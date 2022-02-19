DELTA — Wauseon placed wrestlers in 11 of the 14 championship matches of Saturday’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League meet, winning seven en route to the school’s sixth straight league team title.
Collin Twigg (113), John Martinez (120), Zaden Torres (132), Lawson Grime (138), Manny Gante (150), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaiden Kessler (175) brought home gold for the winning Indians, which finished 22.5 points clear of runner-up and meet host Delta for the team crown.
Delta saw Adam Mattin (106), Carson Chiesa (126) and Austin Kohlhofer (285) claim league crowns in the runner-up effort.
Archbold’s Brodie Dominique and Dylan Aeschliman were league champs at 144 and 215, respectively, while Liberty Center rounded out the batch of 2021 titlists with Camren Foster winning at 165 and Owen Johnson triumphing at 190.
NLL Championships
SYLVANIA — Napoleon was unable to break through for any individual titles but had eight wrestlers in championship matches to earn a team runner-up finish to D-I powerhouse Perrysburg in Saturday’s Northern Lakes League meet at Sylvania Northview.
With Perrysburg taking home 10 individual championships, Napoleon put together a consistent showing with top-four placers in all 14 weight classes. Harrison Bohls (113), Austin Hopkins (132), Ayden Shank (138), Brayden Hull (144), Payton Saputo (150), Landon Eberle (175), Angelo Gonzalez (190) and Preston Boundy (215) all finished second in the impressive showing for the ‘Cats.
NWOAL Championships
At Delta
Team Scores
Wauseon 234.5, Delta 212, Archbold 126.5, Liberty Center 126, Evergreen 62.5, Bryan 61.5, Swanton 32, Patrick Henry 28, Montpelier 7
First-Place Matches
106 - Adam Mattin (D) def. Zavian LaFountain (W), 8-3; 113 - Collin Twigg (W) pinned Rylee Hanefeld (D), 1:23; 120 - John Martinez (W) major dec. Drew Matthews (LC), 10-1; 126 - Carson Chiesa (D) def. Larry Moreno (W), 7-0; 132 - Zaden Torres (W) def. Aiden Fenter (B), 8-1; 138 - Lawson Grime (W) def. Jeff Camp (PH), 7-3; 144 - Brodie Dominique (A) def. Benicio Torres (W), 5-0; 150 - Manny Gante (W) def. Xander Myers (LC), 5-1; 157 - Connor Twigg (W) major dec. Evan Perry, 12-4; 165 - Camren Foster (LC) def. Connor Nagel (W), 7-2; 175 - Zaiden Kessler (W) pinned Wyat Ripke (A), 3:06; 190 - Owen Johnson (LC) def. Hayden Dickman (A), 5-4; 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) major dec. Rollin Robinson (D), 8-0; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Owen Box (LC), 2:31.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Mason Miller (A) tech. fall Alex Lane (B), 16-0; 113 - Brodie Setmire (E) def. Jordan Rodriguez, 11-5; 120 - Evan Hanefeld (D) major dec. Rylan Fahrer (E), 10-0; 126 - Jackson Bartels (LC) major dec. Ayden Gleckler (E), 10-0; 132 - Emmett Perry (LC) def. Shane Kruger (D), 4-2; 138 - Landon Lintermoot (D) pinned Donnell Bush (B), 1:40; 144 - Devon Haven (D) def. Austin Pennington (E), 12-6; 150 - Dakota Sintobin (D) pinned Ian Grime (A), 2:42; 157 - Rusty Short (A) def. Cody Dekoeyer (S), 6-3; 165 - Grant Richardson (E) def. Dameon Wolfe (B), 5-1; 175 - Connor Sintobin (D) pinned Trenton Eitniear (S), 3:51; 190 - Justin Duncan (W) major dec. Luke Schlatter (D), 12-1; 215 - Camron Kirtz (S) pinned Kyle Huffman (LC), 2:30; 285 - Zain Bell (B) pinned Cody Sheller (E), 4:28.
