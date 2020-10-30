NAPOLEON — It was a tale of two halves in the 98th installment of the River Rock Rivalry on Saturday at Buckenmeyer Stadium but in the final two quarters, Napoleon put its stamp on the game.
A scoreless game at halftime turned into a defensive suffocation as Napoleon held Defiance off the scoreboard and allowed just 92 second-half yards to retain the River Rock with a 28-0 shutout.
“We couldn’t get in a rhythm and part of that, they’ve got some really good defensive linemen and linebackers,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock of the victory, his ninth in 13 games coached in the rivalry. “I’m proud of the way we were able to overcome (not capitalizing on opportunities). I’d be remiss if I didn’t tip my hat to coach Kline and his team. I told him after the game, his kids played hard and they did not quit.
“We were able to make a few more plays than they did but that wasn’t lack of effort on their part.”
The first half was a battle of wills as neither team could find any kind of rhythm offensively as Napoleon (5-4) and Defiance (1-9) each tallied just 76 yards offensively.
A late flurry in the second quarter belied the scoreless tally. Defiance forced a Napoleon punt from the back of its own endzone but muffed the return at the Wildcat 40 and Napoleon recovered. On the next play, a Zack Rosebrook pass across the middle was picked off by Defiance’s Payton Switzer to put Defiance in business. However, Rosebrook got his revenge with an interception of DHS quarterback Drew Davis on a deep pass down the sideline.
Neither turnover turned into points, however.
After some tinkering at the halftime break, Napoleon broke the goose-egg with a nine-play, 57-yard drive that saw Justin Aldrich batter in from the two-yard-line to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 8:07 left in the third quarter.
Defiance appeared to have the answer with a promising drive to open its third period. Davis passes of 13 yards to Switzer and 15 yards to Kam’Ron Rivera put the Bulldogs in business at the Napoleon 32 but a short completion to Rivera was fumbled at the Napoleon 26 and Napoleon’s Jaden Brubaker pounced on it to snuff out the threat.
Though Defiance did force a punt on the next Wildcat possession, the bruising Napoleon run game got the separation it needed with a 10-play drive that wound four minutes off the clock and ended with another Aldrich TD early in the fourth quarter to go up 14-0.
“I think even in that second half, we came out well,” said DHS coach Kevin Kline, who fell to 1-4 in the rivalry as Bulldog mentor. “We needed to answer their score, we had good momentum and then we fumbled. Between penalties, turnovers, turnovers on fourth down, they made good adjustments and kept us off balance.
“We just didn’t make plays when we needed to. We gave ourselves a chance at halftime. Giving up the score wasn’t a back-breaker, not being able to answer it was.”
With senior star back Jarrett Gerdeman and junior back Michael Chipps limited somewhat by injuries through the season, the Wildcats’ backfield reinforcements were capable as Aldrich, sophomore Andrew Williams and junior Tanner Rubinstein combined for 120 rushing yards on 22 carries. Gerdeman led the rushing offense with 68 yards on 12 totes.
“Looking back now, things turned out OK for us but not scoring on that early possession I thought could come back to bite us,” said Strock. “It’s happened in playoff games and it’s happened down the stretch for us so the key was our defense holding serve for us as we tried to get on track. (Assistant) coach (Tyler) Swary told the defense in our meeting today, if we can force three turnovers we can guarantee a victory. That was a key piece of the puzzle.”
Defiance’s two first-half turnovers were coupled with a pair in the second half. After Napoleon went up 14-0, the Bulldogs’ next drive was cut short when 6-4 junior Josh Mack jumped in front of a Davis pass and returned it 41 yards to the DHS 18. Five plays later, Rubinstein found paydirt and the Wildcats led by three scores.
The win was made extra sweet for the Wildcats’ 20 seniors that cap their careers with three wins in four years over Defiance.
“I never thought this moement would come where we got to bid farewell to them but through all the adversity that every school system has faced the last several months, leadership is paramount,” said Strock. I’m so thankful for our 20 seniors. They’ve been great leaders and great mentors.”
For Defiance the season ends at a disappointing 1-9, with the loine win coming in a D-III playoff game at Bay Village Bay.
“We still feel very fortunate that we got to play 10 games and get a full season in,” said Kline. “At the end of the day, it’s a great rivalry game, you tip your cap when they beat you and I’m still proud of our kids and our team and what we represent on and off the field.”
DHS NHS
First Downs 8 12
Rushing Yards 27-69 49-219
Passing Yards 99 84
Total Yards 168 303
Passing 9-22-2 6-13-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties 5-76 6-80
Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Napoleon 0 0 7 21 — 28
N — Aldrich 2-run (Grant kick).
N — Aldrich 6-run (Grant kick).
N — Rubinstein 4-run (Grant kick).
N — Rubinstein 4-run (Grant kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — D. Davis 12-19; Kellermyer 6-25; Hale 5-7; Diaz 2-4; Loose 1-14; Thompson 1-0. Napoleon — Gerdeman 12-68; Aldrich 9-56; Chipps 9-13; Rubinstein 7-26; Wiliams 6-38; G. Brubaker 1-8; Burken 1-4; Waisner 1-4; Brown 1-1; Hernandez 1-1; Rosebrook 1-0. PASSING: Defiance — D. Davis 9-22-2-99. Napoleon — Rosebrook 6-13-1-84. RECEIVING: Defiance — Rivera 4-35; Switzer 3-41; Loose 1-18; Tracy 1-5. Napoleon — Fraker 2-25; Williams 2-22; Mack 1-32; Chipps 1-5.
