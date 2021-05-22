The second time through the batting order was the charm.
Struggling through the first time against Rossford’s Jeremiah McIlroy’s diet of off-speed pitched, Defiance made the necessary corrections and the result was a 7-3 win in the battle of the Bulldogs to determine a Division II sectional champion.
“This guy pitching against us tonight (McIlroy), he would have shut us out a month ago,” admitted DHS skipper Tom Held. “We couldn’t adjust.
“If we can get on base, we can make things happen,” added the veteran coach. “We did enough of that today.”
Defiance had its first eight batters retired in order, but everything changed with the second time through the batting order. After Dan Hoffman walked and swiped second from the ninth spot in the order, Jacob Howard and Jack Mortier produced run-scoring hits. Mortier added to the Defiance lead when he was able to score on a wild pitch.
“Our spark plug Dan Hoffman got us going,” said Held. “He got a two-out and stole second, then Jacob Howard got the hit that to score that first run, which was huge.”
Defiance added to its lead in the fourth. With two runners on thanks to an error and walk, Hoffman stepped up and looked to bunt, then pulled the bat back and belted a double over the left fielder’s head to plate both runs.
“It was a fake bunt, then slash,” described Held on the hit. “We weren’t running on it, just going straight fake bunt, slash. Usually a slasher hits a chopper or just puts the ball in play, but he got all of that.”
Held admitted that Hoffman has been a link to the success of the season.
“It’s been a treat to watch him play,” Held said of the senior. “He’s brought a lot of joy to my life, the coaches lives and his teammates lives.”
It rolled over the Defiance batting order, which saw Howard draw a walk. With the infield in, Mortier kept a ball on the infield and Hoffman was thrown out at the plate. Howard easily took second, then went for third on the throw. When the throw got away, Howard was able to score. Mortier moved all the way to third on the play.
Mortier scored when Bradyn Shaw singled for the fourth run of the inning.
That was enough for Jayden Jerger on the mound. He hit 90 on the gun on the opening pitch and kept challenging Rossford with hard stuff most of the game.
“It’s disappointing, they got a couple earned runs in the seventh and a great outing looks average,” said Held, a little tongue-in-cheek. “I thought he was fantastic tonight. That is a really good team, and one of the better-hitting teams we’ve seen all year. Jayden kept pounding the strike zone.”
Rossford did close the gap in the top of the seventh when McIlroy hit a two-run single to right.
Defiance (21-6) advances to meet Wauseon at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Archbold for a Division II district semifinal. Defiance and Wauseon opened the season with an eight inning game on March 27. It’s the first district appearance for the Bulldogs since 2017.
“For a lot years, sectionals were just automatic,” said Held on advancing in the postseason. “This is the first one we’ve gotten since 2017.”
Rossford 000 100 2 – 3 5 3
Defiance 003 400 x – 7 5 1
Records: Rossford 15-13, Defiance 21-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jeremiah McIlroy (3.1 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Logan Walder, Andrew McManus.
Leading hitters: (Rossford) – Jeremiah McIlroy 2 RBIs. (Defiance) – Dan Hoffman double, 2 RBIs; Jayden Jerger double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.