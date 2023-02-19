METAMORA — Wauseon claimed five weight class titles and placed nine total grapplers in championship matches to roll to its seventh consecutive Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling title on Saturday at Evergreen.
Larry Moreno (120), Collin Twigg (126), Benicio Torres (144), Kale Waxler (157) and Chance Snow (175) took team titles for the Indians, which have won 10 championships in the last 14 years. Twigg’s title at 126 marks the third straight year the Wauseon standout has won an NWOAL championship, following titles at 113 last year and 106 in 2021.
Brodie Dominique of team runner-up Archbold won his third straight NWOAL championship in his third different weight class, taking the 150-pound title on Saturday following wins at 144 and 138. Teammate Dylan Aeschliman repeated as 215-pound NWOAL champion while Gabe Chapa (132) and Wyat Ripke (190) also won league titles for the Bluestreaks.
Liberty Center’s Owen Box (285), Evergreen’s Grant Richardson (165) and Jack Stubleski (138) and Delta’s Adam Mattin rounded out the batch of league champs.
NLL Championships
SYLVANIA — Though state powerhouse Perrysburg ran away with the league title thanks to 11 weight class wins, Napoleon battled to a second-place finish in the Northern Lakes League team standings in Saturday’s meet at Sylvania Northview.
Napoleon had seven grapplers reach championship matches with Henry Eggers prevailing by major decision 11-1 to win the 190-pound league title. The other six wrestlers that were defeated all fell to Perrysburg grapplers, including a narrow 6-4 defeat at 126 by Romeo Cordoba.
Cole Cereghin (106), Harrison Bohls (120), Brayden Hull (144), Payton Saputo (157) and Isaac Lehman (285) all won their respective third-place matches for the Wildcats.
NWOAL Championships
At Evergreen
Team Scores
Wauseon 220, Archbold 159.5, Delta 135, Liberty Center 99, Swanton 91, Evergreen 83, Bryan 47, Patrick Henry 15
Championship Matches
106 - Adam Mattin (D) pinned Braedyn Tammarine (LC), 1:11. 113 - Tyler Barnes (D) dec. Zavian LaFountain (W), 8-2. 120 - Larry Moreno (W) dec. Drew Matthews (LC), 7-1. 126 - Collin Twigg (W) major dec. Evan Hanefeld (D), 20-7. 132 - Gabe Chapa (A) dec. Zaden Torres (W), 3-1. 138 - Jack Stubleski (E) dec. Jackson Bartels (LC), 5-2. 144 - Benicio Torres (W) dec. Ian Grime (A), 7-0. 150 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Max Mossing (E), 0:51. 157 - Kale Waxler (W) pinned Holden Barnes (D) 1:20. 165 - Grant Richardson (E) default over Zaidan Kessler (W). 175 - Chance Snow (W) dec. Xander Myers (LC), 9-7. 190 - Wyat Ripke (A) dec. Austin Kovar (W), 5-2. 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Camron Kirtz (S), 3:12. 285 - Owen Box (LC) pinned Zain Bell (B), 1:20.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Joseph Lugabihl (W) dec. Mason Miller (A), 2-0. 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Chase Godwin (S), 0:17. 120 - Ashton Stuckey (A) major dec. Raiden Rezabeck (B), 8-0. 126 - Brodie Setmire (E) dec. Jack Buchhop (A), 9-4. 132 - Landon Lintermoot (D) dec. Ayden Gleckler (E), 7-5. 138 - AC Torres (W) dec. Parker Cone (D), 7-1. 144 - Daniel Thatcher (D) pinned Isaac Overfield (E), 1:17. 150 - Josh Tyburski (S) major dec. Jeremy Hambly (D), 9-0. 157 - Michael Holtsberry (S) dec. Trent Johnson (PH), 6-2. 165 - Malachi Collins (B) forfeit over Luke Bostelman (PH). 175 - Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Trent Eitniear (S), 1:17. 190 - Connor Sintobin (D) dec. Drake Harris (S), 9-3. 215 - Justin Duncan (W) pinned Logan Sifuentes (LC), 1:36. 285 - Evan Smigelski (S) pinned Roger Adams (W), 2:00.
NLL Championships
At Sylvania Northview
Team Scores
Perrysburg 282.5, Napoleon 193.5, Anthony Wayne 150, Bowling Green 106, Springfield 45, Sylvania Southview 35, Maumee 22, Sylvania Northview 18
Napoleon Finishers
First-Place Matches
113 - Alex Denkins (P) def. Alex Gonzales (N), 5-1; 126 - Lucas Chavez (P) def. Romeo Cordoba (N), 6-4; 138 - Diego Chavez (P) tech. fall Austin Hopkins (N), 16-0; 150 - Wynton Denkins (P) tech. fall Jacob Aguilar (N), 19-2; 165 - Joey Blaze (P) pinned Devon Hull (N), 1:56; 175 - Myles Takats (P) pinned George Eggers (N), 1:42; 190 - Henry Eggers (N) major dec. Nick Hartzell (P), 11-1;
Third-Place Matches
106 - Cole Cereghin (N) def. James Geary (AW), 4-1; 120 - Harrison Bohls (N) tech. fall Logan Hagemeyer (SS), 16-1; 144 - Brayden Hull (N) pinned Nathan Reed (SS), 2:09; 157 - Payton Saputo (N) def. Tristen Dotson (M), 12-8; 215 - Ben Sawaya (P) def. Javone Torres (N), 4-2; 285 - Isaac Lehman (N) def. Andrew Boden (P), 3-2 (3OT).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.