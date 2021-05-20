SHERWOOD – After a scoreless opening inning, Fairview tallied five runs in the second to went on from there to score an 11-1 win in five innings over Delta in a Division III sectional semifinal.

Fairview advances to play at Tinora in a sectional final on Friday.

Ronnie Adkins led the 13-hit Apache attack with a pair of singles and a double. Caleb Frank and Bryan Lucas each drove in a pair of runs.

Jackson Grine held the Panthers to a run on three hits in earning the win. He walked one and fanned seven.

Delta 001 00 – 1 3 4

Fairview 052 13 – 11 13 0

Records: Fairview 14-10, Delta 7-17.

Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (4.1 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Delta) – 3 singles. (Fairview) – Ronnie Adkins 2 singles, double; Cade Ripke single, double; Bryan Lucas double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Brady Karzynow 2 singles.

Archbold 4,

Liberty Center 2

ARCHBOLD – After Liberty Center threatened to tie the game in the top of the seventh, DJ Newman came on to record a strikeout to close out the win as the Blue Streaks won 4-2 over Liberty Center in a sectional semifinal.

Archbold tallied all four runs in the fourth inning. Caleb Hogrefe did the most damage, hitting a two-run double.

Archbold will head to Lake for a sectional championship game on Friday.

Liberty Center 000 002 0 – 2 4 0

Archbold 000 400 x – 4 7 2

Records: Archbold 17-10, Liberty Center 5-18.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (6.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: DJ Newman.

Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout).

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Carter Dickman 2 singles. (Archbold) – Caleb Hogrefe double, 2 RBIs; DJ Newman 3 singles.

Paulding 8, L-B 3

FINDLAY – Ahead 5-0 after scoring four runs in the third, Paulding advanced to a sectional final as the Panthers won at Liberty-Benton 8-3.

Sam Woods hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Jacob Martinez added a single and a double.

Hunter Kauser allowed 10 hits, but kept the Eagles to three runs to earn the win.

Paulding will head to Evergreen for a sectional final on Friday.

Paulding 014 102 0 – 8 7 0

L-B 000 110 1 – 3 10 4

Records: Paulding 19-6, Liberty-Benton 18-8.

Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Trey Moser (3.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Lincoln Garlock.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) – Sam Woods 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Jacob Martinez single, double. (Liberty-Benton) – Connor Boyd single, triple.

Evergreen 5, Van Buren 0

METAMORA – Landen Vance pitched a gem, holding Van Buren to two singles with 11 strikeouts, as Evergreen opened the postseason with a 5-0 win over the Black Knights in a sectional semifinal.

Ashton Sayers doubled in a pair of runs for the Vikings.

Evergreen will host Paulding in a sectional final on Friday.

Van Buren 000 000 0 – 0 2 4

Evergreen 011 022 x – 5 5 0

Records: Evergreen 17-9, Van Buren 6-18.

Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Blake Jones (6 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Ashton Sayers double, 2 RBIs.

Lake 8, Swanton 1

MILLBURY – Lake took the lead for good with five runs in the third as the Flyers advanced to a sectional final with an 8-1 win over Swanton.

Richie Hayward struck out 10 in going the distance on the mound.

Swanton 100 000 0 – 1 2 2

Lake 005 012 x – 8 7 1

Records: Lake 22-5, Swanton 3-23.

Winning pitcher: Richie Hayward (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 10 strikeouts),

Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom.

Leading hitters: (Lake) – Conner Moore 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Jaxon Delventhal 2 RBIs.

