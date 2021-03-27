In the first game in 687 days for Defiance and slightly longer for Wauseon, the experience on the Indians' roster paid off in Saturday's season opener at Defiance High School as the veteran Tribe took down a youthful DHS squad, 9-0.
Macee Schang, one of six seniors on the Wauseon roster, was dominant in the circle in the season lidlifter with 18 strikeouts in the two-hit shutout of the host Bulldogs.
Schang kept the Bulldogs off track, with three strikeouts per frame in each of the first five frames and only a first-inning error, a walk and bunt single in the third and a walk in the fifth inning providing any resistance.
Meanwhile, the Tribe found their way offensively in the third frame to secure control. Wauseon tallied a single run in each of the first two frames on a Schang RBI single and a base knock from freshman Bri Hays.
However, the third inning saw the Indians send 10 to the plate and score four runs on five hits off Defiance freshman hurler Taighen Zipfel. With one out and a runner on second, seniors Jettie Burget, Chelsie Raabe and Alexis Haury, junior Olivia Gigax and Hays recorded five straight base knocks to keep the basepath carousel moving and put Wauseon up, 6-0.
"We've got six returning seniors and that experience on the field, you can't beat that," said Wauseon coach Mark Schang, whose Indians defeated Defiance in the Division II sectional finals in 2019 before reaching the district finals. "Obviously with Macee today, she had her stuff going, it was awesome. We hit the ball really well at the start of the game."
For Defiance, a young roster with just three seniors and a lineup with a freshman, four sophomores and four juniors was behind the proverbial eight-ball early.
"(Wauseon) hit the ball and when you play a team like that, you either hit with them or it's going to be a long day," said DHS coach Denny Parrish. "Hats off to their pitcher ... I mean we were competitive today, I don't want to use youth as an excuse. When you get wins instead of losses, you hit, you get good pitching and you get good defense and we had a little of that."
Sophomore Lindsay Roth recorded one of the Bulldogs' two base hits with a bunt single to put runners at first and second with nobody out in the third but Schang rebounded with three straight swinging strikeouts to end the threat. Sophomore cleanup hitter Eden Hutchinson recorded the other base knock in the sixth frame.
Up 6-0 already, Wauseon tagged the Bulldogs for three more in the final two innings. Jettie Burget reached on an error and was driven around when Gigax also reached via error. Raabe added a base knock and scored on a Haury groundout.
Schang capped off the scoring with an RBI single in the seventh to score Vasquez.
"We didn't know what to expect coming into today, being off for a year and a half or whatever it is but I'm so proud of these girls," said Schang. "They've worked hard all spring to get ready for today and I couldn't be happier for them."
"The sun came out late and to get softball back in northwest Ohio and all over the state, it was a great day to come out and play," echoed Parrish. "It didn't matter what the score was, we got back on the field today so it was a good day."
Defiance will return to home turf on Tuesday with a matchup against rival Napoleon at 5 p.m. while Wauseon will host Stryker Monday and Edgerton Tuesday.
Wauseon 114 002 1 - 9 14 2
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Records: Wauseon 1-0, Defiance 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 18 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Elivia Rosa.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Olivia Gigax 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Bri Hays 3 singles; Macee Schang 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Chelsie Raabe 2 singles, 2 runs; Alexis Haury 2 singles; Jayli Vasquez double, 2 runs; Jettie Burget 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.