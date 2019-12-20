The start time for the second day of the varsity boys Route 49 Classic at Hicksville High School on Dec. 28 has been changed to accommodate the broadcast of Ohio State's game against Clemson in the College Football Playoff.
The consolation game will now be played at 4 p.m. with the championship game to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.