Division II Sectionals
O-G 6, Maumee 5
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf got a key walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to counter a late Maumee rally and edge the Panthers 6-5 for a Division II sectional title.
Nate Maag plated the winning run for the Titans, which led 5-0 through five but saw Maumee score five in the top of the sixth to knot things up. Maag, Kaleb Yoder and Dylan Leopold all doubled while Carter Schimmoeller tripled for O-G, which will face Defiance in districts at Archbold on Thursday, May 26.
Maumee 000 005 0 — 5 7 3
O-G 030 020 1 — 6 11 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 15-6, Maumee 10-17.
Winning pitcher: Landen Jordan.
Losing pitcher: Chase Maulucci.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) — Dylan Riley double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Colin White 3 singles; Nate Maag single, double; Dylan Leopold single, double; Carter Schimmoeller triple; Kaleb Yoder double.
Van Wert 8, Bryan 0
BRYAN — Bryan committed four errors and managed just four singles off Van Wert pitcher Luke Wessell in an 8-0 D-II sectional setback at Sumpter Field.
The Golden Bears trailed just 2-0 through four frames but a four-run uprising in the fifth sank the NWOAL champions’ hopes of a district berth.
Wessell struck out eight and walked a pair in the four-hitter for the Cougars, which will battle Napoleon in a 6 p.m. district semifinal at Archbold on Thursday, May 26.
Van Wert 020 042 0 — 8 12 0
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Records: Van Wert 14-8, Bryan 15-9.
Winning pitcher: Luke Wessell (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) — Briston Wise single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Ethan Rupert single, triple, 2 RBIs; Damon McCracken 2 singles. (Bryan) — 4 singles.
Napoleon 11, Toledo CC 7
NAPOLEON — Despite a pair of three-run homers by Toledo Central Catholic in the fifth inning, Napoleon out-slugged the defending district champions in an 11-7 sectional victory at Booster Field.
Tanner and Trey Rubinstein combined to drive in seven runs on five hits for the Wildcats, with Tanner clubbing a three-run homer over the scoreboard in left field in the first inning. The big day at the plate backed up five innings of winning ball on the mound by Blake Wolf, who allowed one earned run. The Wildcats will take on Van Wert in a D-II district semifinal at Archbold.
Toledo CC 010 060 0 — 7 6 0
Napoleon 332 300 x — 11 13 4
Records: Napoleon 15-11, Toledo Central Catholic 8-16.
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (5 innings, 7 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Kaleb Woods.
Losing pitcher: Nick Keck (1.1 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jack Bremer.
Leading hitters: (Toledo CC) — Jace Sanchez home run, 3 RBIs; Winston Delp home run, 3 RBIs. (Napoleon) — Tanner Rubinstein 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Trey Rubinstein single, double, 3 RBIs.
Division III Sectionals
Tinora 12, Otsego 1
Tinora got back to districts for the first time since 2019, making quick work of Otsego in a 12-1 home win in five innings on Friday.
The second-seeded Rams will take on fifth-seed Archbold in a 2 p.m. Division III district semifinal at Defiance High School on Thursday, May 26.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
Archbold 5, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Archbold avenged a 1-0 regular season league loss to Evergreen from April with a 5-0 blanking of its own as the Streaks advanced to districts with a sectional win.
Archbold ace DJ Newman struck out 12 in six innings of two-hit ball before Zane Behnfeldt closed the door in the seventh for the Streaks, which will take on Tinora in a D-III district semifinal at Defiance High School on Thursday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Jayden Seiler and Jack Hurst had two hits apiece.
RJ Shunck struck out nine over four frames to take the hard-luck loss for the Vikings.
Archbold 001 031 0 — 5 6 3
Evergreen 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Records: Archbold 17-7, Evergreen 15-8.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Zane Behnfeldt.
Losing pitcher: RJ Shunck (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Landen Vance.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Jayden Seiler 2 singles; Jack Hurst 2 singles, 2 runs; Brian Burrowes 2 RBIs. (Evergreen) — RJ Shunck single; Landen Vance single.
Ottawa Hills 5,
Paulding 3
TOLEDO — Paulding battled gamely against top-seeded Ottawa Hills but the state-ranked Green Bears were too much in a 5-3 D-III tourney triumph.
Five different players recorded singles for the Panthers, which battled to tie things at 3-3 in the top of the fourth before the deciding runs by Ottawa Hills in the bottom of the frame. Sam Woods drove in a pair of runs while Casey Agler swiped two bases.
Warren Golk earned the win for the Green Bears (No. 8 D-III OHSBCA) with 2.2 innings of hitless relief as OH will take on Lake in a D-III district semifinal on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Defiance.
Paulding 002 100 0 — 3 4 2
Ottawa Hills 120 200 x — 5 7 5
Records: Ottawa Hills 22-5, Paulding 13-13.
Winning pitcher: Warren Golk (2.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Alex Nemunaitis.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (6 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods 2 RBIs; Casey Agler 2 steals. (Ottawa Hills) — Blake Gnepper 2 singles; Truman Talbott 2 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.