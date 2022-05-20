Defiance senior Jayden Jerger pitched the second-ever postseason no-hitter in program history, striking out a dozen for the No. 1 Bulldogs as the Blue and White advanced to the Division II district tournament with a 3-0 blanking of Rossford.

Jerger retired the first nine batters he faced, snapping the perfect streak with a hit batsman to lead off the fourth inning. The DHS senior rallied back and induced a flyout and two strikeouts to strand the runner. The only other baserunner on the day came to leadoff the fifth with a walk to Kaidyn Herrick after leading the count 1-2.

The win will send Defiance to the D-II Archbold District on Thursday, May 26 against fifth-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf at 4 p.m. Defiance defeated the Titans 13-0 on April 5 during the regular season, one of David Jimenez's two no-hitters this season.

The win will send Defiance to the D-II Archbold District on Thursday, May 26 against fifth-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf at 4 p.m. Defiance defeated the Titans 13-0 on April 5 during the regular season, one of David Jimenez’s two no-hitters this season.

The Bulldog offense stranded a runner in each of the first two frames but finally broke through after a leadoff single in the third. After moving Christian Commisso to third with a sacrifice bunt and groundout, David Jimenez laced an RBI double to right field to give Defiance the game-winning run.

The fourth inning saw Defiance add to the advantage as Aidan Kiessling laced a one-out single to center and, after stealing second base, Jerger helped his own cause with an RBI double to right. Commisso boosted the lead to 3-0 two batters later with a foulout to right that scored courtesy runner Torin Long.



Rossford 000 000 0 - 0 0 0

Defiance 001 200 x - 3 7 0

Records: Defiance 25-2, Rossford 14-12.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Brandon Swope (6 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Leading hitters: (Rossford) - 0 hits. (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, double; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles; Jayden Jerger double.

