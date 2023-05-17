Division II Sectionals
Bryan 6, Maumee 5
MAUMEE — Bryan held off a sixth-inning rally from Maumee to advance to Friday’s Division II sectional finals with a 6-5 win over the Panthers.
Carter Dominique pitched 5.1 innings to earn the win on the bump for the Golden Bears, which will get a rematch at Napoleon at 5 p.m. Friday for a sectional title. The Wildcats won 12-9 on March 28. Lazarus Lane rapped two singles while Jase Kepler swiped two bases.
Bryan 030 012 0 — 6 8 2
Maumee 002 003 0 — 5 5 5
Records: Bryan 10-13, Maumee 9-17.
Winning pitcher: Carter Dominique (5.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Dylan Dominique.
Losing pitcher: Zach Gronau (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Chase Maulucci.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Jase Kepler 3 steals, 2 runs. (Maumee) — Jack Dauer home run, 3 RBIs; Austin Dwyer 2 steals.
Division III Sectionals
Hicksville 13, Lake 4
MILLBURY — No. 12 seed Hicksville plated five runs before Lake ever took to the plate, shocking the fourth-seeded Flyers 13-4.
Maverik Keesbury went the distance on the bump for the Aces, striking out a pair, while tying for the team lead with three base hits and scoring three runs. Aaron Klima pounded two doubles to propel the Aces to a D-III sectional final at Genoa on Friday. Brody Balser added a double and home run.
Hicksville 522 100 3 — 13 18 1
Lake 210 010 0 — 4 8 3
Records: Hicksville 10-12, Lake 15-11.
Winning pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Tobias (0.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Drew Tajblik, Jay Blazevich.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Aaron Klima single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Maverik Keesbury 3 singles, 3 runs; Brody Balser double, home run; Austin Sanders single, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Owen Stuckey single, double; Bronson Graber 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Brant Langham 2 singles; Parker Bassett 2 singles. (Lake) — Jay Blazevich 2 singles; Jack Sobzack 2 singles; Connor Eck triple; Drew Tajblik 2 runs.
Evergreen 14, Fairview 8
METAMORA — Evergreen staked out a 7-0 lead after just one inning and kept Fairview at bay in a 14-8 sectional slugfest. Hunter Vaculik had a team-high three hits with two steals for the Vikings, which will travel to third-seeded Otsego Friday.
Jackson Grine had three hits, including a double, driving in three runs in the loss for the Apaches.
Fairview 001 322 0 — 8 11 4
Evergreen 700 403 x — 14 13 4
Records: Evergreen 10-13, Fairview 12-13.
Winning pitcher: Cory Kanneman (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Brady Kanneman, Conner Hewson.
Losing pitcher: Elijah Arend (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jude Shininger, Jackson Grine, Eli Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Jackson Grine 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Adam Lashaway single, double; Abram Shininger single, double, 2 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 runs; Elijah Arend 2 RBIs. (Evergreen) — Hunter Vaculik 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Chase Kirk 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Isaac Overfield 2 singles, 2 steals; Colten Robertson 2 runs; Blade Walker 2 runs; Brady Kanneman 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Conner Hewson 2 runs.
Paulding 5, Swanton 2
PAULDING — Paulding pitching excelled for a third straight game as Greyson Harder and Ethan Foltz combined to one-hit Swanton, 5-2.
Harder pitched six innings with seven strikeouts before surrendering both Swanton runs in the seventh. Foltz came on and retired the side to earn the save and send 10th-seeded Paulding to a sectional final at two-seed Archbold on Friday. Kane Jones and Nick Manz each swiped two bases while Manz slammed a triple.
Swanton 000 000 2 — 2 1 1
Paulding 011 030 x — 5 9 1
Records: Paulding 16-11, Swanton 12-14.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Ethan Foltz.
Losing pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Adam Lemon.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Drew Smigelski double. (Paulding) — Kane Jones single, double, 2 steals; Peyton Adams 2 singles; Nick Manz triple, 2 runs, 2 steals.
Ottawa Hills 7, Delta 0
TOLEDO — Back-to-back crooked numbers were too much for Delta to overcome in a 7-0 loss to Ottawa Hills.
Delta managed two singles in the loss against OH pitching, including 11 strikeouts from Green Bear starter Noah Hamilton. Ottawa Hills advances to the sectional finals Friday where they will visit top-seeded Tinora at 5 p.m.
Delta 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
O. Hills 003 400 x — 7 10 1
Records: Ottawa Hills 17-11, Delta 4-20.
Winning pitcher: Noah Hamilton (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jay Breed.
Losing pitcher: Brady Morr (4 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Bradyn Ruffer.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — 2 singles. (Ottawa Hills) — Anthony Adduci 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Reddik Pillarelli 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jack Eideneir double; Sebastian Stevens double; Luke Gnepper double; Nash Barnes 2 steals.
Genoa 3, Liberty Center 1
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center was stifled by Genoa hurler JJ Hartman, managing just one hit in a 3-1 loss to the Comets.
Carter Dickman was stellar in defeat for LC, scattering five hits while striking out 10.
Genoa 001 101 0 — 3 5 3
L. Center 000 100 0 — 1 1 0
Records: Genoa 12-11, Liberty Center 13-9-1.
Winning pitcher: JJ Hartman (7 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Genoa) — Brady Belegrin 2 singles; Alex Spencer double; Braylen double. (Liberty Center) — Zac Weaver single.
O-G 9, Bluffton 1
GLANDORF — A five-run uprising in the second inning surged Ottawa-Glandorf past Bluffton for a 9-1 D-III sectional victory.
Evan Pester had a half-dozen strikeouts in a complete-game win for the Titans, which advance to a Friday sectional final at fourth-seeded Liberty-Benton. Ben Warnecke and Colin White each doubled while Brad Maag drove in three runs.
Bluffton 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
O-G 150 021 x — 9 10 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 13-11, Bluffton 11-14.
Winning pitcher: Evan Pester (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tyler Cupples (1.1 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jaden Coonfare.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Ben Warnecke single, double; Brad Maag 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Carter Duling 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Colin White double, 2 runs; Jayden Stechschulte 3 runs, 2 steals. (Bluffton) — Quinn Eachus 2 singles, 2 steals; Jacob Granger double.
