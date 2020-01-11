PERRYSBURG — Wauseon was the top local wrestling team at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament (PIT), placing fourth (127.5 points), just ahead of fifth place Medina Highland's 124.5 points. Perrysburg won the tournament with 233 points, well ahead of runner up Oak Harbor's 148.5 points. Centerville (139 points) placed third.
Of the other local teams, Delta (87 points) placed 11th, Tinora (61) finished 20th, Liberty Center and Napoleon tied for 21st (59 points), Patrick Henry was 25th (53 points), Defiance was 33rd (37 points), Bryan was 35th with 35 points and Evergreen was 43rd (10 points).
Placing for Wauseon was Sammy Sosa (285), second; Damon Molina (113), fourth; Jarrett Bischoff (170), fifth; Zaidan Kessler (152), sixth; Johnny Martinez (126), eighth and Lawson Grime (138), eighth.
Delta's Zack Mattin (113) was the lone local champ, defeating Jake Hamulak of Chardon, 3-2.
Placing second was Patrick Henry's T.J. Rhamy (170), losing a close 3-2 decision to Lakota's Trevor Franks and Delta's Austin Kohlhofer (220).
Defiance's Tristan Villarreal (132) placed third, topping Liberty Center's Dylan Matthews, 3-1, with a takedown with five seconds left. The win avenged an earlier 9-5 loss to Matthews in the quarterfinals.
"Tristan wrestled really well today, a lot more technical that he has wrestled in awhile, so we were pleased with him," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. "He was winning the first match against Matthews, who was a state placer last year, but made a slight mistake and Matthews capitalized on it to win that matchup. Also, I thought Caleb Loehr (182), getting two wins in a tournament like this as a freshman, had a really nice tournament. We now have a big WBL match this Thursday against Elida, so we're looking forward to that. A lot of our guys are starting to wrestle better."
Bryan's Dylan McCandless also placed third at 182, pinning Centerville's Gunnar Pool.
Other locals who placed at Perrysburg were Napoleon's Demetrius Hernandez (285), fourth and Xavier Johnson (295), fifth; Delta's Max Hoffman (182), seventh and Liberty Center's Camren Foster (160), seventh.
Also, at the Lima Senior Spartans Invitational, Paulding was the top local team, placing seventh (125 points). Edgerton was 10th (93 points) and Antwerp finished 16th (57 points). Mechanicsburg took first with 297.5 points, ahead of runner up Monroe's 190 points.
Winning titles were Edgerton's Hayden Herman (113), with a 12-2 major decision win over Mechanicsburg's Trey Allen and Antwerp's Randall Mills, who won a 5-3 decision over Mechanicsburg's Luke Stroud.
Paulding's Jordan Mudel (132) placed second, falling to Lima Central Catholic's Chase Caprella, 7-2.
Other locals who placed were Paulding's Cole Mabis (182), second; Riley Coil (195), fourth and Brayeden Pease (285), eighth; Antwerp's Eli Reinhart (113), third and Edgerton's Mathias Shepler (220), third); Logan Balogh (152), fifth; Hunter Hamblin (145), seventh; Jordan Warner (182), seventh and Justin Huffman (195), seventh.
