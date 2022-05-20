Defiance senior Jayden Jerger pitched the second-ever postseason no-hitter in program history, striking out a dozen for the No. 1 Bulldogs as the Blue and White advanced to the Division II district tournament with a 3-0 blanking of Rossford.
Jerger retired the first nine batters he faced, snapping the perfect streak with a hit batsman to lead off the fourth inning. The DHS senior rallied back and induced a flyout and two strikeouts to strand the runner. The only other baserunner on the day came to leadoff the fifth with a walk to Kaidyn Herrick after leading the count 1-2.
“Held quote,” said Held of the feat by the senior, the first such effort since Chad Billingsley no-hit Ottawa-Glandorf in the 2003 district tournament. “Held quote.”
The win will send Defiance to the D-II Archbold District on Thursday, May 26 against fifth-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf at 4 p.m. Defiance defeated the Titans 13-0 on April 5 during the regular season, one of David Jimenez’s two no-hitters this season.
The Bulldog offense stranded a runner in each of the first two frames but finally broke through after a leadoff single in the third. After moving Christian Commisso to third with a sacrifice bunt and groundout, David Jimenez laced an RBI double to right field to give Defiance the game-winning run.
The fourth inning saw Defiance add to the advantage as Aidan Kiessling laced a one-out single to center and, after stealing second base, Jerger helped his own cause with an RBI double to right. Commisso boosted the lead to 3-0 two batters later with a foulout to right that scored courtesy runner Torin Long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.