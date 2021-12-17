KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to a second-stanza explosion and a dominant effort from its bench, the Defiance women's basketball team conquered Kalamazoo on the road in non-conference action on Thursday night, 71-47.
The Yellow Jackets capped off their 2021 calendar year schedule in dominant fashion as DC (6-3) shook off an early challenge from the Hornets (2-7) with a dominant second quarter, out-scoring Kalamazoo 29-10.
Junior Lexie Sparks led the Yellow Jackets in scoring off the bench with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds while junior Taylor Steinbrunner was 3-for-3 from long range, finishing with 11 points. Sophomore McKenzie Cooper put up 10 points and five boards while Taylor Day and Kylie Brinkman each had nine.
Despite not racking up high totals in the points tally, starters Nicole Sims and Nysha Speed contributed nonetheless, with Sims recording eight assists and four rebounds while Speed hauled in seven rebounds in a 49-40 glass advantage for DC.
Defiance's bench answered the call, outscoring the Hornets 39-15.
The Yellow Jackets will get a long break, returning to action in a non-conference clash with Heidelberg at the Karl H. Weaner Center on New Year’s Day at 6 p.m.
DEFIANCE (71) - Sims 2; Brinkman 9; Criblez 6; Steinbrunner 11; Speed 4; Paul 0; Cooper 10; Olson 2; Linkous 1; Sparks 14; Francis 0; Day 9; Hunt 3; Good 0; Barrett 0. Totals 26-68 9-11 71.
KALAMAZOO (47) - Brines 3; Vincent 14; Arlington 8; Tidey 3; English 4; Fannings 0; Davis 4; Hunt 6; Wedge 0; Stamper 1; Horn 2; Diekman 2. Totals 22-68 1-5 47.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-22 (Steinbrunner 3-3, Brinkman 3-4, Cooper 2-4, Hunt 1-1, Sparks 1-2), Kalamazoo 2-20 (Brines 1-3, Tidey 1-8). Rebounds: Defiance 49 (Sparks 8), Kalamazoo 40 (Vincent, Arlington 8). Turnovers: Defiance 11, Kalamazoo 13.
Defiance 14 29 14 14 - 71
Kalamazoo 11 10 17 9 - 47
