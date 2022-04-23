It’s not for certain whether Tim Schortgen can quit baseball or if baseball can quit Tim Schortgen, but either way, the pair of Defiance institutions have been reunited after a long journey back.
Schortgen, 59, has spent time in the announcer’s booth for area football and baseball on the radio for over two decades on WONW 1280 and 105.7 FM The Bull providing color commentary for Defiance High School and area prep sports.
However, that role was very nearly taken away from the Defiance resident in fall 2021 by some serious health issues, leading to a grueling path back to public life and a return to the announcer’s chair on April 14 in the DHS baseball team’s home contest against Van Wert.
The first sign of trouble came Oct. 30 when Schortgen and Mike Meyer were calling a Ayersville-Leipsic first-round playoff football game. Schortgen was dealing with headaches and Meyer suggested relaxing in the car during the second quarter and halftime to see if it would help.
“I called my wife from the car and she said why don’t I just come get you,” explained Schortgen. “Mike finished the game, Rita took me back to Defiance to the ER at Mercy and told me I was acting strange. I kept wanting to walk around and go outside and after a point, I left the ER to go outside and I was put on a gurney and that’s when things took a turn.”
That turn was a sharp one as Schortgen added that from that point on, he doesn’t recall anything for a three-week span. With a 104-degree fever, Schortgen was started on a respirator in Defiance and was headed for Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with things looking dire.
“I actually got the last rites before I left Defiance, they really weren’t sure I was going to make it to Fort Wayne,” he admitted.
After making it to Fort Wayne and receiving IV’s and a spinal tap, the diagnosis was a startling one: viral meningitis and encephalitis.
Schortgen spent the next week in critical condition and a drop in blood pressure led to another reading of last rites and about 30 seconds of near-death experience.
Another sharp turn in the road came about a month after the original hospitalization as a second spinal fluid check led to a blood clot in Schortgen’s lower back that led to issues in his legs. The ensuing surgery to remove the clot included a minor stroke and Schortgen still has not been able to regain the use of his legs to this point, though continued rehabilitation is helping.
A seven-week stretch of rehabilitation at St. Rita’s in Lima followed, building core strength, physical therapy and speech therapy, totaling a 103-day stint in hospitals beginning on that fateful October day.
“Right now, I actually feel great, all things considered,” said Schortgen. The weirdest thing’s been that I lost 40 pounds just laying in bed, drinking thickened this and that. It seemed like I had half the medical encyclopedia thrown at me and then a stroke and pneumonia on top of all of it. It was a wild ride, that’s for sure.
“Obviously, I feel really lucky to be where I’m at today. I’ll often ask Rita, ‘Was there any time you thought hey this is it?’ and she’ll say ‘Which time?’”
One name that likely dots plenty of visitors logs over the past six months is Tom Held. The longtime DHS baseball coach was a former teammate of Schortgen on the Defiance College baseball team and the two have been friends for the better part of 40 years.
“He’s been a friend to me but a friend to the whole Defiance school system,” said Held of the journey for his friend in baseball and life. “He’s been a big part of our community for a long time and we wish him all the best with his recovery.”
Added Schortgen: “Last week, he came up to the press box and threw his arms around me and said, ‘I’m glad you’re here.’ We both knew why, because I probably shouldn’t be here.”
The only other name that likely dots those logs more is Schortgen’s wife Rita.
“I’ve got to give a ton of credit to my wife because she’s had to maneuver everything, from getting me to doctor’s appointments to helping me with home therapy to even taking me out to games,” said Schortgen. “We went out last Sunday and watched the DC baseball game just so I could get out and spend time watching baseball, which I love. That’s probably why I do what I do.”
A third name holds as much meaning to Schortgen throughout this path: Mike Meyer.
Meyer and Schortgen called Defiance football games on the radio for the past three seasons straight with the two serving in multiple media capacities over the years as Schortgen joined the booth following a tenure as a DHS assistant football coach that included the 1997 state championship.
Meyer, a longtime DHS supporter, fell into a battle with COVID-19 in late 2021, not long after Schortgen’s health issues sidelined him in the football playoffs. Coupled with a bout of pneumonia, Meyer passed away on Dec. 16 at the age of 63 with Schortgen hospitalized in Lima.
“I was only there a couple days and I came back and saw my cell phone with tons of calls and about three or four from Tom,” said Schortgen. “I thought, well I better call him back and he told me Mike Meyer passed away. I had talked to Mike a few days before he passed … he was on oxygen at that point but he never once let on how he was feeling. He was always asking about how I was. Before he hung up, he said to me ‘Schorty, we’re quite a pair, aren’t we?’ and I said ‘Yes we are.’
“It kinda blew my mind, knowing we were basically sick at the same time at the same ballgame and never knew about the other.”
With heartache still fresh but with a renewed sense of vigor, Schortgen has made the choice to return to the ballpark with the sport he loves.
Whether with former Defiance radio announcer Steve McBroom, former 105.7 the Bull play-by-play man Adam Gubernath or current voice Garett Mansfield, Schortgen has been along for the ride for a magical tenure in DHS baseball history with state trips in 2002, 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2016 and three state crowns along the way.
Alongside Mansfield on the call against Van Wert, Schortgen made his return to the mic.
“My first time ever working with Garett was last week and it felt like we’d been doing it together for 20 years,” said Schortgen of his new radio partner, an Ayersville grad back home after time spent in minor league baseball announcing in recent years. “Having so many people reach out to me on Twitter and facebook congratulating me on being back, I appreciate everyone that’s sent out those wishes. Everything that Tom and (DHS athletic director) Jerry (Buti) have done, I can’t appreciate those guys enough.”
That work included some new additions to the already prestigious baseball/softball complex at Defiance High School. With Schortgen in a wheelchair for now before a motorized option arrives soon, a ramp was constructed for the press box that allows Schortgen and other handicapped patrons an option to see the action on the diamond.
Though something Schorgen never expected, the ramp reminded him of an early interaction.
“I was talking with Tom one day when I was rehabbing in Lima and he goes, ‘We’ve gotta get you ready for the baseball season,” said Schortgen. “I was always skeptical if I’d be doing anything and I told him we’ll see. He said ‘There’s no seeing about it, we’re getting you in that box one way or another.’
“That ramp looks great, it’s so nice and I’m sure that with the help of (superintendent) Bob Morton and Jerry and everybody down the line, they probably just ran with it … I really appreciate what they did, not just for me but for others too. It’s hard to find the words to say how much I appreciate that whole gesture and the people that made it happen. They’re tops in my book.”
“It was a no-brainer,” said Held. “I knew it would be tough for him to get up there so I went to the administration to get it OK’d to raise some money to get itbuilt and Bob Morton said, you don’t have to raise money, we’ll get it taken care of. It just goes to show Defiance is a first-class school system, starting at the top with the administration and school board to the teachers to the kids.”
Schortgen gave a public update on his struggles just after Christmas and later in February via Facebook and the support he received has been a shot in the arm through the process.
“It’s been really nice to feel that support … Not that many people knew and there were rumors that I’d died on that Tuesday after I went into Mercy,” said Schortgen. “It was nice hearing from a lot of people, especially after last week. It tells me I’m doing things right because people still listen.”
