yahraus 3, Jay 2, Altaffer. Swanton — Weigel, Betz, Bartlett, Thornton.

Montpelier 7 15 10 9 — 41

Swanton 9 12 15 12 — 48

Genoa 55, L. Center 47

WAUSEON — Genoa was able to rally in the second half, including a 18-12 margin in the final stanza, to post a 55-47 win over Liberty Center in a Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal at Wauseon.

Carter Burdue led the Tigers with 15 points. Trent Murdock added 14, as Liberty Center ended the season with a 12-11 record.

Rightnowar led the Comets (12-11) with 15 points. St. Clair added 12.

GENOA (55) - Wasserman 2; Rightnowar 15; Stoner 1; Laytart 9; Szepiela 8; St. Clair 12; Emerson 8. Totals 18-14-55.

LIBERTY CENTER (47) - Shafer 9; Keller 2; Burdue 15; Murdock 14; Krugh 3; Leatherman 4. Totals 17-9-47.

Three-point goals: Genoa — Rightnowar 3, Emerson 2. Liberty Center — Shafer, Burdue, Krugh, Leatherman.

Genoa 12 6 19 18 — 55

Liberty Center 13 15 7 12 — 47

Division IV

Em. Christian 38, Holgate 23

BRYAN – Playing the game at a slow pace, Holgate stayed in the contest but could never grab the lead as the Tigers fell to Emmanuel Christian 38-23 in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Bryan.

Blake Hattemer led the Tigers (5-18) with nine points.

Elijah Walker had eight points for the Warriors (12-10).

Emmanuel Christian will play Toledo Christian in a sectional championship game Friday at Bryan.

HOLGATE (23) – Sonnenberg 7; Wenner 0; Thacker 0; Sparks 2; Gerschutz 0; Hartman 0; Kelly 3; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Hattemer 9; Medina 2. Totals 9-4-23.

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (38) – Whitlow 6; Walker 8; Jackson 2; Young 2; Coley 7; Brown 7; Palmer 0; Quinlivan 0; Friesner 6; Hayslett 0. Totals 16-4-38.

Three-point goals: Holgate – Kelly. Emmanuel Christian – Coley, Brown.

Holgate 4 2 9 8 – 23

Emmanuel Christian 11 8 7 12 – 38

Stryker 45, Hilltop 37

NAPOLEON – Stryker led double digits for most of the contest as the Panthers opened the postseason with a 45-37 win over Hilltop.

The Panthers (6-17) will now face Antwerp in a sectional championship game.

Brandon Bowers led Stryker with 18 points. Kalen Holsopple chipped in 10.

Tucket Beres had 17 points for Hilltop (2-21).

HILLTOP (37) – Funkhouser 6; Schlosser 2; Garrett 5; McEwen 0; Keefer 4; Hoffman 3; Beres 17; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals 14-3-37.

STRYKER (45) – Huffman 2; Bowers 18; Holsopple 10; Ramon 9; Harris 2; Clingaman 2; Barnum 2; Sloan 0. Totals 15-6-45.

Three-point goals: Hilltop – Beres 3, Funkhouser 2, Hoffman. Stryker – Bowers 4, Ramon 3, Holsopple 2.

Hilltop 2 11 9 15 – 37

Stryker 6 21 9 9 — 45

Continental 65, P-G 56

VAN WERT – Continental took a large enough lead through three quarters to score a 65-56 win over Pandora-Gilboa in a Division IV sectional semfinal at Van Wert.

Mitchell Coleman drained five shots from behind the arc and led the way for the Pirates (5-18) with 34 points.

Walker Macke paced the Rockets (10-12) with 19 points. Austin Miller added 11.

CONTINENTAL (65) – Huff 3; Coleman 34; Armey 3; Prowant 4; Warnement 8; Brecht 9; Recker 4. Totals 24-11-65.

PANDORA-GILBOA (56) – Macke 19; Johnson 7; Steiner 8; Miller 11; Huffman 2; Liginbill 3; Biery 6. Totals 20-10-56.

Three-point goals: Continental – Coleman 5, Armey. Pandora-Gilboa – Macke 5, Johnson.

Continental 16 10 19 20 – 65

Pandora-Gilboa 10 9 12 25 – 56

Load comments