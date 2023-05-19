Division IV Sectionals
Ayersville 2, Kalida 1
KALIDA — After Kalida plated a run in the first inning, Ayersville held the third-seeded Wildcats scoreless for the next eight frames in a 2-1 Division IV sectional upset.
In the top of the ninth, a leadoff error allowed Weston McGuire to reach before he stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice. Abe Delano and Ben Amoroso combined to strike out seven Kalida batters in the nine frames while Delano and McGuire had two hits each.
Drew Buss was tagged with the loss for Kalida, allowing one unearned run in four innings of work.
Ayersville will take on seventh-seeded Leipsic in a 2 p.m. district semifinal on Wednesday at Patrick Henry.
Ayersville 000 100 001 - 2 8 1
Kalida 100 000 000 - 1 7 3
Records: Ayersville 14-9, Kalida 19-6.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Abe Delano.
Losing pitcher: Drew Buss (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Christian Klausing.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Abe Delano 2 singles; Weston McGuire 2 singles, 2 steals; Blake Hauenstein 2 steals. (Kalida) - Drew Buss single, double; Bubba Smith 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 singles.
Leipsic 13, Patrick Henry 11
HAMLER — Trailing 8-6 through six innings, Leipsic exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning and held off No. 2 seed Patrick Henry 13-11 to win a sectional title.
Landon Johnson was a home run short of the cycle for the Patriots while Houston Miranda and Aidan Behrman each had three-hit days that included extra-base knocks.
Leipsic 130 200 7 - 13 11 4
P. Henry 051 002 3 - 11 15 3
Records: Leipsic 13-10, Patrick Henry 16-7.
Winning pitcher: Tommy Offenbacher (5.1 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Quin Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Colton Stewart (0.1 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Aiden Behrman, Mack Hieber, Mason Schwiebert.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder single, double, 2 runs; Jeremy Tavarez 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tommy Offenbacher 2 singles; Ethan Zeisloft home run; Adam Lammers double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trent Siefker double, 2 runs; Isaiah Camareno 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Houston Miranda 2 singles, triple; Aidan Behrman 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Logan Hudson 2 singles, 2 runs; Brock Behrman 2 runs; Drew Rosengarten 2 runs.
North Central 2, Antwerp 1
ANTWERP — North Central allowed seven Antwerp hits but the Eagles kept the Archers stifled in a 2-1 D-IV sectional victory.
Sam Moore struck out nine over six innings of shutout ball for North Central, which will take on Toledo Christian in a 7 p.m. district tilt at Bryan’s Sumpter Field on Wednesday.
Ethan Lichty took the hard-luck loss to cap the year for Antwerp, striking out a dozen while rapping two base hits.
N. Central 000 010 1 - 2 5 1
Antwerp 000 000 1 - 1 7 2
Records: North Central 11-6, Antwerp 11-13.
Winning pitcher: Sam Moore (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Connor Gendron.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Lichty (6 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Parker Moore.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Ben Pettit 2 singles; Cohen Meyers triple. (Antwerp) - Ethan Lichty 2 singles; Camden Fuller 2 singles.
Edgerton 12, Edon 5
EDGERTON — Edgerton broke open a 3-0 ballgame with six runs in the fourth inning to seize control against and ultimately rout Edon for a 12-5 D-IV sectional win.
Cory Herman and Scottie Krontz each had three hits in the win for the Bulldogs, which sets up a tilt with Montpelier at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Bryan. Montpelier won the regular season meeting 2-1 on May 4.
Edon 000 050 0 - 5 7 4
Edgerton 012 603 x - 12 14 0
Records: Edgerton 16-10, Edon 9-15..
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Cory Herman, Dylan Bass.
Losing pitcher: Kyler Sapp 4 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other; Cameron Joice.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp double; Christian Owens 2 RBIs; Max Radabaugh 2 steals. (Edgerton) - Cory Herman 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Scottie Krontz 3 singles; Warren Nichols single, double, 2 RBIs; Noah Weaver 2 singles, 3 runs; Kadyn Picillo 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Quentin Blue 2 runs; Caden Leppelmeier 2 steals.
Montpelier 12, Stryker 2
MONTPELIER — After Stryker scored twice in the first inning, Montpelier roared back with a dozen over the next three frames to rout the Panthers 12-2 and advance to districts.
Grant Girrell ripped a pair of doubles, driving in four runs for the Locos, while Jaxon Richmond struck out seven in a complete-game win.
William Donovan drove in both runs in the top of the first for the Panthers.
Stryker 200 00 - 2 4 5
Montpelier 174 0x - 12 6 0
Records: Montpelier 12-8, Stryker 6-14.
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Daniel Donovan (3 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - William Donovan 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) - Grant Girrell 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jaxon Richmond 2 singles, 2 runs; Griffin Cooley 2 runs; Landon Fackler 2 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 steals; Easten Richmond 2 runs.
Toledo Christian 9, Hilltop 2
TOLEDO — Toledo Christian pitchers Lukas Donawa and Malachi Beyer allowed just two hits by Hilltop en route to a 9-2 sectional final win over the Cadets.
Devin Dempsey pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss for Hilltop, which bows out at 13-10 on the year.
Hilltop 000 100 1 - 2 2 2
Tol. Christian 202 140 x - 9 7 0
Records: Toledo Christian 17-5, Hilltop 13-10.
Winning pitcher: Lukas Donawa (4.1 innings, 1 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Malachi Beyer.
Losing pitcher: Devin Dempsey (4.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Cameron Schlosser, Wade Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - 2 singles. (Toledo Christian) - Malachi Beyer 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Tait Nelson double; Kyle Gebhart 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Charlie Duck 2 RBIs; Lukas Donawa 2 runs; Gavin Hamilton 2 runs.
