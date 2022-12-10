MIDDLE POINT — Wayne Trace finished third and Defiance fourth in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational on Saturday in area wrestling action.
Corbin Kimmell and Sam Moore picked up first-place finishes for Wayne Trace at 120 and 175, respectively, while teammates Jared Pierce (144) and Nathan Osborn (190) were second-placers. Michael Walz of Defiance was first at 144, defeating Pierce 7-5 in the title match, while Christian Smith (106) and Ashton Rose (215) both finished third on the day and Beau Hesselschwardt was fourth at 150 for the Bulldogs.
Other top area finishers included Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (first, 157) and Skyler Octaviano (second, 132) and HIcksville’s Braeden Dix (second, 113), George Green (third, 175), Harold Johnson (fourth, 106), Baron Graber (fourth, 144) and Owen Joyner (fourth, 285).
Lincolnview Lancer Invitational
Liberty-Benton 215, Columbus Grove 160.5, Wayne Trace 153, Defiance 150, Spencerville 145, Celina 125, Crestview 120, Hicksville 97, Lincolnview 84, Parkway 78, Antwerp 60.5
Area Finishers
First-Place Matches
113 - RJ Coldren (LB) major dec. Braeden Dix (H), 14-2; 120 - Corbin Kimmel (WT) pinned Will Pask (LB), 1:54; 132 - Carder Miller (S) pinned Skyler Octaviano (A), 3:34; 144 - Michael Walz (D) def. Jared Pierce (WT), 7-5; 157 - Eli Reinhart (A) tech. fall Wyatt Watt (CG), 17-1; 175 - Sam Moore (WT) pinned Dylan Bowyer (L), 0:48; 190 - Maddox Jurek (S) pinned Nathan Osborn (WT), 0:53.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Christian Smith (D) pinned Harold Johnson (H), 1:27; 138 - Devon Burker (VW) pinned Miles Doster (A), 4:17; 144 - Skyler Fokine (Cel) pinned Baron Graber (H), 0:35; 150 - Graiden Troth (WT) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt (D), 1:49; 175 - George Green (H) pinned Trenton Garwood (P), 0:49; 215 - Ashton Rose (D) pinned Evan Walls (Cr), 0:59; 285 - Eli Kill (Delphos Jefferson) pinned Owen Joyner (H), 0:59.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Arlin James (WT) win by forfeit; 138 - Trevor Tressler (D) pinned Cory Wannemacher (S), 0:30; 157 - Emerson Layman (S) pinned Abel Paxton (D), 0:12; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) def. Shane Lasiter (LB), 4-1; 215 - Josh Sweeney (Cel) def. Tyler Doeden Kiessling (D), 3:32; 285 - Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Alex Hinojosa (D), 2:51.
